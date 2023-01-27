 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Florida logic: Burn down your apartment to get revenge against HOA. Bonus logic: you also shoot yourself   (wesh.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Fire marshal, Apartment, Walt Disney World, Crime, Science, Government, Education, Arson  
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
King of Monkeys
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sun and the South
A gun in the mouth
HOA's the liar
Annnnd Fire
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ha! Ha! I sure showed them!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Herman's Head ain't right ...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Important tip, aim for the heart and not for the head. Hole in the head may leave you a vegetable if it doesn't kill you, hole in the heart means your body dies due to lack of blood flow.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ahh, anger. So rarely does it hurt the intended; only our own soul and happiness.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How can there be an HOA in an apartment building, there's only one owner everyone else rents
 
gonegirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My apartment is pretty sleazy - lots of fights, poor repairs - and management is . . . not great. We didn't get any mail for a month once because apparently some of my neighbors' kids are the Bottle Kids from Trailer Park Boys and were throwing stuff at the mailman. One night, I got bitten by something while I slept, and when I walked out the next morning, my neighbors were throwing away a mattress. I freaked out continuously for a while, until I didn't get any more bites and decided it probably wasn't bedbugs.

I assure you that for the few days I thought I would be facing a bedbug infestation in this shiathole, I fully understood the temptation to set it all on fire and walk away.

/okay, not the shooting part
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My takeaway is Hailey Crumplesomething got it going on.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
that'll learn 'em
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
