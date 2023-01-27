 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Russian civilians warned to 'lock up kids' as Putin's first batch of Wagner Group mercenary fighters come back from the frontline to lead 'normal' lives (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The man dubbed "Putin's chef" has also been captured delivering a pep talk to the first group of released prisoners.
In it, he said: "Don't drink a lot, don't use drugs, don't rape women, do not get up to no good."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Psychopathic criminals "now" roam freely in Russia.

In other words, nothing has changed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The kid with the red bandanna moved to Russia?

/hide your wife
//hide your kids
 
vevolis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hey, murders and rapists. Go kill for us and we'll release you from prison"
"Done."
"Okay, great. You're rehabilitated. Have a boy."
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment-ski.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So.....they are fair game for recruiting?

Also.....Russia sounds like a delightful place.

/ s

// that should be self-evident but
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dammit....

FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is one farked up country.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Based on the behavior of even "non-criminal" russians in Ukraine, russians seem fine with murder, rape, torture, and theft. I'm sure they'll all be fine, at least the ones that survive.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ha ha Ruzzia.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't worry, the Russian army will mobilize them soon.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gosh I hope bringing home hundreds of battle-scarred criminals with weapons experience doesn't destabilize the country...
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today's the day, mother f*cker.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I got a better film comparison (though not a better film):

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
