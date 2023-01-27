 Skip to content
(CNN)   'You're going to see acts that defy humanity,' police chief says, as officials urge calm when Tyre Nichols arrest videos are released publicly tonight   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here's the point where I'd like to be able to select "save game," back up to the point right before this happened, and swap all five of the officers who murdered this man with white officers. Then, press play and see where things stand at this point with that alternate scenario in place. I'm specifically wondering whether:

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Two members of the city's fire department who were part of Nichols' "initial patient care" have also been relieved of duty, according to a department spokesperson."

I wish I could be surprised by that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ACAB

/that first A is important
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It's so bad, republicans will masturbate to it."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're basically acknowledging that burning everything down is the proper response and begging people to not do what any community would do when a politically untouchable organization sends agents out to kill people.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I misread that as "define humanity" and was like, wow that's some depressing honesty
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
this is going to be really bad.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Please do not riot when you see this shiat."
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ACAB

/that first A is important


Yep.

It's a point people often miss: it's the race of the victim that matters. Not the race of the cops. Black cops can be as bad or worse than their white colleagues.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Honestly, i think the video is going to be JUST THAT BAD where you can't even find a strawman breaking it down to say "well what if......". Their union, the rest of the force, etc has hung these guys out to dry, when you would have at least expected a "This is obviously not racially motivated, and is caused by gaps in training" or something

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.


Honestly, i think the video is going to be JUST THAT BAD where you can't even find a strawman breaking it down to say "well what if......". Their union, the rest of the force, etc has hung these guys out to dry, when you would have at least expected a "This is obviously not racially motivated, and is caused by gaps in training" or something
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The video is a very good demonstration of the effect that relatively peaceful protest for police reform has had.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby here. My dad has been on a non-stop rant about wanting to know "if this guy was a criminal," because in his mind he's already settled on the victim being a N-BONG and deserving the beating.

I wanted to know what the guy did that police considered to be "reckless driving" as stated in their reason for stopping him. It was said police pulled him over for reckless driving, there was a "confrontation," he fled from them on foot, and when they caught him there was another "confrontation." Following his arrest they took him to the hospital and he was apparently already dead at that point and just put on life support for the family to later pull the plug.

The charges are interesting: charges of aggravated kidnapping are included. The DA explained it as police basically having zero reason to detain him in the first place (making it kidnapping) and then they injured him (making it aggravated).

Rumors now are that the first "confrontation" was him arguing with police about why they pulled him over. Sounds like he was stopped for zero reason.

I want to see patrol car camera video for what police claim was the "reckless driving." I want to see if it was something like he signaled a turn 98 feet before instead of the required 100 feet before.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's gonna be a rough weekend in Memphis.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to know who thought, "Hey, Friday night is a great time to release this."  And no, not that one Farker...
 
Hugh2d2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Possible that he's not familiar with humans.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kindms: this is going to be really bad.


When they fire and charge the officers before the tape comes out, you know it's going to be next-level horrifying.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And that's just from the Police....
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You aren't the only one that is too cynical.  We've all been trained by reality to expect the same thing.  Were these officers white, this department would be going to the mat to protect them.  They would still be employed.  They would never be arrested.  We all know it.

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.


You aren't the only one that is too cynical.  We've all been trained by reality to expect the same thing.  Were these officers white, this department would be going to the mat to protect them.  They would still be employed.  They would never be arrested.  We all know it.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For what it is worth, at least this time the PD has had the presence of mind to fire all the officers and press charges - instead of file some bullshiat report and give the cops desk jobs a county over.

Consequences are an important part of reform - peers need to see consequences be dealt out and followed through with.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It sounds like these guys make Chauvin look like a saint.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
With Days Like This
Youtube YRHeI6Na0GA


State of emergency called for Atlanta area. Protesters. It seems vandals also take this opportunity to create havoc giving the protesters a bad rap.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing we didn't defund the police, huh?
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm just relieved I'm not the only one who thought this.

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.


I'm just relieved I'm not the only one who thought this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Real bad shiat man.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I for one would be more tempted to make "police culture is broken due to a lack of strong role models" jokes.

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.


I for one would be more tempted to make "police culture is broken due to a lack of strong role models" jokes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the contrary, racist bastards in positions in power is very human, and very American.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

They're expecting massive disruptions so they are at least pushing the initial rioting out of the standard work week.


They're expecting massive disruptions so they are at least pushing the initial rioting out of the standard work week.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They're basically acknowledging that burning everything down is the proper response and begging people to not do what any community would do when a politically untouchable organization sends agents out to kill people.


Burning shiat down is the response when cops get away with it. It's not random and pointless rage, its frustration at the lack of justice.

These cops were fired and arrested and will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Right wingers would have you believe that won't matter, people will riot anyway because they are animals looking for an excuse. It isn't going to happen, because that's not why people riot.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thread(s). I'm just waiting to see what the overaction of police/law enforcement/personal state guard *koff*Florida*koff* is going to be.

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.


Thread(s). I'm just waiting to see what the overaction of police/law enforcement/personal state guard *koff*Florida*koff* is going to be.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

And hoping that no one notices that they treated Black police officers the way they should treat White police officers that do the same goddamn thing.


And hoping that no one notices that they treated Black police officers the way they should treat White police officers that do the same goddamn thing.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I want to know who thought, "Hey, Friday night is a great time to release this."  And no, not that one Farker...


6 pm after rush hour and before a planned protest can take shape. They are basically letting anyone who doesnt need to be in Memphis a chance to get the hell out before all hell breaks loose

and they are hoping it being done on a friday evening will do something to lessen the response
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Poopspasm: "It's so bad, republicans will masturbate to it."


Yep, they even bring along the police officer who murdered a black person to a restaurant to show everything to the group and the patrons: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/footage-breonna-taylors-shooting-shown-kentucky-restaurant-rcna66748
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Any chance they can release the footage ten minutes before a thunderstorm rolls through town? Other than that, prepare for the worst. This one sounds exceptionally bad.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meat0918: I misread that as "define humanity" and was like, wow that's some depressing honesty


I didn't misread it, but merely substituted it.  It's basically calling the black cops subhuman, which is nothing new from our protect and servers.

Sadly, this behavior is all too human.  Power corrupts and all that.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/police-urge-calm-in-light-of-unspeakable-evil-they-comm-1850036255
Police Urge Calm In Light Of Unspeakable Evil They Committed
PublishedYesterday

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size

MEMPHIS, TN-In an attempt to quell public outrage over the upcoming release of body-cam footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by five of its officers, the Memphis Police Department continued to urge calm Thursday in light of the unspeakable evil they had committed. "I understand that this heinous atrocity beyond the comprehension of anyone with a shred of basic human decency might be upsetting to some, but we are asking everyone to please maintain their composure," said police chief Cerelyn Davis, explaining that while it was regrettable that officers were mercilessly slaughtering innocents in the streets with complete disregard for their humanity, it was no excuse for causing a big commotion. "This barbaric instance of malice and savagery need not inspire uproar. I pray that cooler heads prevail during this time of unending death and misery being inflicted upon the powerless masses." Davis went on to insist that any sign of unrest would only give the forces of unconscionable evil an excuse to impose even more wanton suffering on those who have no choice but to endure it.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really don't want to see the beating itself.  I mean, a man died.  I know it was awful.

Unless some of the cops were trying to restrain the others or something (and I assume not considering that they were all fired) I just don't see how three minutes of beating a man to death will be useful to anyone.

What I want to see is what led up to the beating.  How did a traffic stop turn into a beating?  How many chances to let it go or deescalate were missed? How can we change procedure and training to find a different outcome?
 
Greil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You saw the hospital photo, right? I don't think skin color would have made a difference to the other cops this time, it's clear the video is very, very bad even without seeing it.

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.


You saw the hospital photo, right? I don't think skin color would have made a difference to the other cops this time, it's clear the video is very, very bad even without seeing it.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember, go to the rich parts of town to riot.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ACAB

/that first A is important


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The silence from their police union is very telling.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cross-posted in Main/Politics.  Buckle up!
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The point is that White police officers would have received the full support of their union, department, local, county and state government.


The point is that White police officers would have received the full support of their union, department, local, county and state government.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

This is a complete lack of justice. 

Maybe

Burning shiat down is the response when cops get away with it. It's not random and pointless rage, its frustration at the lack of justice.


This is a complete lack of justice. 

These cops were fired and arrested and will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Right wingers would have you believe that won't matter, people will riot anyway because they are animals looking for an excuse. It isn't going to happen, because that's not why people riot.

Maybe
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

White cops get away with everything.

Some of you need to see a therapist.

A) All five officers would have been as quickly fired.
B) All five officers would have been as quickly charged with as serious charges.
C) There wouldn't have been vastly more resistance toward releasing the tape.

Ah, but I guess I'm just too cynical. Never mind, this is all clearly an indication that police reform is working as intended.

I'm just relieved I'm not the only one who thought this.


White cops get away with everything.

Some of you need to see a therapist.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Adios, Memphis. Hopefully Kyle Rittenhouse shows up to protect a car dealership.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skyotter: The silence from their police union is very telling.


They are the wrong color for their Union to protect them.

Not that it should, but the police Union would be pulling out all the stops if the officers had been White.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kyle Rittenhouse seen booking a flight to Memphis for a previously scheduled vacation.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I was 9 years old when the Rodney King tape came out, and I'll never trust the court system the rest of my days.


I was 9 years old when the Rodney King tape came out, and I'll never trust the court system the rest of my days.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: Good thing we didn't defund the police, huh?


"Look, if we want to stop police violence, we need to give police more money, not less."

This message brought to you by Joe Biden
 
