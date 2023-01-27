 Skip to content
(NPR)   Virologists want you to know that their experiments with dangerous pathogens don't need any closer oversight. I mean, The Stand is still only fiction. For now   (npr.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we need to change the security process? Nothing has happened that would suggest a change is needed.

Unless, of course, you believe the agitprop of the lab escape and enhancement of function relating to COVID, which is a bald faced lie
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felicia Goodrum, a virologist at the University of Arizona...

I bet she does top-shelf research.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm. Cucumbers.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


"Let me get a large pie, extra mushrooms"

Hopefully I've spoiled pizza for you too.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


Take the right and enough fungi you won't look at anything the same way again.
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


"Fun" Fact:  The fungus that is based on doesn't actually take over the brain, it just takes over the rest of the nervous system and blocks the brain.  So the infected humans in the show are likely still conscious as the fungus uses their bodies to attack their friends and family members, at least initially.

Back in 2017, Prof. Hughes and his team scanned ultra-thin slices of infected ants under a powerful microscope to build a 3D model, painstakingly marking which parts were ant and which were fungus. That gave them a much more detailed look at what was happening structurally at the cellular level. They found a surprisingly high percentage of fungal cells in the ants' bodies. The cells were concentrated directly outside the brain without ever penetrating the brain.

Instead, the fungal cells formed an elaborate, interconnected 3D network, enabling them to communicate with each other and exchange nutrients. They essentially cut the brain off from the rest of the ant's body, so the networked cells can control its behavior. As Ed Yong wrote in The Atlantic, "The ant ends its life as a prisoner in its own body. Its brain is still in the driver's seat, but the fungus has the wheel."

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/11/how-the-zombie-fungus-takes-over-ants-bodies-to-control-their-minds/545864/
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.

"Fun" Fact:  The fungus that is based on doesn't actually take over the brain, it just takes over the rest of the nervous system and blocks the brain.  So the infected humans in the show are likely still conscious as the fungus uses their bodies to attack their friends and family members, at least initially.

Back in 2017, Prof. Hughes and his team scanned ultra-thin slices of infected ants under a powerful microscope to build a 3D model, painstakingly marking which parts were ant and which were fungus. That gave them a much more detailed look at what was happening structurally at the cellular level. They found a surprisingly high percentage of fungal cells in the ants' bodies. The cells were concentrated directly outside the brain without ever penetrating the brain.

Instead, the fungal cells formed an elaborate, interconnected 3D network, enabling them to communicate with each other and exchange nutrients. They essentially cut the brain off from the rest of the ant's body, so the networked cells can control its behavior. As Ed Yong wrote in The Atlantic, "The ant ends its life as a prisoner in its own body. Its brain is still in the driver's seat, but the fungus has the wheel."

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/11/how-the-zombie-fungus-takes-over-ants-bodies-to-control-their-minds/545864/


I bet that makes in into the show. Just to up the horror factor.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hai guyz, what's going on in this thread?
thenewdaily.com.auView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


The delightful John Hannah's ~2 minutes and 24 seconds on the Last of Us was scarier, and much better done, than any horror movie in the last decade.

/ yes, part of that is the shock and awe blood and guts most horror movies have been.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


You should read "The Girl with All the GIfts"
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.

"Let me get a large pie, extra mushrooms"

Hopefully I've spoiled pizza for you too.


No, the mushrooms did that.
Farking disgusting... unless I'm going to see stuff, not passing my lips
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Why would we need to change the security process? Nothing has happened that would suggest a change is needed.

Unless, of course, you believe the agitprop of the lab escape and enhancement of function relating to COVID, which is a bald faced lie


Yes China never lies. We should support  them with all our hearts because they are in no way doing anything unlawful or wrong.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


They're not so fun when they come after you like that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, no, they have no idea how COVID got out into the general public, so stop asking!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, wanted for questioning:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


What about wild and crazy guys?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how this guy should be making any healthcare decisions for me, Subby, but you do you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.

You should read "The Girl with All the GIfts"


They converted "The Girl with All the Gifts" into a show or movie, don't remember which.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


I agree.  I like taking photos on my hikes and mushrooms are one of my favorite subjects to photograph.  But now I am wary.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Subtonic: AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.

"Let me get a large pie, extra mushrooms"

Hopefully I've spoiled pizza for you too.

No, the mushrooms did that.
Farking disgusting... unless I'm going to see stuff, not passing my lips


You will become one with the fungus... willingly or not.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Felicia Goodrum, a virologist at the University of Arizona...

I bet she does top-shelf research.


You've been taking US News & World Report college rankings seriously again, haven't you?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm really not enjoying "The Last of Us." Not that it's a bad show as it's great. It's just too dark for me. I'll never look at fungi the same way again.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Henlo
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Oh hai guyz, what's going on in this thread?[thenewdaily.com.au image 850x531]


Those poor snails.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Im_Gumby: Oh hai guyz, what's going on in this thread?[thenewdaily.com.au image 850x531]

Those poor snails.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
