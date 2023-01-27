 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   Very soon now in Tennessee you will be able to shoot that person stealing your pink flamingo off of your front lawn   (newschannel9.com) divider line
50
    More: Facepalm, Tennessee lawmakers, Personal property, personal property, Deadly force, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Law enforcement in the United States, Tennessee v. Garner, Private property  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says Pro-Life quite like making it worth less than stuff.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are these people so damn insane?
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an excellent form of deterrence.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids smashing your Jack-O-Lanterns at Halloween? *BLAM!*
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic pink flamingo == human life. Good to know that's the going rate in today's USA.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with this is it will only take out the dumb criminals. The sneaky bastages will still get away.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was trying to destroy American society...yeah, I'd make it easier for folks to kill each other too. At some point we have to admit to ourselves that this shiat isnt crazy, it's intentional.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why are these people so damn insane?


It's the south.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee is shiathole country
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: The problem with this is it will only take out the dumb criminals. The sneaky bastages will still get away.


They are breeding super criminals!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this just escalates.  The Antiflam horde will just use their famed snipers now.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting people for petty theft might be a slight overreaction. But being legally allowed to slap thieves across the face and take something of greater value from their home seems appropriate.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Just in time for the next Floyd riots.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The individual would also have to believe the property could not be protected or recovered by any other means or if deadly force is necessary because it would expose the owner or third person to a risk of death or bodily injury.

Fox News has its viewers believing that every Hispanic person in the US is a member of MS-13 and that ANTIFA and BLM are terrorists out for blood.

"That guy who dinged my car door doesn't look like a Real American! I'm in fear for my life!" *BLAM!*
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to rain on your parade Subby but it doesn't actually say that
https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/SB0601.pdf

(3) The person reasonably believes:
(A) The real or personal property cannot be protected or recovered by any other means;
or (B) The use of force other than deadly force to protect or recover the real or personal property would expose the person or a third person to a risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Subby can go back to stealing Flamingos and Garden Gnomes.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why are these people so damn insane?


The GOP and Fox news have the stupid convinced that they are lucky to be alive and it is just a matter seconds before the roving gang of brown people kick in their door to steal their TV.

I had to talk down my MIL a few months ago. She is retired and living in a really nice area of NJ near Ocean City. She and her live in boyfriend should be worried about golf T times and making the earlybird special, but all they worry about is the 'out of control crime' everywhere else and how long it will be before it comes to their front door. When ever she talks about politics all she keeps saying is "I just want to feel safe".

Toss on top of that some good old fashioned White Privilege and a heavy dose of Christian racism and bigotry and we get the average American Moran.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says Christian Values like killing people over goods.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this in the news today?  Is something happening in Tennessee that might result in crimes against property and shootings?  Darned if I can think of anything
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the Texas cancer is metastasizing to other parts of the country now.

I do understand that murder is a state law, which is why these kind of laws can exist in the first place and why federal jurisdiction is absent unless some specific criteria is triggered to make it federal murder.

What if a state passes a law that legalizes killing people who wear the color fuchsia? It's not a protected class, so the federal government jurisdiction doesn't trigger.

Farking shiathole state.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden declare martial law and pacify TN.  Confiscate all guns from the state.  Nuke any gun sanctuary zones or autonomous zones.  And have public executions of gun hoarders who won't comply with the confiscation orders.

Problem solved.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: I guess the Texas cancer is metastasizing to other parts of the country now.

I do understand that murder is a state law, which is why these kind of laws can exist in the first place and why federal jurisdiction is absent unless some specific criteria is triggered to make it federal murder.

What if a state passes a law that legalizes killing people who wear the color fuchsia? It's not a protected class, so the federal government jurisdiction doesn't trigger.

Farking shiathole state.


maroon
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turret mounted, auto targeting shotguns for use against porch pirates to hit the market in 5... 4... 3...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: If I was trying to destroy American society...yeah, I'd make it easier for folks to kill each other too. At some point we have to admit to ourselves that this shiat isnt crazy, it's intentional.


It is intentional in the sense that it is politicians pandering and grifting to lowest common denominator in our society.

The GOP is always looking for ways to be tough on crime, to react to crime with harsh draconian laws and punishments, which evidently now include summary execution for property crimes because they have always refused to solve the social problems that create crimes. If they worked on things like poverty, access to food, access to good education systems, drug addiction, mental health issues, universal health care, affordable housing, infrastructure investment particularly in economically depressed areas, efficient and cheap mass transit, etc etc there would be very little need for them to be tough on crime. Of course this will never happen as the Christians on the right would be way too concerned about Republican Jesus's reaction to changing the Nations priorities on spending and cutting into third megayacht money.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Hate to rain on your parade Subby but it doesn't actually say that
https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/SB0601.pdf

(3) The person reasonably believes:
(A) The real or personal property cannot be protected or recovered by any other means;
or (B) The use of force other than deadly force to protect or recover the real or personal property would expose the person or a third person to a risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Subby can go back to stealing Flamingos and Garden Gnomes.


I BELIEVE that the person who stole my flamingo was a gang member. I can shoot him now, right?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such crimes would include arson, burglary, robbery, theft, trespass...

Brings a whole new meaning to "get off my lawn".
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: Shooting people for petty theft might be a slight overreaction. But being legally allowed to slap thieves across the face and take something of greater value from their home seems appropriate.


I am for a law that allows for a cage MMA match between the property owner and the thief.

I catch you breaking my car window, stealing my catalytic convertor, or trying to sneak off with Plastic Pink Flamingo, I want the legal right to challenge you to two three-minute rounds of MMA.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ain't Memphis in Tennessee?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, maybe don't go around stealing plastic flamingos and they won't shoot you.  Ever think of THAT, subby?

PFLM!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: Sounds like an excellent form of deterrence.


Well, yes it would, to a self-loathing dipsh*t who's realised their sh*tty little life is only worth the same as a lawn ornament.  For sane people with an IQ over 80 (you juuuust missed the cut-off by about 25 points) it doesn't.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Such crimes would include arson, burglary, robbery, theft, trespass...

Brings a whole new meaning to "get off my lawn".


I live in Florida, we have had the 'walk on my property and I can kill you law' for a while now. In fact, you don't even have to be on your own property, We also have the get in my face and I can kill you law", you just have to remember to tell the cops that you "were in fear for your life or great bodily harm' and ta da, your off the hood for murder. If you are a white person you can even use this law to be the aggressor, start fight or altercation and use your "I wish I was a man" substitute to murder the person YOU attacked and ta da! your are off the hook for murder and felony assault.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ain't Memphis in Tennessee?


Last time I was there, it was still in Tennessee yes.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's it. The final straw. I'm moving back to Tennessee.
/ and buying some pink flamingoes
// and a gun
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Six year olds will be daring their teachers to take away their Nintendo Switches.
 
Thingster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a criminal, if you know you can be shot for stealing a $5 lawn flamingo but steal it anyway - you have put a $5 value on your life.

It's not about victims devaluing the perpetrators life, the perp himself has decided it's worth the risk of getting shot over $5.

Don't want to get shot? Don't steal from people.

Pretty easy.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ant: The individual would also have to believe the property could not be protected or recovered by any other means or if deadly force is necessary because it would expose the owner or third person to a risk of death or bodily injury.

Fox News has its viewers believing that every Hispanic person in the US is a member of MS-13 and that ANTIFA and BLM are terrorists out for blood.

"That guy who dinged my car door doesn't look like a Real American! I'm in fear for my life!" *BLAM!*


Actually only Antifa is out for blood. BLM has the same end goals, they're just more prissy about it and prefer to leave the wet work to Antifa.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fiberglas Pink Commercial
Youtube TIXeTbZWG-4
 
knbwhite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thingster: As a criminal, if you know you can be shot for stealing a $5 lawn flamingo but steal it anyway - you have put a $5 value on your life.

It's not about victims devaluing the perpetrators life, the perp himself has decided it's worth the risk of getting shot over $5.

Don't want to get shot? Don't steal from people.

Pretty easy.


Theft can't be controlled.  Some people are compelled by economic or social inequity to steal.  They have no free will in the choice.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only if they avoid the rusted car on blocks, the old toilet turned planter and the dog turd caltrops.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm notsaying now is the time to start stockpiling canned goods and shotgun ammo, but you should at least look into spikes.

Seriously, those things are going to be everywhere. Mounted on people's cars, on and around their homes, on their clothes....

/ thus 80s TV has taught me
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Hate to rain on your parade Subby but it doesn't actually say that
https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/SB0601.pdf

(3) The person reasonably believes:
(A) The real or personal property cannot be protected or recovered by any other means;
or (B) The use of force other than deadly force to protect or recover the real or personal property would expose the person or a third person to a risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Subby can go back to stealing Flamingos and Garden Gnomes.


So how exactly are you interpreting that? Have you ever had property stolen? Did you report it to the police, and if so, did you ever get it back? Police rarely investigate property crime unless it's part of a string or crimes or it was of exceptionally high value. Bottom line, if someone steals your property, even a pink flamingo, the odds of you ever recovering that property are pretty much zero. So that seems to satisfy the requirements of section A.

Section B is simply saying that if I attempt to stop the person from stealing my flamingo with nondeadly force, their likely going to beat the shiat out of me, or possibly cause my death.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ain't Memphis in Tennessee?


Yes but it's starting to spill over into Arkansas and Mississippi now.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Such crimes would include arson, burglary, robbery, theft, trespass...

Brings a whole new meaning to "get off my lawn".


Do you enjoy trespassing to intimidate people?   That's a reference to Aggravated Trespass.

What about burning Black churches?  It's just property, right?  Think of those poor KKK members that just want to come over and talk to someone on their lawn.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thingster: As a criminal, if you know you can be shot for stealing a $5 lawn flamingo but steal it anyway - you have put a $5 value on your life.

It's not about victims devaluing the perpetrators life, the perp himself has decided it's worth the risk of getting shot over $5.

Don't want to get shot? Don't steal from people.

Pretty easy.


EXACTLY.  Extend it to jaywalking, public intoxication, and littering, too.  Bloody criminals.  Shoot them all.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thingster: As a criminal, if you know you can be shot for stealing a $5 lawn flamingo but steal it anyway - you have put a $5 value on your life.

It's not about victims devaluing the perpetrators life, the perp himself has decided it's worth the risk of getting shot over $5.

Don't want to get shot? Don't steal from people.

Pretty easy.


That didn't take long.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I'm notsaying now is the time to start stockpiling canned goods and shotgun ammo, but you should at least look into spikes.

Seriously, those things are going to be everywhere. Mounted on people's cars, on and around their homes, on their clothes....

/ thus 80s TV has taught me


Yep. The whole world is now a spikely joint.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're not even hiding it anymore.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So if a cop steps into my garden and crushes a flower, can I blast them? Seems like it.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Thingster: As a criminal, if you know you can be shot for stealing a $5 lawn flamingo but steal it anyway - you have put a $5 value on your life.

It's not about victims devaluing the perpetrators life, the perp himself has decided it's worth the risk of getting shot over $5.

Don't want to get shot? Don't steal from people.

Pretty easy.

Theft can't be controlled.  Some people are compelled by economic or social inequity to steal.  They have no free will in the choice.


Nobody is stealing pink flamingos to feed their family.

Some people are forced into crime by circumstance, yes, but the majority are just shiats.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.