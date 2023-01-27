 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The FDA has decided that maybe the whole "OMG men are having sex with me" isn't really icky enough anymore that those men should be forbidden from donating blood. Welcome to 1994, guys   (npr.org) divider line
78
    More: Obvious, Men who have sex with men, HIV, Human sexual activity, Bisexuality, LGBT, American Red Cross, Sexual identity, Food and Drug Administration  
•       •       •

1376 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Jan 2023 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"OMG men are having sex with me"

Um, congrats?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderators:  NEVER change the headline!

/ comedy GOLD
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping they just test for shiat like the HIV and call it a day. There's a lot of farked up stuff people could have in their blood regardless of who they fark.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The change is expected to take effect after a public comment period."

I wonder what ever is going to happen then...
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it when men have sex with me but I'm a straight chick, so.

But honestly, this is great news and way overdue.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men having sex with me WOULD be icky.  But if you're into that, no judgement from me.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun typo.  Please don't fix it.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "OMG men are having sex with me"

Um, congrats?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still gotta be monogamous though.  Hetero folks can go right on being huge sluts and still donate without issue.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Test for HIV, Hep, and whatever else is not great to transfer in blood and then mix it all in and tell all the fundies that they could be getting gay man blood. No more blood shortages + less fundies = winning!
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

debug: Still gotta be monogamous though.  Hetero folks can go right on being huge sluts and still donate without issue.


I vaguely recall there was a question for women about whether you had sex with men who had sex with another man and you'd get deferred for that.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm hoping they just test for shiat like the HIV and call it a day. There's a lot of farked up stuff people could have in their blood regardless of who they fark.


Oh, the old rules are basically "Are you HIV-positive and have full-blown AIDS, but just bang chicks?  Let's open up a vein to let you infect everyone!  Are you a dude in a monogamous relationship with another dude and you both still get clean HIV tests every six months?  No!  You have dirty, unclean blood!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have HRT so I get transfusions now and then. Will this now make me trans for trans?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "OMG men are having sex with me"

Um, congrats?


I should have your problems.
 
dodecahedron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless, there is a big shortage nationally in the US of O type whole blood, both neg and pos, so if you can donate, gay or straight, please do asap. And platelets are needed for cancer patients too.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems a bit overdue
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we got to a reliable HIV test, this ban was pretty much entirely based on Evangelical hysteria that gay blood would turn them into a were-gay.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: I like it when men have sex with me but I'm a straight chick, so.

But honestly, this is great news and way overdue.


That's a pretty brave announcement to make on a male-dominated social media site.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very pro-LGBTQXxX, but Monkey Pox is a prime example of how quickly sexually transmitted diseases are spread in the Gay Male community. All guys are DTF, and that's often tempered by women, but when you just get a bunch of horny guys together, who are horny for each other, then there's a lot of unprotected sex that goes on, more so than in any other culture. Personally I'm jealous and feel left out, but i'm not gay, and i'm also married, so yay marriage! Woohoo! Till death do us part.

I hope they're screening the hell out of all donated blood.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: "The change is expected to take effect after a public comment period."

I wonder what ever is going to happen then...


Just because the public comments, doesn't mean that those comments have to be listened to. It just means someone has to spend the time to categorize the similar / identical comments and write up a response.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they probably ought to stop long enough to donate blood, don't you think?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I have HRT so I get transfusions now and then. Will this now make me trans for trans?


It will make you bake gay cakes. 40 gay cakes.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaKaM: Test for HIV, Hep, and whatever else is not great to transfer in blood and then mix it all in and tell all the fundies that they could be getting gay man blood. No more blood shortages + less fundies = winning!


I did rather enjoy the MASH episode where one of the casualties asked to make sure he didn't get any blood from black people, so they put makeup on him while he was asleep to give him a darker complexion.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but you have sex with one subby...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What certain groups are expecting to happen
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: I like it when men have sex with me


how you doin?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x746]


OMG men are having sex with me meme!

The Muppet Show: Beaker - "Feelings" (Mee-Mee)
Youtube owS7Cn2iKcY
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Needlessly Complicated: I like it when men have sex with me but I'm a straight chick, so.

But honestly, this is great news and way overdue.

That's a pretty brave announcement to make on a male-dominated social media site.


She said "men". You won't find any here. Also, she won't sleep with you.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gestalt: Once we got to a reliable HIV test, this ban was pretty much entirely based on Evangelical hysteria that gay blood would turn them into a were-gay.


<Insert full moon joke here.>
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's amazing the difference an "n" makes.
 
wademh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "The change is expected to take effect after a public comment period."

I wonder what ever is going to happen then...


FYI, there was a public comment period for approval of the covid vaccines. It was 'funny' to watch after seeing the scientific presentations. It's a rather perfunctory thing.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Regardless, there is a big shortage nationally in the US of O type whole blood, both neg and pos, so if you can donate, gay or straight, please do asap. And platelets are needed for cancer patients too.


My wife and I are donating this weekend. She's O-, I'm B+ but take baby aspirin to keep my DVT from getting big again, so they won't use my platelets. Still, I'm sure someone would like some red blood cells and plasma.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Needlessly Complicated: I like it when men have sex with me but I'm a straight chick, so.

But honestly, this is great news and way overdue.

That's a pretty brave announcement to make on a male-dominated social media site.


Unsung_Hero's idea of women: "she's showin too much eye!"

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
US won't take my blood.  Too much UK time during mad cow.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm hoping they just test for shiat like the HIV and call it a day. There's a lot of farked up stuff people could have in their blood regardless of who they fark.


They obviously do. The original restriction was because you were far more likely to find it in gay male donors than other groups, and the way they batched blood for testing meant you ended up throwing out a lot of good with the bad.

I'm curious if this is because how we test the stuff has changed, or for optics.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Regardless, there is a big shortage nationally in the US of O type whole blood, both neg and pos, so if you can donate, gay or straight, please do asap. And platelets are needed for cancer patients too.


As long as medical corps can charge an arm and a leg while donors get 2 oz. of orange juice, they can pound sand.

It's either capitalism for all, or socialism for all.
 
blasterz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is more an acknowledgement that all gay men aren't sluts hanging out trying to get lucky in public bathrooms. Pretty sure that Evangelical Republicans have cornered the market on that particular hookup site.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: US won't take my blood.  Too much UK time during mad cow.


Same for Mrs Clam and me.

/Moooooo!
 
jclaggett [SwearJar]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: I'm very pro-LGBTQXxX, but Monkey Pox is a prime example of how quickly sexually transmitted diseases are spread in the Gay Male community. All guys are DTF, and that's often tempered by women, but when you just get a bunch of horny guys together, who are horny for each other, then there's a lot of unprotected sex that goes on, more so than in any other culture. Personally I'm jealous and feel left out, but i'm not gay, and i'm also married, so yay marriage! Woohoo! Till death do us part.

I hope they're screening the hell out of all donated blood.


Fuck off with that bullshit. MPox is *not* an STI. No seriously, start fucking off, and then please keep fucking off. And once you think you've fucked off enough, no, you need to fuck off some more.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

debug: Still gotta be monogamous though.  Hetero folks can go right on being huge sluts and still donate without issue.


This.

It's a step forward, but it's still unacceptably sexist/homophobic.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: US won't take my blood.  Too much UK time during mad cow.


Double check that. They've reduced and removed a lot of those restrictions.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What certain groups are expecting to happen
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 462x239]


Their citation, that "AIDS video" by Jeremiah Films? Yeah, it's a super crazy right-wing fundamentalist "documentary" that's like 98% pastors saying gay people getting AIDS is God's judgment.
 
buster_v
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Medical offices still insist everything needs to be filled out in black ink, so yeah, nothing is going to change
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
gotta say, i'd have to question their judgement.
 
dodecahedron [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: dodecahedron: Regardless, there is a big shortage nationally in the US of O type whole blood, both neg and pos, so if you can donate, gay or straight, please do asap. And platelets are needed for cancer patients too.

As long as medical corps can charge an arm and a leg while donors get 2 oz. of orange juice, they can pound sand.

It's either capitalism for all, or socialism for all.


Our local chapter is paying donors for type O whole blood and platelets. So I think you have some sand to go pound yourself.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LineNoise:

I'm curious if this is because how we test the stuff has changed, or for optics.

Well, optics are a part of it. This wasn't a "punish teh gehys" thing, but it IS a leftover relic from when they were still figuring things out. Anal sex is a much higher instance of infection, due to the potential for blood. It made farking sense.

But the drugs they have out now for HIV are great. My BIL has HIV, being a gay man, and with the meds, he really has nothing to worry about. I think they prevent the Immune system from responding, and it just keeps the HIV in a holding pattern, kind of. He says that if he just remembers to take the meds, it should never progress any farther. Plus, I am guessing their testing is light years ahead of ~1982, when this was originally put in place. And then that brings us to the optics of it. This is a situation where the technology has advanced sufficiently to not need it any more, and they realized that ignorant people would think it was about oppression, and knew they had to update that.

It was an outdated policy, but it was an important one, and necessary at the time. It just needed to be updated like 10-15 years ago.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, I'm proud to say that I've had sex with enough people to disqualify myself from the government's puritanical restrictions on gay men.

I'm not gonna stop f*cking just because you all can't figure out how not to be homophobic. The blood deficit is the product of your bigotry. Gay men would line up to give blood today if you lifted the ban, but you won't. Because you're bigots.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.