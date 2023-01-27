 Skip to content
(The Root)   Who knew Jim Crowe worked at an Oregon gas station?   (theroot.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I read that as "deserve" first and was ready to agree.
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing she wasn't gay or the courts would have said it's ok.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wasn't Oregon like straight-up no black people allowed when it was first founded?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder how the gas jockey expected that situation to turn out?
I wish we could download the thought processes of people. I am fascinated by peoples thoughts and intentions.
Especially the thoughts and reasoning behind obviously stupid choices.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wakefield ended up walking away with a $1 million award from the jury.

Nice, even after the lawyers get their cut. And all the company had to do was actually reprimand the guy for being a racist asshole.
 
buster_v
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WTF? Why does a gas station give a flying fark about anything other than "can you pay for your shiat or not?" Full stop.

I thought this was a capitalist society?!
 
JessieL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nigel Powers is an obvious anagram for "grew lo penis".
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Employee is a racist scumbag and the company is even scummier for trying to minimize/handwave away the behavior.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?


The GOP.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Wasn't Oregon like straight-up no black people allowed when it was first founded?


It was illegal for Black people to exist in Oregon until the 1920s  Technically, even passing through was a crime
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a New Jersey native, I'll truly be damned if my "20 regular, please" was met with "We don't serve Black folks." Ms. Rose Wakefield, 63, held her composure better than I would have after being put in the exact same position. Instead of cussing them out, she took them to court and walked away with 10 times my student loans in damages.

Well, at least the reporter found a way to make this story, that happened on the other side of the country, about her
 
Derek Force
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buster_v: WTF? Why does a gas station give a flying fark about anything other than "can you pay for your shiat or not?" Full stop.

I thought this was a capitalist society?!


He was a lowly employee, he doesnt give a shiat about profit.   The manager immediately sent someone else out to pump her gas..  what he should have done was tear that racist a new asshole, at least make it look like it, then laugh about it with him later.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone, Subby, who has been to Oregon.  We even have an "Oregon isn't racist" denialist on Fark that refuses to even acknowledge recentish events.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Wasn't Oregon like straight-up no black people allowed when it was first founded?


Up until the early 2000s when voters amended the constitution, yes.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
skin color is such a stupid, stupid, stupid reason to hate someone.  if you want to hate, get a better reason to hate!  hate because you don't like their car/clothes/music/name and choice of pet/their opinion on the designated hitter rule/etc.  racism is just mentally lazy!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Beaverton ain't exactly Bend or Medford. It's a Portland suburb. Racists gonna racist, but I definitely did not expect that in that part of Oregon.
 
zbtop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?


A 23 year old edgelord working at a suburban gas station with nothing meaningful to lose except a minimum wage job.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only shocking thing is that the company thought it would get away with it. Guess their attorney was asleep during the "protected class" part of Con Law.
 
JessieL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

buster_v: WTF? Why does a gas station give a flying fark about anything other than "can you pay for your shiat or not?" Full stop.

I thought this was a capitalist society?!


Bigotry, at its core, is always a manifestation of stupidity.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buster_v: WTF? Why does a gas station give a flying fark about anything other than "can you pay for your shiat or not?" Full stop.

I thought this was a capitalist society?!


I thought we were an anarcho syndicalist commune ...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?


He's probably from Gresham
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: skin color is such a stupid, stupid, stupid reason to hate someone.  if you want to hate, get a better reason to hate!  hate because you don't like their car/clothes/music/name and choice of pet/their opinion on the designated hitter rule/etc.  racism is just mentally lazy!


Look, the difference between me and you is that if we were both given the choice to catch a fly ball or save a baby's life, you would choose to save the baby's life without even considering whether there are runners on base.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Beaverton ain't exactly Bend or Medford. It's a Portland suburb. Racists gonna racist, but I definitely did not expect that in that part of Oregon.


I definitely did.  If we're gonna make it a rural/urban thing, then for the sake of this conversation, all of Oregon is rural except Fareless Square and what you can walk to from the EmX (so long as you stay on the Eugene side of the river).  Which is basically just 97201 and 97401.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jim Crowe works at a lot of places. He's got a large family.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Beaverton ain't exactly Bend or Medford. It's a Portland suburb. Racists gonna racist, but I definitely did not expect that in that part of Oregon.


And just like the other urban areas of Oregon, it is surrounded by some of the deepest red country you will find.
 
susler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
tembaarmswide:

I thought we were an anarcho syndicalist commune ...

Ha Ha!
 
dpcotta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Their are a couple liberal bastions in Oregon like Portland or Ashland, but there was/is a pretty large presence of kkk historically. Funnily enough there were so few blacks in Medford at one point they were targeting Catholics instead. Go figure.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meat0918: kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?

He's probably from Gresham


Ain't nobody blowing two hours worth of gas or two Trimet fares to go from one poorly served suburb to another that's almost as far as you can go on the other side for a minimum wage light industrial job.
 
dkimball
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, if I were of color X, I would make sure I got my buddy hired at a gas station and do that to me.

$1MM for a racist employee???? wtf!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dkimball: Ok, if I were of color X, I would make sure I got my buddy hired at a gas station and do that to me.

$1MM for a racist employee???? wtf!


Seems low.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: meat0918: kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?

He's probably from Gresham

Ain't nobody blowing two hours worth of gas or two Trimet fares to go from one poorly served suburb to another that's almost as far as you can go on the other side for a minimum wage light industrial job.


I didn't see it was Beaverton at first.

But you know somebody does that very thing for some god-awful reason.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dkimball: Ok, if I were of color X, I would make sure I got my buddy hired at a gas station and do that to me.

$1MM for a racist employee???? wtf!


That farkery of yours would come out in discovery and you would be in deep shiat for trying it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: baronbloodbath: Beaverton ain't exactly Bend or Medford. It's a Portland suburb. Racists gonna racist, but I definitely did not expect that in that part of Oregon.

I definitely did.  If we're gonna make it a rural/urban thing, then for the sake of this conversation, all of Oregon is rural except Fareless Square and what you can walk to from the EmX (so long as you stay on the Eugene side of the river).  Which is basically just 97201 and 97401.


Went to high school in Hillsboro. Can confirm.
 
robxiii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
True story while visiting Oregon:

I was in town on my skateboard, didn't have my car handy while shopping in the various stores.   Black guy and me, a pale anorexic looking lad, exit the store at the same time.   The tag detector thing went off, and they blew past me and absolutely tackled the other guy.   I laughed a bit, and thought that man, they really stick it to shoplifters here!  It wasn't until I went into the local mall with my bag and skateboard still in hand that I realized the cashier did not remove the theft tag from my racquetball racket, as it set those alarms off as well.

Sadly, that was the first time I witnessed actual skin color racism first hand, and I was inadvertently part of it.
 
Two16
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zez: Good thing she wasn't gay or the courts would have said it's ok.

MUH DERPLY HAIL'D BLEAF!!!11'1!~
 
mistahtom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I totally believe this happened in Oregon.

I've seen some shiat there.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Article aside, it's saddening to see people who think the laws, etc. were named after "Jim Crowe".

It's Jim Crow.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dkimball: Ok, if I were of color X, I would make sure I got my buddy hired at a gas station and do that to me.

$1MM for a racist employee???? wtf!


Here's a hint: it's not the racist employee but the corporation that endorsed his behavior by slapping him on the wrist for not prioritizing customers by arrival.  This is why you hire good HR people and lawyers.  Guy shouldn't have finished his day on the job.  Can you imagine him filing a wrongful termination lawsuit arguing he was let go because he simply wouldn't serve black folks?

This is very, very bad business management here.  They deserve to get slapped.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I totally believe this happened in Oregon.

I've seen some shiat there.


I'd believe it happened anywhere in 'Murikkka. Oregon is a beautiful state but like every state, the mental rot of neofascism persists.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That this is rare and warranted a million dollar fine says good things about us, I want to think.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?

The GOP.


They voted to free the slaves.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: Blathering Idjut: kdawg7736: Wow. Who would have possessed someone to be like that?

The GOP.

They voted to free the slaves.


How did you get access to a time machine from the 1800s?

May I borrow it for just a brief moment?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the kind of dipshiat 12 bucks an hour is appropriate pay for.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Wasn't Oregon like straight-up no black people allowed when it was first founded?


It was straight up no white people before that.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Article aside, it's saddening to see people who think the laws, etc. were named after "Jim Crowe".

It's Jim Crow.


Actually, a lot of Australian movie actors are racist.
You know who else was Australian?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: That this is rare and warranted a million dollar fine says good things about us, I want to think.


There was no fine or other criminal punishment in this case.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nigel Powers
/ That is all
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm wondering how she was able to prove this?  Gas Station Cameras?  Other witnesses?
It just seems like the deck would be stacked against her, especially the call she made to Corporate that they "deleted".

Recently was on an 8 Day Federal Criminal Trial as a Juror and I look at so many things differently now.

I'm sorry it happened to her and glad she prevailed.  Hopefully collecting will not be a PITA.
 
