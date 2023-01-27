 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   There are actually lots of first world countries, America among them, suffering a real problem from population decline. That problem could almost entirely be solved by migration. Assuming that whole "they're not white, tho" thing wasn't a problem   (npr.org) divider line
45
    More: Obvious, United Nations, Country, Sub-Saharan Africa, Birth rate, Law, Workforce, Immigration, United States  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 9:50 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Population decline is a feature not a bug.

Maybe if capitalism wasn't just some huge ponzi scheme always in need of more fresh meat, maybe we'd STFU about that and get to a better equilibrium.

But noooOOOOoooo and now my grandkids will probably only hear about Rhinos, Elephants, Polar Bears, ect in books.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, we know all these facts... it's the stupid racists kind of f*cking it up right now.

Do we need a better system? Of course we do, but it's a political football so no one really does anything about it. Or, they try to and the other side sabotages it.

It's a goddamn mess. But we do need those people to feed into the Capitalistic machine to keep it chugging along.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Population decline isn't a bad thing. We can't keep adding people to the planet. We're already hitting the point we're unsustainable. We don't need more workers tomorrow than we did today. There will be plenty of people to take those jobs.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or we could acknowledge that population decline is merely a cyclical problem not a secular one, and that long term it's a good thing - especially in first world countries where people consume disproportionately large shares of everything and produce the most pollution and climate change.

Obviously there will be a difficult period as we go through a generational "bump" of more people retiring than are replacing them in the workforce and therefore available to support them, but that is a false problem in first world economies anyway. First of all, there are so many bullshiat jobs around that the economy could easily function at the same level with fewer workers. And even without that, the economy produces enough to support all those people, it's just a matter of distributing it more fairly. The main problems will be ensuring we have enough healthcare and social service workers.

And once that "bump" generation starts to die off, you're going to see a massive generational transfer of wealth to the generations behind them.

So really, all this needed to ensure a smooth transition is for governments to exercise some foresight and strategic planning that...

...never mind, we're all doomed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First world countries have universal health care and decent wages and social safety nets.

If you want to increase population, make life livable for your citizens. Daily mass shootings, police killings, strike breakings, low wages, no health care, and no safety net such that one emergency means people lose their homes is a great way to ensure that people won't and can't have children.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listened to this guy the other day, he wants slavery without calling it slavery.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: First world countries have universal health care and decent wages and social safety nets.

If you want to increase population, make life livable for your citizens. Daily mass shootings, police killings, strike breakings, low wages, no health care, and no safety net such that one emergency means people lose their homes is a great way to ensure that people won't and can't have children.


Now explain Japan.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: AdmirableSnackbar: First world countries have universal health care and decent wages and social safety nets.

If you want to increase population, make life livable for your citizens. Daily mass shootings, police killings, strike breakings, low wages, no health care, and no safety net such that one emergency means people lose their homes is a great way to ensure that people won't and can't have children.

Now explain Japan.


Well for starters they have pixilated genitals which probably presents a bit of a problem in reproducing.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just that they aren't white, it's that they are Catholics, too.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Population decline isn't a bad thing. We can't keep adding people to the planet. We're already hitting the point we're unsustainable. We don't need more workers tomorrow than we did today. There will be plenty of people to take those jobs.


The white supremacists are going ape over it because its generally "white European" countries where birth rates have declined. For example, Elon isn't cranking out kids because he's got a bet with Nick Cannon. He believes civilization will collapse because of brown people and that's why he needs to populate Mars ASAP.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We are here, now:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The USA has plenty of migrants coming in.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, I've done my part. I'll do my best to clean up my mess before I go.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Right now, we need global population reduction/decline if we want to survive as a species. We're likely near or past sustainability for the resources we have.

//not advocating genocide, but fewer people should probably have children realistically.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Population decline isn't a bad thing. We can't keep adding people to the planet. We're already hitting the point we're unsustainable. We don't need more workers tomorrow than we did today. There will be plenty of people to take those jobs.


We are waaay past unsustainable.  India is passing China as the most populous nation on Earth.  The US contains 5% of the Earth's population but consumes 23% of global energy.
 
AirGee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wish we could just stop using the term "First World" it's completely irrelevant after the Cold War.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You want more population? Make it cheaper and easier to raise children.

As it is now, it's a lifelong grift.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: I listened to this guy the other day, he wants slavery without calling it slavery.


You're cellmates with Andrew Tate?
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We live in a post-capitalism world, and we need to start thinking in terms of what comes next.  Unfortunately for us, there's a lot of rich people out there that would rather keep the status quo even as it rots instead of giving up an iota of their power.

So we have a situation where we evolve to the next system of sustaining the human race while people who have a lot of power and not a lot of sense are standing in the way of that trek to the future.  And what do you think the solution is there?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reminder that the Three World Model has most likely been obsolete since at least the 1970's and most certainly obsolete since 1991.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess "they" will replace us. That's fine by me. I'm bored, anyway. I'll just go sit under this tree.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see the Malthusian Society is already all over this thread.  It's like I never left lefty Twitter.
 
Thingster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"who cares how many old people there are so long as there's good health care!!"

If there are no young people to care for the old people, and there are fewer young people paying into the system to support those old people, how are you getting your "good health care"?

The imbalance we're looking at doesn't involve old people in comfortable rest homes, it involves proverbial ice floes.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I guess "they" will replace us. That's fine by me. I'm bored, anyway. I'll just go sit under this tree.


The Horde of Ecumenical Yodelers?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thingster: "who cares how many old people there are so long as there's good health care!!"

If there are no young people to care for the old people, and there are fewer young people paying into the system to support those old people, how are you getting your "good health care"?

The imbalance we're looking at doesn't involve old people in comfortable rest homes, it involves proverbial ice floes.


Proverbial, b/c the ice all melted.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It looks like AI and automation is going to continue to take the place of people. In 10 years, we're going to be asking what to do with all the people we have.
 
estrange666
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, the whole, "oh no, we're not pooping out babies fast enough," has always just come off to me like people worried we'll be overrun by the brown people who supposedly are.  It's how it's always been explained to me by those who try to convince me its a problem.  There may be better reasons, but that's the one I am given.  Overrun by the brown hordes.

Frankly, I hate humans enough to say the whole giving birth thing should be banned and we should think of ways to eliminate the rest of us without a lot of undue suffering.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hmm.
[Fark user image 355x253]

[Fark user image 425x196]


Aside from the anomalous burst in 2000, the rate of growth is declining in each decade in your table.
11.48 > 9.78 > 9.71 > 7.35

Y2k really got people horny for some reason.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry, but the US really isn't a 1st world country anymore.

Our infrastructure is poor
Our healthcare is poor
Our education system is poor
Our quality of life is bad
Overall happiness is bad

There are far worse places, but we aren't 1st world by most metrics outside of guns & Jebus
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The millennials and Gen Z are the two biggest generations the USA has had. The USA is still just slightly above maintaining population.

Frankly this nonsense about population decline is tied to the same nonsense the top 1% is pushing about impending financial crisis: it's all made up bullshiat.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hmm.
[Fark user image 355x253]

[Fark user image 425x196]

Aside from the anomalous burst in 2000, the rate of growth is declining in each decade in your table.
11.48 > 9.78 > 9.71 > 7.35

Y2k really got people horny for some reason.


The rate of population growth is declining, which is different than subby's statement about population decline.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You think that's bad, if the lack of new children keeps up in Japan, they'll be just 500 people there in the year 3000.
https://blog.jlist.com/your-friend-in-japan/a-new-birth-rate-crisis-is-japan-going-to-die-out/ (nswf anime images on link)
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think we should embrace white replacement to prove the Nazis right. I'm white as hell, and I think we have way too much power and representation.
 
Thingster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Lochsteppe: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hmm.
[Fark user image 355x253]

[Fark user image 425x196]

Aside from the anomalous burst in 2000, the rate of growth is declining in each decade in your table.
11.48 > 9.78 > 9.71 > 7.35

Y2k really got people horny for some reason.

The rate of population growth is declining, which is different than subby's statement about population decline.


You have to look at population projections.

We're running on population momentum right now - the big hit is going to be in the 2040s when the boomers are basically dead and X starts really kicking over.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AirGee: I wish we could just stop using the term "First World" it's completely irrelevant after the Cold War.


But if we switched to using the more modern "Developed Country" as the mark of making it then Americans would have to face the ugly truth that the US doesn't even crack the top 20 anymore, LOL.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Developed_country
 
fredsnake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
order from chaos , just what we need :(
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I plan to fester for at least another 30 years.   If things look like they won't improve much in the second half of this century, then we'll see.   (Hint:  they won't)
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Population decline is a feature not a bug.

Maybe if capitalism wasn't just some huge ponzi scheme always in need of more fresh meat, maybe we'd STFU about that and get to a better equilibrium.

But noooOOOOoooo and now my grandkids will probably only hear about Rhinos, Elephants, Polar Bears, ect in books.


Yep. The endless growth model is there for the benefit of the oligarchs strip mining every square millimeter of the economy.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ugh that article really was just white replacement theory in a pretty dress.

It talked about how job growth was not going to require college education (so "low effort low intelligence" jobs is the unwritten suggestion), then talks specifically about sub-suharan African birth rates (the others!) Before jumping to South Korea's low birth rates (conveniently never mentioning the USA is still at or above replace birth rate values) to drive home just how much we are supposedly screwed.

Yes China's population is shrinking, that was the entire point of the policy at the time. Now that it is they are looking to develop new policy to steady it. This is not a sign of panic or a need to panic but of their policies working.

It also doesn't mention that the last two generations (millennials and coronials (z)), are both larger than the baby boomers are we are just starting into generation alpha, all of which is dependent on which years you start each generation at.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Now if the trend continues we have some slight contraction in population possible, but it's not an upsidedown pyramid about to fall over.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: First world countries have universal health care and decent wages and social safety nets.

If you want to increase population, make life livable for your citizens. Daily mass shootings, police killings, strike breakings, low wages, no health care, and no safety net such that one emergency means people lose their homes is a great way to ensure that people won't and can't have children.


I'd love to know why people wrongly insist the US is a First World country.  It's an honest to dog shathole.
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Population decline is a feature not a bug.


This. It's absolutely a huge challenge, especially because of how our economic systems are set up. It's a challenge we must tackle though.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Automation could solve the labor shortage problem. Of course, as long as rhe robots are all white and preferably have British accents.
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not just majority white countries, subby.   As some have already pointed out, the Japanese population is about to go into steep decline.   China is going to follow soon enough.  India's population will increase until mid-century at which point it will go into decline.

The reality is that the entire world economy is entering a post-industrial phase where advances in automation and AI mean that productivity gains accrue almost entirely to people who control capital and resources.   In other words, the rich don't need ever increasing hordes of worker bees to produce the surpluses they desire.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just start reintroducing the non violent prisoners on society to make up the difference.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.