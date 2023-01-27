 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   But he looks like such a nice guy   (msn.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Weapon, Salt Lake City, Plea, Murder, Broadcasting, Judiciary, Life imprisonment, Court  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 11:25 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add that mugshot to the Mugshot Hall-of-Fame.
 
Stantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a granite 36
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
White Penis?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gitmo anybody with Nazi tattoos.  Would have solved this problem.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Add that mugshot to the Mugshot Hall-of-Fame.


Saving it for the Photoshop Santa With This Child entries at the end of the year.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some people are poster children for making prison colonies a thing again.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just shoot the farker before he's pardoned and offered a job in the DeSantis administration.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Feeding and housing this man for the rest of his natural life is a waste of resources.  Can we just drop him off a bridge?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Gitmo anybody with Nazi tattoos.  Would have solved this problem.


Gitmo is in a Caribbean country. Send them to Alaska instead where the weather is never nice.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did he get those tattoos after being paroled?  cuz cant imagine who thought it was a good idea to let this guy loose again...
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
oh, so anybody with a giant ass swastika tattoo on their forehead is automatically a Nazi?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: oh, so anybody with a giant ass swastika tattoo on their forehead is automatically a Nazi?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: oh, so anybody with a giant ass swastika tattoo on their forehead is automatically a Nazi?


ikr, everyone has skin on their head, that tat could mean a lot of things
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing says "white power" like being locked up in a cage with a bunch of dudes for your entire life.   But hey, at least the honor and integrity of the proud white race wasn't besmirched.
 
Myria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love the "journalism" that doesn't mention his original crime whose sentence he was paroled from...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can just see it now. A job interview.

Manager: So, you're applying for the customer service rep position we have open?
Ryan: Yes. I'm a people person.
Manager: Ok.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearer pic. Looks like the top text which is partially covered by all that hair says "skin head".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: oh, so anybody with a giant ass swastika tattoo on their forehead is automatically a Nazi?


He's actually Hindu. He just had his head tilted wrong at the tattoo shop is all.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When they SHOW you, who they are .... farking BELIEVE THEM!  If this mofo came anywhere near me, I would run or maybe run him over.  Either way - first thought would be, this psycho looking dude is here to kill me.  Wow!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: AmbassadorBooze: Gitmo anybody with Nazi tattoos.  Would have solved this problem.

Gitmo is in a Caribbean country. Send them to Alaska instead where the weather is never nice.


Then they can see Kamchatka from their cell windows.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: Clearer pic. Looks like the top text which is partially covered by all that hair says "skin head".

[Fark user image image 634x722]


It clearly says "kin * hea"

It means he is part of the Happily Ever After family. I'm sure this is just a big misunderstanding. Wrong place, wrong time-something like that.
 
TK-593
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Myria: Love the "journalism" that doesn't mention his original crime whose sentence he was paroled from...


Except that it does.

Police noted in the affidavit that Dash committed the offense while under parole supervision.
According to a series of documents, Dash has been in and out of the court system since 2006, with a majority of his offenses involving him giving out false personal information with the intent to be another person.
He was ordered to serve up to one year in the state prison after pleading guilty to the aforementioned offense, a charging document says.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After a fair trial, of course, but Biden should personally execute this Nazi on the Whitehouse lawn.  With a sword, isis style.  Not just because he is a Nazi, but to also send a message to other Nazis.  Have Biden declare full on hard core hot shooting atomic fusion powered war against the Nazis.  Full US lockdown and military mobilization against the Nazis.  House to house sweeps looking for Nazis.  Eventually pushing them into the sea and letting nature finish them off.  And have the government pass anti Nazi legislation allowing the LEGAL hunting of people with Nazi tattoos.  LEGAL.  Not illegal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be great to get the whole story. The moment he sat down in the chair to get his tats done?

Ryan: yeah, a wanna big swastika on my forehead and I want "white power" written over my eyes.
Tat artist: Are you sure?
Ryan: Did I studder?
Tat Artist: Ok.

Then that night, the tat artist goes home to his wife.

"The funniest thing happened at the tattoo parlor earlier today."


Makes me wonder what kind of lives those tat artists have, knowing full well they've ruined a person and got paid for it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't believe the prosecutor accepted that he used two different weapons while committing the murder.  After reading that, I'm not even sure that he was the killer.  Some gang members are kept on to serve as patsies for more influential members...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Wouldn't be great to get the whole story. The moment he sat down in the chair to get his tats done?

Ryan: yeah, a wanna big swastika on my forehead and I want "white power" written over my eyes.
Tat artist: Are you sure?
Ryan: Did I studder?
Tat Artist: Ok.

Then that night, the tat artist goes home to his wife.

"The funniest thing happened at the tattoo parlor earlier today."


Makes me wonder what kind of lives those tat artists have, knowing full well they've ruined a person and got paid for it.


That person was already ruined and just wanted everyone else to know.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This guy epitomizes the old adage "When someone tells you who they are, believe them".
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Wouldn't be great to get the whole story. The moment he sat down in the chair to get his tats done?

Ryan: yeah, a wanna big swastika on my forehead and I want "white power" written over my eyes.
Tat artist: Are you sure?
Ryan: Did I studder?
Tat Artist: Ok.

Then that night, the tat artist goes home to his wife.

"The funniest thing happened at the tattoo parlor earlier today."


Makes me wonder what kind of lives those tat artists have, knowing full well they've ruined a person and got paid for it.


That's an inhouse tattoo artist fer sure. Respected surgeon's don't come home to their families about funny stories about mafia men.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial, of course, but Biden should personally execute this Nazi on the Whitehouse lawn.  With a sword, isis style.  Not just because he is a Nazi, but to also send a message to other Nazis.  Have Biden declare full on hard core hot shooting atomic fusion powered war against the Nazis.  Full US lockdown and military mobilization against the Nazis.  House to house sweeps looking for Nazis.  Eventually pushing them into the sea and letting nature finish them off.  And have the government pass anti Nazi legislation allowing the LEGAL hunting of people with Nazi tattoos.  LEGAL.  Not illegal.


While I think all Nazis should be shoved into volcano, maybe you should lay off any more coffee for today.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whatdafarkisthis: When they SHOW you, who they are .... farking BELIEVE THEM!  If this mofo came anywhere near me, I would run or maybe run him over.  Either way - first thought would be, this psycho looking dude is here to kill me.  Wow!


face/neck tattoos are and have always been red flags to society for a reason.  This isn't exactly Anastasia getting a star tattooed on her temple/neck.  This dude is a walking billboard with the messaging he chose.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Add that mugshot to the Mugshot Hall-of-Fame.


Ginger Smurf had always been rejected by the other Smurfs...
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Wouldn't be great to get the whole story. The moment he sat down in the chair to get his tats done?

Ryan: yeah, a wanna big swastika on my forehead and I want "white power" written over my eyes.
Tat artist: Are you sure?
Ryan: Did I studder?
Tat Artist: Ok.

Then that night, the tat artist goes home to his wife.

"The funniest thing happened at the tattoo parlor earlier today."


Makes me wonder what kind of lives those tat artists have, knowing full well they've ruined a person and got paid for it.


I don't know if you know many tattoo artists, but if a shop is doing 1 swastika, it's likely that swastikas are a solid 90% of their clientele.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial, of course, but Biden should personally execute this Nazi on the Whitehouse lawn.  With a sword, isis style.  Not just because he is a Nazi, but to also send a message to other Nazis.  Have Biden declare full on hard core hot shooting atomic fusion powered war against the Nazis.  Full US lockdown and military mobilization against the Nazis.  House to house sweeps looking for Nazis.  Eventually pushing them into the sea and letting nature finish them off.  And have the government pass anti Nazi legislation allowing the LEGAL hunting of people with Nazi tattoos.  LEGAL.  Not illegal.


It's illegal to be a Nazi in Germany.  It's perfectly legal to be a Nazi in the USA.  It's so legal that one of our political parties has even embraced the ideology on the down low!

/it's not so down low
 
Thingster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some people don't belong in society, and need to be permanently separated from it.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: steklo: Wouldn't be great to get the whole story. The moment he sat down in the chair to get his tats done?

Ryan: yeah, a wanna big swastika on my forehead and I want "white power" written over my eyes.
Tat artist: Are you sure?
Ryan: Did I studder?
Tat Artist: Ok.

Then that night, the tat artist goes home to his wife.

"The funniest thing happened at the tattoo parlor earlier today."


Makes me wonder what kind of lives those tat artists have, knowing full well they've ruined a person and got paid for it.

That's an inhouse tattoo artist fer sure.


Most likely.
Been friends with many a tattoo artist in the area here and none of them would agree to do work like that. Aside from them being personally against it, it gives the shop a very bad name once it gets out that they're willing to do such work.
Tattoo artists don't have to take a client if they don't want to.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Wouldn't be great to get the whole story. The moment he sat down in the chair to get his tats done?

Ryan: yeah, a wanna big swastika on my forehead and I want "white power" written over my eyes.
Tat artist: Are you sure?
Ryan: Did I studder?
Tat Artist: Ok.

Then that night, the tat artist goes home to his wife.

"The funniest thing happened at the tattoo parlor earlier today."


Makes me wonder what kind of lives those tat artists have, knowing full well they've ruined a person and got paid for it.


the tattoo artists that make tattoos like those are already giant pieces of shiat.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.