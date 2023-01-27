 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Cro-Magnon brothers just released from prison charged with murder. Unfrozen caveman lawyer to represent them   (8newsnow.com) divider line
43
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. Those dudes are scary.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Deeg Brothers.  Unfortunate family name, unfortunate family faces.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We'd like to date your daughter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's almost like granting parole to certain people isn't the best idea.

It's a shame that no one likes facts in America these days.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wademh: We'd like to date your daughter.
[Fark user image image 828x488]


They should have been dropped in to a wood chipper at birth. JFC.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wonder what their percentage of neanderthal blood is?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lapplandblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like a brother and sister did the nasty with each other, somewhere recent in that family tree
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
yikes Rockey Dennis would wince at that dude
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Wonder what their percentage of neanderthal blood is?


I'd say 100 proof
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, they did say they wanted to change their lives. This will certainly do that.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: [lapplandblog.files.wordpress.com image 450x470]


We honestly should stop using that photograph.  They were mentally disabled, it was taken without consent of their mother (guardian) and deliberately made to make them look freakish

In reality while they had severe handicaps and couldn't speak, they were happy and friendly to everyone.  Here's a better photo of them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?


Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
murder - so easy a caveman can do it
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.


Parole boards make mistakes.
No one who supports the death penalty has any right to complain about it.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: murder - so easy a caveman can do it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: We honestly should stop using that photograph.


Well, I learned something new. Thanks. I won't post that one again.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

Parole boards make mistakes.
No one who supports the death penalty has any right to complain about it.


Parole is necessary to ensure that those who are in prison are on their best behavior.

Where it goes tits up is that there are certain crimes which shouldn't qualify for parole has it.

Kidnapping, sexual assault, murder, these three crimes should not have parole.

Unfortunately the asshole convicted of kidnapping was able to get out of prison early and now someone is dead because of it.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.


The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences. It's not like they were going to be there for long regardless. Still kinda goofy to give a four month sentence for kidnapping though.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Wonder what their percentage of neanderthal blood is?

I'd say 100 proof


50%?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x465]


Anybody have a 10 year later photo of those two?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences


How dare you read the whole article and not skim over it?

What is this place, Reddit?

Christ I feel like this place is getting worse and worse each day with folks like you bringing in things from the article into the discussion page.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thoreny: jso2897: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

Parole boards make mistakes.
No one who supports the death penalty has any right to complain about it.

Parole is necessary to ensure that those who are in prison are on their best behavior.

Where it goes tits up is that there are certain crimes which shouldn't qualify for parole has it.

Kidnapping, sexual assault, murder, these three crimes should not have parole.

Unfortunately the asshole convicted of kidnapping was able to get out of prison early and now someone is dead because of it.


Uh - these guys were going to be let out within months anyway - it's not like they were doing life.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are the Barbarian Brothers ok?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thoreny: jso2897: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

Parole boards make mistakes.
No one who supports the death penalty has any right to complain about it.

Parole is necessary to ensure that those who are in prison are on their best behavior.

Where it goes tits up is that there are certain crimes which shouldn't qualify for parole has it.

Kidnapping, sexual assault, murder, these three crimes should not have parole.

Unfortunately the asshole convicted of kidnapping was able to get out of prison early and now someone is dead because of it.

Uh - these guys were going to be let out within months anyway - it's not like they were doing life.


Yeah I'm an idiot who skimmed the article instead of actually reading it.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How nature says "Do Not Touch."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Wonder what their percentage of neanderthal blood is?

I'd say 100 proof


100 proof is only fifty percent I think that's a bit low
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schrepjm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences. It's not like they were going to be there for long regardless. Still kinda goofy to give a four month sentence for kidnapping though.


Months. Not days.

"He was serving a 72-to-180-month sentence for being a habitual offender connected to a drug charge, records showed."

"Adam Deeg was near the end of his 24-to-108-month sentence on a kidnapping charge."
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They insured?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Dictatorial_Flair: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences. It's not like they were going to be there for long regardless. Still kinda goofy to give a four month sentence for kidnapping though.

Months. Not days.

"He was serving a 72-to-180-month sentence for being a habitual offender connected to a drug charge, records showed."

"Adam Deeg was near the end of his 24-to-108-month sentence on a kidnapping charge."


Ok now I feel like a bigger idiot for believing that they got days instead of months.

You farkers make me sick. All of you. Especially the ones who read the articles.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Dictatorial_Flair: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences. It's not like they were going to be there for long regardless. Still kinda goofy to give a four month sentence for kidnapping though.

Months. Not days.

"He was serving a 72-to-180-month sentence for being a habitual offender connected to a drug charge, records showed."

"Adam Deeg was near the end of his 24-to-108-month sentence on a kidnapping charge."


Ohh that makes way more sense. I'm farking illiterate.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: schrepjm: Dictatorial_Flair: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences. It's not like they were going to be there for long regardless. Still kinda goofy to give a four month sentence for kidnapping though.

Months. Not days.

"He was serving a 72-to-180-month sentence for being a habitual offender connected to a drug charge, records showed."

"Adam Deeg was near the end of his 24-to-108-month sentence on a kidnapping charge."

Ohh that makes way more sense. I'm farking illiterate.


My original thesis still stands.

Folks convicted of kidnapping should serve their full sentence.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thoreny: You farkers make me sick. All of you. Especially the ones who read the articles.


There's no accounting for human wickedness.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: jso2897: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

Parole boards make mistakes.
No one who supports the death penalty has any right to complain about it.

Parole is necessary to ensure that those who are in prison are on their best behavior.

Where it goes tits up is that there are certain crimes which shouldn't qualify for parole has it.

Kidnapping, sexual assault, murder, these three crimes should not have parole.

Unfortunately the asshole convicted of kidnapping was able to get out of prison early and now someone is dead because of it.


The upside, if convinced, they won't get parole again
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Casino 1995 - Nicky Santoro's Death 4K HDR
Youtube SgHjkCHb_7Y
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thoreny: schrepjm: Dictatorial_Flair: Thoreny: jso2897: So Nevada is staffing their parole board with blind people now?

Not entirely their fault. The fact that those who are convicted of kidnapping can get parole is a fault of the law.

The guys were serving 108 and 180 day sentences. It's not like they were going to be there for long regardless. Still kinda goofy to give a four month sentence for kidnapping though.

Months. Not days.

"He was serving a 72-to-180-month sentence for being a habitual offender connected to a drug charge, records showed."

"Adam Deeg was near the end of his 24-to-108-month sentence on a kidnapping charge."

Ok now I feel like a bigger idiot for believing that they got days instead of months.

You farkers make me sick. All of you. Especially the ones who read the articles.


To be fair, I didn't read it all that closely. Obviously. Half credit?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Glockenspiel Hero: We honestly should stop using that photograph.

Well, I learned something new. Thanks. I won't post that one again.


Yeah, I never knew that either.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why am I the first person to question why the prison was charged with murder?
 
