(Daily Star)   Nutter that claims he's a 'time traveller from 2858' says 'human bones will be found on Mars' this year that will prove that human life originated on the red planet. Subby knows this isn't true because women are from Venus (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe then it's not that kinda bone.. It's your, you know. Bone.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not Mars, the Moon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I heard it was 2525, not 2858.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That would make it pretty good starting point for a Sci-Fi novel. Human bones are discovered on Mars.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oldie
/goodie?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enitria [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Not Mars, the Moon.
[Fark user image image 235x398]


Ack, ya beat me to it. OTOH, that's an amazing first-book effort by Hogan.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never understood why it wasn't the reverse

Men are hot tempered. They should be from Venus.

Women are cold. They should be from Mars.

/Runs and hides
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ai-yi-yi. Be-bop.

/definitely obscure
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fossils on Mars are the tool of the devil.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...and they drove a Tesla
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I never understood why it wasn't the reverse

Men are hot tempered. They should be from Venus.

Women are cold. They should be from Mars.

/Runs and hides


Boys go to college to get more knowledge.
Girls go to Jupiter to get more stupider.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean yeah eventually they might find human bones on Mars especially the first few years until shiat gets ironed out...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

