(Axios) College students now oppose lawn care
71
    More: Facepalm, University of Michigan, Lawn, Pesticide, University, Princeton University, Climate change, college students, well-manicured campus quads  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 6:04 PM



71 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No more landscaping?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your snakes and vermin.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because they all love the weeds
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, they could use goats. But on a college campus, they would be farked with relentlessly. How could you resist? This one time...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Enjoy your snakes and vermin.


They said landscaping, not voting Republican
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some old 1950s bs! Control nature, control your life.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer lawn standards are shiatshow for the environment, good riddance.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facepalm?

OK Subboomer.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: No more landscaping?


Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd want the job opportunities.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?


Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grass is for cows.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense.

Grass is bad for pollinators and bugs; it requires a lot of water in the summer; and it's expensive to maintain.

There are so many things you can plant instead that are easier to maintain and offer more beauty.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....runoff from pesticides causes quite a bit of damage to the environment.

Plus, we'll need to eat the rats when the environment shifts to make traditional food growing less viable.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.


I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is being a little dishonest here.  The issue isn't with lawn care but with using chemicals in lawn care.

After what happened with RoundUp, maybe the students have a point.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, shaving your pubes is such a terrible idea that it eradicated pubic lice and helps gynecologists diagnose vulvar cancers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?


It's not, you should definitely go do that
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Grass is for cows.


No. The pretty grass that humans use in their front yards is not for cows. It is the dietary equivalent of celery. It takes more calories to convert to a usable form than it yields in that form.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what do the alumni and donors think when they visit the unkept grounds?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?


Ingrown hairs
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: Yeah, shaving your pubes is such a terrible idea that it eradicated pubic lice and helps gynecologists diagnose vulvar cancers.


username checks out?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College football fields should be replanted with thistles and cactus.  They'll still play football there, but the new plants will add something interesting to an otherwise boring game.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?


Ever have an ingrown hair in your business area? It's NOT fun times
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?


Public hair serves a purpose. It grows for a reason. It protects the genitals and it helps protect against STIs. Shaving causes broken skin, and it makes ingrown hairs and friction burns/injuries more likely, as well as increases the risk of STIs and other skin infections.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So close subby, it's too bad you didn't say "lawn order".
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about the grassy quads is that it does give big open spaces for students to screw around: play frisbee, have outside study groups, sunbathe in bikinis as soon as warms up to 60 degrees (I was at a university in Minnesota for a while, can you tell?). And possibly even literal screwing around.

It seems like a winning plan to change at least some of the lawn maintenance stuff to be better suited for the locale, especially in the West - and organic lawn care can make it less intimidating for students to actually use. But I think you'd lose some functionality if you "rewilded" everything away from manicured lawn.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: You'd think they'd want the job opportunities.


Jobs aren't a resource. Jobs are the consumption of a resource. Our society's weird need to have people do useless shiat no one wants or needs in exchange for not starving to death is idiotic.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groundskeepers are skeptical of the students' suggestions and efforts to educate them - highlighting a town/gown divide between the typically young, female undergrads and the seasoned, often male grounds teams.

.
These guys are the first in a lifetime of targets for these HR seedlings.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?

Ever have an ingrown hair in your business area? It's NOT fun times


plus a light clean scent!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College students: let's water less, stop using destructive chemicals just to have a green lawn, and plant more wildflowers.

Boomer subby: lol, kidz R dumb.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Groundskeepers are skeptical of the students' suggestions and efforts to educate them - highlighting a town/gown divide between the typically young, female undergrads and the seasoned, often male grounds teams.

.
These guys are the first in a lifetime of targets for these HR seedlings.


Editorial in next weeks local paper: "Gen Z too lazy to mow lawns"
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: College football fields should be replanted with thistles and cactus.  They'll still play football there, but the new plants will add something interesting to an otherwise boring game.


That would probably significantly reduce injuries.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?

Public hair serves a purpose. It grows for a reason. It protects the genitals and it helps protect against STIs. Shaving causes broken skin, and it makes ingrown hairs and friction burns/injuries more likely, as well as increases the risk of STIs and other skin infections.


Not only does public hair not protect against STIs, it is a vector for sexually transmitted parasitic infection.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't let the squishy name fool you This is a damn good book about permaculture and designing spaces better. Per the book you designate zones of the area based on how they are used. For a zone 1high use area traditional grass is a good choice because it can take a lot of foot traffic. For places people don't really walk on a good ground cover or some trees and shrubs are an attractive alternative.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you don't grow Kentucky Bluegrass and keep it perfectly groomed doesn't mean you're going to let it turn into the Amazon jungle. This isn't a binary issue. There are lots of ways to maintain a beautiful landscape with native plants that don't require the unnatural, sterile, highly manicured landscapes typically seen in the US.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Boomer lawn standards are shiatshow for the environment, good riddance.


This. I was born in the 60's but I gotta say the kids are right. Plant some farking clover if you think you want grass but leave the chemicals off and skip the watering. If you have to water it all the time it's the wrong thing to be there. ( I'm talking about lawns, not your farking vegetable garden)
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: GloomCookie613: Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?

Ever have an ingrown hair in your business area? It's NOT fun times

plus a light clean scent!

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Or, hear me out, I'm an adult and shouldn't want my box looking like a 9 y/o 🤷🏻‍♀
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Enjoy your snakes and vermin.


So far, the schools listed are not in red states.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: Hyjamon: GloomCookie613: Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?

Ever have an ingrown hair in your business area? It's NOT fun times

plus a light clean scent!

[Fark user image image 300x300]

Or, hear me out, I'm an adult and shouldn't want my box looking like a 9 y/o 🤷🏻‍♀


I hate this argument/stance. You're a grown woman, you can style your pubes in any fashion you want and still be a grown ass woman.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not getting why this is such a bad idea. So I went to the website of the group pushing the idea to see what their ideas look like on the ground. https://www.rewild.org/rewild-your-campus

Nothing badlooking here.
Or here.
Or here.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Boomer lawn standards are shiatshow for the environment, good riddance.


The town where I've lived for over 30 years banned the use of most herbicides and pesticides a long time ago. So what happened ? nothing much. Lawns have weeds, some owners have replaced their grass with stones to create a sort of Japanese garden. With the St-Lawrence river nearby, we have water, but in my walks it's been years since I've seen anyone water their lawn. Overall, no one cars one iota because, regardless of your generation (I would be considered late Boomer), quality of life does not hinge on how fake your lawn looks.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: Hell Poodle: Boomer lawn standards are shiatshow for the environment, good riddance.

This. I was born in the 60's but I gotta say the kids are right. Plant some farking clover if you think you want grass but leave the chemicals off and skip the watering. If you have to water it all the time it's the wrong thing to be there. ( I'm talking about lawns, not your farking vegetable garden)


agreed. clover is awesome I have a large patch in my backyard I am continually trying to get bigger.

If you don't mow it for a month, it really doesn't get very tall. compared to this crap in the frontyard

Victory "Bahia" Grass

*Note: This picture was taken the day after the lawn was mowed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: But what do the alumni and donors think when they visit the unkept grounds?


Who cares as long as the hand-egg team wins the pennant-cup
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: austerity101: Hyjamon: austerity101: hammettman: edmo: No more landscaping?

Euphemism?  Students pining for bushes of the 70s?

Shaving your pubes is a bad idea.

I am probably going to regret this, but why is it a bad idea?

Public hair serves a purpose. It grows for a reason. It protects the genitals and it helps protect against STIs. Shaving causes broken skin, and it makes ingrown hairs and friction burns/injuries more likely, as well as increases the risk of STIs and other skin infections.

Not only does public hair not protect against STIs, it is a vector for sexually transmitted parasitic infection.


That is not correct.

https://www.healthline.com/health/purpose-of-pubic-hair

Also, there is a myth that shaving your public hair protects against lice. It does not.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: JohnBigBootay: Hell Poodle: Boomer lawn standards are shiatshow for the environment, good riddance.

This. I was born in the 60's but I gotta say the kids are right. Plant some farking clover if you think you want grass but leave the chemicals off and skip the watering. If you have to water it all the time it's the wrong thing to be there. ( I'm talking about lawns, not your farking vegetable garden)

agreed. clover is awesome I have a large patch in my backyard I am continually trying to get bigger.

If you don't mow it for a month, it really doesn't get very tall. compared to this crap in the frontyard

Victory "Bahia" Grass

*Note: This picture was taken the day after the lawn was mowed

[Fark user image image 450x330]


Have you considered fire 🔥?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Interesting chronology of how this started is in subby's link.

"The backstory: The two founders of Re:wild Your Campus, Mackenzie Feldman and Bridget Gustafson, were beach volleyball players at UC Berkeley who were told by their coach not to chase the ball off-court because the grounds crew had just sprayed the area with toxic chemicals.

That galvanized them to get the relevant chemical, glyphosate, banned from campus. In 2019, the year after they graduated, they campaigned to ban glyphosate on all 10 University of California campuses.

That successful effort led to the creation of the Systemwide Pesticide Oversight Committee, housed within the president's office at the University of California, which is managing the groundskeeping policies."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: Or, hear me out, I'm an adult and shouldn't want my box looking like a 9 y/o 🤷🏻‍♀


I get that everyone has different tastes, but why is it okay for underarms to look like a 9 y/o's? or leg hairs or faces (beards)?

/not directed at you, just general audience
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: But what do the alumni and donors think when they visit the unkept grounds?


"Hot damn, I'm getting laid"?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: GloomCookie613: Or, hear me out, I'm an adult and shouldn't want my box looking like a 9 y/o 🤷🏻‍♀

I get that everyone has different tastes, but why is it okay for underarms to look like a 9 y/o's? or leg hairs or faces (beards)?

/not directed at you, just general audience


Because our society decided it likes how hairless women look? Because our beauty standards are set by creepy straight white dudes?
 
