 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Credit card debt? Try inheriting money   (apnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, Debt, Law, Contract, Credit card, Loan, Accountability, Financial services, Associated Press  
•       •       •

1080 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Don't have enough money for a down payment on a house? Have you thought about just asking your parents or extended family for tens of thousands of dollars? HA! Bet you feel silly for completely overlooking the generational wealth you were born into and are entitled to. God damn I bet the poors would have more money if their shriveled brains could understand such simple concepts. You're welcome, America."

-excerpt from The New Yorker
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, why didn't I think of that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the boomers die or kill them are the only options I guess
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family has money. I asked. They said no.

Pretty sure I heard laughter on my way out
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article might as well just say "Have a big dick or big titties" because that's how you find a partner willing to sleep with a broke person.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd up that to $3-4 thousand per month.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my plan too, marry a woman with money. It's not working so far.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just kind of save for retirement now.

Also we make sure to be grateful as fark we've both had a good number of high paying income years and never had spawnlings.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Article might as well just say "Have a big dick or big titties" because that's how you find a partner willing to sleep with a broke person.


You forgot 'have a fantastic ass.'
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say boo hoo....

But after the youngest decided to more or less follow the footsteps of the eldest whom is already pre-deceased in our trust, my son, whom already makes bank as a welder may end up being our only beneficiary. Make bank meaning on track to retire in his mid 50's.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wait until the boomers die or kill them are the only options I guess


I like the cut of your jib, Farker I have labeled as being a Refreshments fan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ginna Lambert, who had come into a small inheritance. She suggested "investing" part of her bounty in their shared future by lending small amounts to Mazza that he could apply toward his debt.


Woah woah woah. Slow down there.  If you're going to start throwing the 'i-word' around like that, let's talk real solutions:

c8.alamy.comView Full Size



🚀
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: I'd say boo hoo....

But after the youngest decided to more or less follow the footsteps of the eldest whom is already pre-deceased in our trust, my son, whom already makes bank as a welder may end up being our only beneficiary. Make bank meaning on track to retire in his mid 50's.


Would you like to adopt an adult?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Petey4335: I'd say boo hoo....

But after the youngest decided to more or less follow the footsteps of the eldest whom is already pre-deceased in our trust, my son, whom already makes bank as a welder may end up being our only beneficiary. Make bank meaning on track to retire in his mid 50's.

Would you like to adopt an adult?


The oldest i adopted was 13 at the time. She's an asshole.

I'm done. So, no.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The writing in TFA is horrifying. Anything to avoid confirming it was the inheritance.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most important thing to remember if you rack up a ton of credit card debt is that you are the victim.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: The Irresponsible Captain: Wait until the boomers die or kill them are the only options I guess

I like the cut of your jib, Farker I have labeled as being a Refreshments fan.


I am a fan of many things
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer to money problems is to inherit money? Why didn't I think of that?

/Stupid article is stupid
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dustman81: The answer to money problems is to inherit money? Why didn't I think of that?

/Stupid article is stupid


Easy money is quickly spent.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well Honey I'd get you something this year but I had to pay down the credit card for the anniversary. On the up side I had enough for this card.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Love ya!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The wealthy have plundered society for decades, leaving everyone else struggling to barely survive. Their remedy for this, according to the rich and the government they own, is for the people who they've been squeezing more and more for every penny to work harder and to budget better.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Getting in to a financial relationship has benefits and drawbacks. My girlfriend understood my grim financial situation, and advised me to get into precious metals. I didn't know anything about that so she told me about catalytic converters and our neighbors who had nice new ones. She said she had a fence who could give us a good percentage. Now I'm all confused about fences made of precious metals.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The exciting prequel to "My Wife is a Loan Shark"
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.