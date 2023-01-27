 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   50 shades of greyhound at the dog track   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The person at the center of the love-triangle:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Invisalign are just a thing in North America?
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [preview.redd.it image 640x789]


with that many vacuums..

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Infographics are nice. This one is a headscratcher though... why would she leave the bald guy?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's ruff.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: The person at the center of the love-triangle:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x895]


british 12
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean,
The astronaut girl was definitely a bit more surprising re: professions, but...sheesh.
 
Pextor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is all Tonya Harding's fault.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is the answer mutt stuff?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
West Virginia Farkers!

You are the last state in the US to allow and operate greyhound racing. It can only be changed through legislation. Get on it.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

special20: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]
Infographics are nice. This one is a headscratcher though... why would she leave the bald guy?


Because he attacks people when he gets upset?
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

natazha: special20: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]
Infographics are nice. This one is a headscratcher though... why would she leave the bald guy?

Because he attacks people when he gets upset?


I was originally musing on running to another man in the same scene and his naming a prized dog after her, but on reflection I can see how this strangeness develops.  I was involved peripherally in local science fiction and fantasy fandom before the ComiCon craze hit it big, when it was mostly smaller local conventions run by and attended by the same people year after year.  There were a number of rivalries, petty acts, cheating by one in a couple with others in the scene, divorces and new couples forming within the scene, etc.

And fandom didn't require a lifestyle commitment.  Breeding and racing dogs isn't something that someone can disengage from for awhile and immediately hop back into again.  If all three really are that into this scene, then I can see her leaving one breeder/racer for another breeder/racer if those are the people that she's been around for two decades, those are her peer group.  I can even see the new lover willingly antagonizing the old one for his own amusement, and if it means the ex-lover does something that gets him permanently thrown out, all the better.

Because I can see that happening now.  He's committed violence at an event.  That event and track isn't going to let him participate anymore, and very likely the man he attacked can get a restraining order against him even if the track doesn't ban him.  If that's where his entire program is set up, he's farked.  He'll have to move if anywhere else will even have him.
 
BaconDoubleGeniusBurger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jumping in to say that greyhounds make great pets.
Goofy, aloofy, sweet, and good tempered.
If you're looking for a pet to adopt, contact a greyhound rescue group.
A potty trained purebred dog for an affordable adoption fee.
After a nice walk, a retired racer just wants to chill out all day on the couch. And fart.
 
