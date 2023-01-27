 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Historic church destroyed by act of God   (metro.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Ironic, London, Architecture, Fire, London Fire Brigade, Family, Architect, Anglicanism, Listed building  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 10:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When designing a church, I spent so much time making sure the place where the congregation sat was fireproof that people called me nave.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a fan of religion, but I do hate to see historical buildings get destroyed like that. Such a shame.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Jews have been right all this time? We owe somebody a big apology.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the outer shell stone structure still relatively intact? A new (safer) building might be built within it.
It's sad watching history like this destroyed.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool building, but fark churches.
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All part of gods master plan no doubt.

Question, if god burns down his own house for insurance money, is that insurance fraud?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: So the Jews have been right all this time? We owe somebody a big apology.

So the Jews Mormons have been right all this time? We owe somebody a big apology
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Csn - Cathedral
Youtube jONH3LRD_c8
 
JessieL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The National Churches Trust had listed St Mark's as a grade II Victorian church, describing it as an 'architectural and historical treasure' which finished construction between 1846 and 1847.

By the standards of old churches in England, that one still had that new church smell.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is an old onion dome church for sale near me. I would love to covert something like that to a residence.
 
usahole
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: ChrisDe: So the Jews have been right all this time? We owe somebody a big apology.

So the Jews Mormons have been right all this time? We owe somebody a big apology


Fark user imageView Full Size


Say what now?
 
aremmes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The vicar shouldn't have brought those six fishes inside.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"lt must feel good to God. He does it all the time. God's terrific! He dropped a church roof on 34 of his worshippers in Texas last Wednesday night, just as they were groveling through a hymn to his majesty. Don't you think that felt good?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Not a fan of religion, but I do hate to see historical buildings get destroyed like that. Such a shame.


Historical?  It's a Victorian church.  By English standards, that's a pop-up, fly-by-night operation.  It's only historical if precedes Athelstan
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that time some guy in a yellow vest burnt down Notre Dame.  They say it was an accident, and maybe it was, but damned if the timing wasn't convenient.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No one should care, pay more attention to friendship
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I-75 Touchdown Jesus unavailable for comment.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dan Deacon - Feel The Lightning (Official Video)
Youtube kK-1axSGkXc
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JessieL: The National Churches Trust had listed St Mark's as a grade II Victorian church, describing it as an 'architectural and historical treasure' which finished construction between 1846 and 1847.

By the standards of old churches in England, that one still had that new church smell.


North Americans think one hundred years is a very long time.
Britons think one hundred miles is a very long distance.
 
JessieL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: JessieL: The National Churches Trust had listed St Mark's as a grade II Victorian church, describing it as an 'architectural and historical treasure' which finished construction between 1846 and 1847.

By the standards of old churches in England, that one still had that new church smell.

North Americans think one hundred years is a very long time.
Britons think one hundred miles is a very long distance.


As a kid in 1992 I accompanied my grandparents for an 8th Air Force reunion in Lavenham where my grandfather had been stationed. For part of the reunion we attended a service at the St Peter and St Paul church there and I was kind of blown away to see gravestones dating to the 1200s.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But for myself, haha your church burned down
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: But for myself, haha your church burned down


Why do deacons exist?
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alternate headline:  Historic church reduced to full scale Warhammer40K terrain model; Games Workshop immediately announces IP infringement lawsuit.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JessieL: oldfarthenry: JessieL: The National Churches Trust had listed St Mark's as a grade II Victorian church, describing it as an 'architectural and historical treasure' which finished construction between 1846 and 1847.

By the standards of old churches in England, that one still had that new church smell.

North Americans think one hundred years is a very long time.
Britons think one hundred miles is a very long distance.

As a kid in 1992 I accompanied my grandparents for an 8th Air Force reunion in Lavenham where my grandfather had been stationed. For part of the reunion we attended a service at the St Peter and St Paul church there and I was kind of blown away to see gravestones dating to the 1200s.


That's why I feel very old when people treat mid-century decor & architecture as historic. I lived through it.
At least we have the foresight to preserve it before it's lost (or biodegrades back into it's toxic chemical base).
 
1funguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It has gone on to its final reward.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Holy smokes.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Almost like God is trying to say something
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks a lot like the Hogwarts Great Hall Lego set.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Minus the fire damage.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame the space vampires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.