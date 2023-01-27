 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "so I got married while holding an onion bouquet, which was the style at the time"   (yahoo.com) divider line
14
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got married in a fever hotter than a pepper sprout.

We should get together sometime in Jackson and make Gumbo.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I got married in a fever hotter than a pepper sprout.

We should get together sometime in Jackson and make Gumbo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onion *bulb* bouquet.

Onions have flowers, they're really fun exploding star looking things.

floraqueen.comView Full Size


They're one of my favorite flowers, in part because they're easy to spot in the wild once you know to look for them and sound smart saying "That's a wild onion right there, you can tell by the poof"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But while I was browsing through social media, I saw a bouquet of onions with a touch of flowers. I consulted my groom if we could use onions instead of flowers, since after the wedding the flowers would wilt and would just end up being thrown away. So why not onions instead? It's practical in a way that it could still be used after the wedding."

let's break this down.

"But while I was browsing through social media, I saw a bouquet of onions with a touch of flowers."the reason this is a considering this is because she's hoping to make newz on SM too.  everything after this is only a justification for this most vapid and stupid of desires.

"I consulted my groom if we could use onions instead of flowers, since after the wedding the flowers would wilt and would just end up being thrown away." your groom doesn't care about your bouquet.  him agreeing doesn't mean anything.

"So why not onions instead?" the smell, they will constantly be shedding the skins everywhere. it looks silly.  apparently they have gotten expensive there and you never would have thought of this if not for SM.

"It's practical in a way that it could still be used after the wedding." If practicality is your goal there are no doubt faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaar more wasteful and impractical aspects to your wedding than the flowers.


this guy better get read for a bunch of "wit was on sale so we saved money" conversations in his future.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have onions all over the f'n place here. So your saying I need to start an export biz to bring them onions and I'll get some Filipino women in exchange? That's what I got out of this article.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask her for five bees for a quarter.
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brap: I got married in a fever hotter than a pepper sprout.

We should get together sometime in Jackson and make Gumbo.


Will there be a pony keg?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: We have onions all over the f'n place here. So your saying I need to start an export biz to bring them onions and I'll get some Filipino women in exchange? That's what I got out of this article.


Yeah, but the women will be stupid, married and smell of onions
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$147 for a bag of onions??
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds practical.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
came to say yes, onion blossoms are really cool and fun. now i need a shower. there are a smattering of women haters on FARK, spattering Big Dumbs wherever they appear. but i couldn't have known they would gather in such numbers to crop dust as innocent-seeming a thread as one about a young woman making a wry and creative joke about beginning her life with her partner during a scary period of economic upheaval. a bride in a far distant land acted on a whim for her wedding day and you feel anger. ask yourself why you enjoy your lack of self awareness so much
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...as is traditional!"

media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
also this:

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skybird659: "...as is traditional!"

[media.vlipsy.com image 828x466]


This was a great day for a woman in the Philippines and therefore the rest of the world.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

