(KRQE News)   If you have a giant rose tattoo on your neck, maybe cover it up before you start robbing banks   (krqe.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given my extensive knowledge of criminology and Tennessee Williams adaptations, I would say the prime suspect is Burt Lancaster.

I thought the tat was on his chest but maybe it...rose.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It not like they know who it is, Subby.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It really is true.  There are no smart people in prison.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or maybe get a giant temporary rose tattoo from the gas station before you rob the bank.

/ Be sure to wash iat off later.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
between 5 foot, 4 inches and 5 foot, 9 inches tall

The tellers think he's a kid opening his first account.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"What are you going to wear to the bank robbery?"

"Pro'lly just my 'Levrs' T-shirt and my hat that says 'Cock.'"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vevolis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, I've been watching Tattoo Fixers on Tubi, and I've come to understand absolutely every coverup is either bunch of flowers, a skull, a mandala, a panther with the contrast settings all the way up, or some combination of the four.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: It really is true.  There are no smart people in prison.


It's because the smart ones, know how to read.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh, just pick up the first guy you see coming out of a Dropkick Murphys show. Even if he isn't the actual robber in question you can be sure he's guilty of something.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He can't even wear his mask correctly during a robbery.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The popularity of tats will make bank robbery a poor career choice for most young people today.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The popularity of tats will make bank robbery a poor career choice for most young people today.


Well, they already demonstrated poor long term decision making skills, so trying to do badly planned bank robberies is on type.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a common cover up your ex name tattoo
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "What are you going to wear to the bank robbery?"

"Pro'lly just my 'Levrs' T-shirt and my hat that says 'Cock.'"
[Fark user image image 128x184]


I'm pretty sure it says Cookies.  There was an attempted carjacking by someone wearing cookies logo apparel and I recognized the design as the same. It's not the same person. The two just shop at the same store.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be fair, he would have looked douchier in a turtleneck.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I rob a bank I put a fake tattoo in a visible location so later, "it couldn't have been me!"
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dropkick Murphys - "Rose Tattoo" (Video)
Youtube 9d8SzG4FPyM
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two words for any aspiring criminal:  Identifying. Marker.

Think about it
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do police have a national database of tattoos? That we know about?
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Do police have a national database of tattoos?


I was watching a re-run of "Jail" on Reelz the other day and during an inmate's intake procedures they do take photographs of them. The one cop recognized one that showed association with a particular gang and for the inmate's safety moved him to a part of the jail where there were no gang members.

So to answer your question, I don't know. But it sounds like a good idea.
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anuran: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9d8SzG4FPyM]


thank you for doing this for me.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: Do police have a national database of tattoos? That we know about?


Criminal records contain identifying markers for anyone who has ever been processed, so yes.  Also any of your aliases you have used...
 
Agarista
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asmodeus224: Two words for any aspiring criminal:  Identifying. Marker.



ChrisDe: Do police have a national database of tattoos? That we know about?


Not sure if it's shared, but all of mine were photographed the last time I was arrested.  ALL of them...  :(
 
