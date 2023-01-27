 Skip to content
(USA Today)   FDA to make Covid booster access easier, giving your lunatic uncle a new conspiracy to believe in   (usatoday.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all a ploy.

Biden used Obama's time machine to put the vaccine in Budweiser and Chik-Fil-A -- I mean, come on, the abbreviation for the government-run restaurant is practically CIA, sheeple.

Now the Lizard Alien Nanobots are in every True American, awaiting naught but Biden to get up there in the movie studio set they claim is the "Capitol" in front of the cloned congress-bots during the State of the Union to say the trigger phrase that nobody on earth would accidentally say: "Sure, I'd love to see those Hilary Clinton nudes!"
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feed the conspiracy theories.  Fewer science-denying imbeciles in the world can only be a good thing.  Let them die.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The saddest part about your comment is that there is someone out there; likely eating the rubber grommets off of a sandal they've found in the garbage, who wholeheartedly agrees with what you're saying, and that they've been telling the SAME THING to a pile of shrimp carcasses for like, YEARS.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are the vaccinated on 7 or 8G by now?
 
Byno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm over 9000
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tested positive on Saturday. Friday & Saturday were pretty brutal. Still congested, but at least the worst is over (assuming nothing fun comes up).

But those first two days ... ugh.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The committee did not make a final recommendation on precisely who should be eligible for twice-yearly shots. Data has suggested that people over 75 are particularly vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infections, though the risk starts to rise around age 60.

This is mostly only true if we're talking about death. Long COVID is far less about age or health status and is disturbingly frequent, even if its not necessarily severe. All the same I feel like we as a society should do more to avoid a 1 in 6 chance of damaging an organ or getting brain damage, even if it is "mild" brain damage like anxiety, depression, or insomnia.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the reason our population remains largely behind on vaccines and boosters is because of issues with availability and access.  It's not enough you can get a shot at any grocery store or pharmacy.  We need to include a free vaccination with every Extra Value Meal, F-150, and AR-15 sale.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well over 90% of the American public has now been infected, vaccinated or both, meaning that the level of protection against severe disease is vastly different than it was when vaccines were first introduced in December 2020.


Which explains there is probably no hospital bed available where you live for COVID or anything else -- so an emergency room visit will have you living in the ER, waiting for a room to become available.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean, easier? You can walk in to your local CVS\Rite Aid\whatever and get it.

Are they going to now show up at my door and give me a handy to entice people?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I shutter at how many lunatics would shoot people walking up to their door to give them vaccines, even if a handy was part of the deal.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What booster version are we on? I last got boosted in September when it was pretty new. Is there a newer one?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

A colleague got Long C19 last year. Now she has C19 again.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

What LineNoise said. If people haven't gotten the latest booster, it's not because of availability issues.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



"Hey, wanna get inoculated?"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Those Happy Meal toys are getting weirder....

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

What's worse, pretty sure "vaccinated" is defined as getting the original shots from 2021.  No boosters. No variant vaccines.  Vaccinated for original recipe COVID, which barely exists anymore.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We've come a long way from faking vaccination cards. So, progress.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's, let's say, a hundred million (people) times $110 per year?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It appears that which variant its for is less important than how recent your shot was. Even original flavor has done a pretty good job reducing harm risk (still something like twice as effective as a flu shot is).

Though what we really need is to start with air filtration and other mitigation efforts or we're all just screwed eventually, one way or another (ourselves or someone we care about)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Those Happy Meal toys are getting weirder....


I bet they bring back that "Orange" drink flavor for those...


remember those?  Never had a name other than "orange drink". Odd.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

And next they will put it in all the cars racing at NASCAR so you can breath it in through the fumes.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The acute infection is the lower risk period because like a cold or the flu its primarily a respiratory infection. It can be nasty and leave you fatigued and maybe do lung damage but for most of us its low risk of serious harm.

Any real potential harm normally doesn't start to appear for 2-6 weeks. This is the part most people are referring to when they discuss Long COVID. Because the virus infects ACE2 receptors which are basically everywhere in your body (via blood vessel lining) its possible COVID does damage to any system, including your brain. Its why some people lose smell/taste temporarily during infection (because of inflammation) and some people's smell/taste loss might not happen for a few weeks and might be permanent (because of brain damage).

Some Farkers can share their experiences with very different long term lingering effects of COVID. Mine was fatigue, weird random fevers that lasted 2 hours, and Tachycardia (my heart rate elevated about 20 bpm above normal for the activity I was doing, which was also exhausting). Six months later most of these systems have gotten mild enough it only affects my ability to live my life close to normal for about a day once every two weeks. But for a few months I was legit worried I would have to change jobs or have to quit and try to get disability.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The thing that really helps is to keep making it political. Suppressing dissenting opinions, calling the opposition lunatics and murderers, using every power of government and society to marginalize and anathematize and crush anyone who resists, that's the key to getting everyone on board.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's been a few months since my last booster, and I'm getting itchy for another one.

OK, bad choice of words but you know what I'm saying.

/ COVID-free in '23.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I get 11 billion, but I might have missed some zeros. There were a lot of zeros.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Agreed. But maybe someday we'll stop doing that to the disabled and immunocompromised. A lot of them talk about being forced to drop out of society or being mocked at work for being the only person masked.

/I know you're not talking about anti-maskers and anti-vaccine people as victims because they're in charge. They won. Ain't nobody doing sh*t to stop the spread or help the vulnerable. Or even educate people that we're all playing the worst lottery ever with each infection.
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think I will go on Facebook/Twitter tonight, make a few dozen accounts, and see if I can start the conspiracy theory that the government is creating conspiracy theories about vaccines online because they want to confuse people to stop them from all attempting to go get vaccinated because the vaccine supply is low and they want to ration the supply without causing panic.
 
