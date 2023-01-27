 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Hero An obituary for the man who prevented a nuclear disaster in North Carolina and paid the ultimate price for his heroism   (ncrabbithole.com) divider line
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
o7

That is all I can do.
 
HempHead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lt. Mattocks, who had watched the scene unfold below him as he drifted toward the ground, veered away from the fire. He landed two miles away from the scene, touching down behind a family that had been awoken by the sound and was staring at the glowing sky. He asked that family to drive him back to the Air Force base, 12 miles away. When he arrived at the front gate, his uniform was torn up, his military ID was gone, and he was banged up from his escape. His parachute was still on his back. He told the airmen at the front gate that a B-52 had crashed, but the word hadn't spread to them yet. Mattocks, a Black man, couldn't prove who he was. So, the airmen arrested him for stealing government property.

Some things never change.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He told the airmen at the front gate that a B-52 had crashed, but the word hadn't spread to them yet. Mattocks, a Black man, couldn't prove who he was.

Huh? Was there some kind of racial issue here?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Living into his 80s is actually a pretty good run for someone who held the core of a nuclear warhead against his chest.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should appear on a postage stamp.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The VA wouldn't pay benefits... Government Healthcare for ya. 😉
 
