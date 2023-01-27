 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   "FWC said it "responded to witness reports and video evidence of an individual striking a shark with a hammer" and that the agency takes "potential resource violations seriously and is currently investigating this incident"   (wesh.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey. For millions of years, Sharks have had their day. It's *human* time....

//don't hit sharks with hammers <facepalm>
 
keldaria
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Article Headline: "FWC recommends charges against man seen beating shark on video"

Is that what the kids these days are calling it?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: /don't hit sharks with hammers <facepalm>


Well duh - swung weapons are shiat under water, you'll hardly even do any damage.  Use a spear or something FFS
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The State Attorney's Office will determine if any charges are filed. WESH is not naming the man because he has not been charged yet.

Maxwell. I'm guessing his name is Maxwell.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It wasn't even a hammerhead shark!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why did the shark have a hammer anyway?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does everything need to be videoed?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
is1-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
