 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 338 of WW3: Russia warns that delivery of modern Western battle tanks to Ukraine is "direct involvement". The US pegs Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization and imposed sanctions against it. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: News, Netherlands, Tank, International Criminal Court, Russia, Australia, Council of Europe, Germany, United Nations  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poland sending more tanks
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/Feher_Junior/status/1618887041395347456
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1618887041395347456.html
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since FASAHD isn't here, here are some updates from overnight.

Russians hiat Nikopol district at night (PHOTOS and more)

A company of Leopard tanks from Poland may be in Ukraine in a few weeks, - Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Wojciech Skurkiewicz. "As soon as the Ukrainians complete their training, we will be ready to hand over this equipment to the Ukrainian side. I am convinced that this is a prospect of several weeks," he said. The deputy minister reminded that Poland is ready to hand over 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

General Staff: Ukrainian military hits 4 Russian control points (more)

Ukrainian troops eliminate 850 Russian invaders, seven tanks in past day (more)

Six civilians killed in Russia's shelling of Donetsk region (more)

Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi honors memory of Holocaust victims (more)

Have a good day all, and why is the coffee pool guy staring at me?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Since FASAHD isn't here, here are some updates from overnight.


Thanks PCB!!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

John Hopoate: Poland sending more tanks
[Fark user image 541x528]
https://twitter.com/Feher_Junior/status/1618887041395347456
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1618887041395347456.html


A Polish/Ukrainian alliance/axis would be interesting, would it not? It would have an 80 million population base, roughly the same as Germany.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am certain that Erik Prince is taking furious notes, and wondering if he can get an in with a new Russian regime after Putin manages to drag his state down. And if there is even anything left in the public trust to steal. He's worked with Wagner before, as a subcontractor, but he's a guy with big dreams, and hopes of becoming exactly what Wagner has managed in Russia.

As for the Russians decrying Western tanks...where did you think that Ukraine was going to get more? Did you figure they'd just keep stealing yours? Not like your yards can keep up with your own orders for MBTs, and was Ukraine supposed to order more from you? Did y'all NOT think that this might push Ukraine a li'l closer to the West? Of course not, because you thought it was going to be over in days, and you never even imagined that you'd be slogging through a war into winter again, having spent vehicles and munitions that you can't replace, and having lost 2/3rds of your initial invasion force.

Give Putin credit, he really is riding this tiger for all he's worth. In the end, Putin may be the West's best present for Russia, in that when he goes down, he will have broken Russia's ability to project power and devastated his own industrial sector by allowing folks to loot it blind. At this point, he's got to be spending a fair chunk of what he himself has stolen just to keep his government running.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: John Hopoate: Poland sending more tanks
[Fark user image 541x528]
https://twitter.com/Feher_Junior/status/1618887041395347456
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1618887041395347456.html

A Polish/Ukrainian alliance/axis would be interesting, would it not? It would have an 80 million population base, roughly the same as Germany.


And both have Sofa King much love for Russia at this point, that making it their life's work to see Russian business interests crumble is very much in their best interests.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Harlee: John Hopoate: Poland sending more tanks
[Fark user image 541x528]
https://twitter.com/Feher_Junior/status/1618887041395347456
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1618887041395347456.html

A Polish/Ukrainian alliance/axis would be interesting, would it not? It would have an 80 million population base, roughly the same as Germany.

And both have Sofa King much love for Russia at this point, that making it their life's work to see Russian business interests crumble is very much in their best interests.


There some historical bad blood between Poland and Ukraine. But this is an interesting article.

https://theconversation.com/ukraine-and-poland-why-the-countries-fell-out-in-the-past-and-are-now-closely-allied-184906

Common enemies make strange bedfellows.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting article:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-pre-emptive-strike-plan-091615646.html
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No you orcs, us sending equipment is Not direct involvement. Pray to your dark Gods that you don't see direct involvement, because your country would be crushed in days.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hypocritical for Russia to complain of the West getting involved, considering how deeply Russia is involved in the war.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]
[Fark user image 850x254]


The number of troop losses has been staggeringly high for a while now. How long can they sustain it?
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's hypocritical for Russia to complain of the West getting involved, considering how deeply Russia is involved in the war.


Or, y'know, considering that russia has carried out multiple assassinations and random murders in Western countries, meddled in multiple Western countries' government and elections, probably sabotaged infrastructure in Western countries....
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The most Wrong Action by Ruzzia on the South | Jets are coming to Ukraine
Youtube 2WU5QTYdyKc

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukrainian update | Leopard has been freed | Abrams for Ukraine
Youtube xo6OPRnMEr8

Yesterdays Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
26 Jan: Ukrainians CRUSH RUSSIAN FLANKS MID FIGHT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube malSA0xbNrs

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

desertfool: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]
[Fark user image 850x254]

The number of troop losses has been staggeringly high for a while now. How long can they sustain it?


How many convicts to they have?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: There some historical bad blood between Poland and Ukraine. But this is an interesting article.


Let's just say that the US and UK were not friends for a very long time, and the UK and France for a very longer time.

Now, we're all just disappointed in Germany.

\ We told you to pick up your room, Germany.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: desertfool: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]
[Fark user image 850x254]

The number of troop losses has been staggeringly high for a while now. How long can they sustain it?

How many convicts to they have?


They have no convictions whatsoever, they're just in it for money.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia is going to experience a Reverse Battle of Kursk. Their sh*tty tanks won't even be able to stand up to the Bradley. Throw in newer generation Abrams? Man, they are really going to wish they never started this war.

With this much firepower, Ukraine might even be able to liberate Crimea as this goes on.

But, I'd be lying if I didn't say I wasn't nervous as to how Russia is going to respond. If Putin is still alive and they start just steamrolling all these positions, he's going to lose it even more than he has already.

He'll have his downfall moment, call all the Generals in and scream at them. Hopefully he just blows his brains out after that.

Good luck Ukraine.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x885]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]
[Fark user image image 850x254]


Son of a biatch! That's some good numbers there.

Loving it
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The heroes of Skala Battalion are constantly working on Russians, adjusting fire on the outskirts of Bakhmut so artillery can drive the enemy away

boom
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vova, your pathetic military is already getting curb-stomped by a country 1/3 your size equipped with a handful of Western weapon systems. At this point, russian military ineffectiveness is obvious to everyone outside russia. Threatening to engage NATO- where those super-effective high-tech boomtoys are standard-issue and/or are being replaced by even better boomtoys- is obviously just pandering to your captive internal audience. Most governments on Earth are pretty sure the Duchy of Grand Fenwick could conquer russia without much difficulty.

Stop embarrassing yourself. Take your comic-opera army and go home before the grown-ups get annoyed enough to spank you. Pulling out of Ukraine now would avoid the catastrophic PR likely to result from russian troops publicly getting sunflowered with extreme prejudice after UAF gets their hands on modern Western MBTs and IFVs. It's over. You lost. All you're accomplishing now is making yourself (and russia) global laughingstocks.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lengthy Substack from Gen. Mick Ryan - "Thinking About Putin and Russian Strategy: Adaptations to Russia's Strategy for Ukraine in 2023"

This 25 tweet long thread he did is the Cliff's Notes version (Thread Reader link):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does Russia think if you tape two T-34s together you'd get a T-68?
 
Befuddled
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The list of the various Nitter URL's in case one or more experiences an outage today.
/Hat tip to danceswithcrows for discovering it.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.


Russia is running out of artillery unless they fully mobilize their industry on a war footing. There's no way around it. They either lose on the battlefield or bankrupt their country through full mobilization. This isn't some existential threat to Russia. They went on a territorial offensive and now they are losing. It's up to them how badly they lose.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Russia is going to experience a Reverse Battle of Kursk. Their sh*tty tanks won't even be able to stand up to the Bradley. Throw in newer generation Abrams? Man, they are really going to wish they never started this war.

With this much firepower, Ukraine might even be able to liberate Crimea as this goes on.

But, I'd be lying if I didn't say I wasn't nervous as to how Russia is going to respond. If Putin is still alive and they start just steamrolling all these positions, he's going to lose it even more than he has already.

He'll have his downfall moment, call all the Generals in and scream at them. Hopefully he just blows his brains out after that.

Good luck Ukraine.


And those are the Abrams without the really, really nice super secret armor.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

desertfool: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]
[Fark user image 850x254]

The number of troop losses has been staggeringly high for a while now. How long can they sustain it?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine: US sanctions Chinese firm helping Russia's Wagner Group
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.

Russia is running out of artillery unless they fully mobilize their industry on a war footing. There's no way around it. They either lose on the battlefield or bankrupt their country through full mobilization. This isn't some existential threat to Russia. They went on a territorial offensive and now they are losing. It's up to them how badly they lose.


And the artillery they still have is running out of barrel use time.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin's Pre-Emptive Strike Plan Exposed in Satellite Photos
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Casualties from yesterday's missile and drone attack:


⚡Emergency service: Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 11, injure 11 on Jan. 26.

This is the total number of casualties in the missile, drone attacks that happened overnight and in the morning, the State Emergency Service's spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi told the Kyiv Independent.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 26, 2023
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.

Russia is running out of artillery unless they fully mobilize their industry on a war footing. There's no way around it. They either lose on the battlefield or bankrupt their country through full mobilization. This isn't some existential threat to Russia. They went on a territorial offensive and now they are losing. It's up to them how badly they lose.


Just a link to confirm the above:

Russian artillery fire down nearly 75%, US officials say, in latest sign of struggles for Moscow
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: untoldforce: Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.

Russia is running out of artillery unless they fully mobilize their industry on a war footing. There's no way around it. They either lose on the battlefield or bankrupt their country through full mobilization. This isn't some existential threat to Russia. They went on a territorial offensive and now they are losing. It's up to them how badly they lose.

And the artillery they still have is running out of barrel use time.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What you mean, comrade? We make barrels as needed, da?
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.

Russia is running out of artillery unless they fully mobilize their industry on a war footing. There's no way around it. They either lose on the battlefield or bankrupt their country through full mobilization. This isn't some existential threat to Russia. They went on a territorial offensive and now they are losing. It's up to them how badly they lose.


It appears that Putin had gone to the Oracle of Delphi , who told him if he invaded Ukraine would annihilate a corrupt regime
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the West were "directly involved", the first thing they'd notice is that no Russian warplanes would be in the sky.

The second would be unhindered Ukraine air force attacks on anything that moved, plus anything that didn't.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Albus Grundledore: NM Volunteer: It's hypocritical for Russia to complain of the West getting involved, considering how deeply Russia is involved in the war.

Or, y'know, considering that russia has carried out multiple assassinations and random murders in Western countries, meddled in multiple Western countries' government and elections, probably sabotaged infrastructure in Western countries....


Shooting down western airlines...
 
MontanaTristar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: John Hopoate: Poland sending more tanks

I'm just a lurker and had planned on donating to the WCK anyways and would like to get in on the contest, can you put me down for a guess of 148,710 please
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Switzerland finally pulls their thumb out, Franke analyzes why Scholz was not playing 3D chess, a German political cartoon about tanks, Chris_O making a joke, Poland playing shenanigans with MiG-29s, a very aptly signed shell, Fellogg's Wagner cereal, ponies in a tank, and the Leopard 2A6 vs. the T-62 fawn are all in there.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.


Their arty firing capacity has decreased to about 1/4 what it was in the initial month of the war. Their arty barrels are wearing out, their shells are running out, their arty is getting hit by counter-battery fire and Ukraine is now out-artying russia in the front lines. It's why the current attacks are failing so miserably. Earlier in the war russian attacks, which at times met some level of success, consisted of massive arty barrages with human and armour wave attacks. Now they're just down to human wave attacks and a piddling amount of arty fire, allowing Ukranian defenders to far more effectively counter the incoming attacks.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Harlee: untoldforce: Befuddled: In my admittedly limited understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems like Russia's one big advantage over the Ukrainians is artillery. They have more of it and seemingly enough rounds to shoot indiscriminately. We should be giving the Ukrainians a way to destroy their artillery. I thought one weapon system we could give the Ukrainians is the M712 Copperhead round, a laser guided 155mm munition. We have oodles of them (Wikipedia says we have over sixteen thousand). All it would need is a way to laser designate their artillery positions, something a drone could do. Wrecking Russia's ability to volley-fire artillery rounds means more freedom of movement for Ukrainian military forces plus lessens the harm Russia can do to civilians.

Russia is running out of artillery unless they fully mobilize their industry on a war footing. There's no way around it. They either lose on the battlefield or bankrupt their country through full mobilization. This isn't some existential threat to Russia. They went on a territorial offensive and now they are losing. It's up to them how badly they lose.

And the artillery they still have is running out of barrel use time.

[Fark user image 425x566]
What you mean, comrade? We make barrels as needed, da?


Thse are BMP cannon barrels specifically, though. Watch the vid of the dude using those to forge actual katana-looking blades and knives. He's in Kyiv, and makes vids of making such items in his forge with these salvaged russian weapons materials.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know that Koran burning in Stockholm that the Turks threw a fit over and helped bring their ratification of Sweden's NATO application to a halt?  That stunt appears to have been paid for by Russia.  I know, I know, fetch the fainting couches (or would it be feinting couches in this case?).

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'The big battle is coming': Ukrainian forces prepare for the war's most intense phase

Russia and Kyiv both need a breakthrough but a major offensive will be loaded with risk whoever strikes first
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.