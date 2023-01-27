 Skip to content
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has set up a new secret squad who will execute anyone viewing pornography - except for him.

Inside dictator Kim Jong-un's midlife crisis - heavy drinking, crying and feeling lonely - maybe he should try pornography.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Get out to get off?
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ceiling Jong-Un is watching you masturbate
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]


yeah i've seen a bunch of her vids too

/what?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I presume The Interview counts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"According to a new report, a North Korea hit squad has been enlisted in an attempt to stamp out foreign television, pornography, haircuts and even birthday parties, according to a defector's testimony"

DPRK has always been very successful at stamping out birthdays.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, what every red-led state is trying to do.
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Operation Ceiling Cat.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
a new secret squad who will execute anyone viewing pornography, it has been emerged.

Has it been, though?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WGJ: The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has set up a new secret squad who will execute anyone viewing pornography - except for him.

Inside dictator Kim Jong-un's midlife crisis - heavy drinking, crying and feeling lonely - maybe he should try pornography.


Don't forget he probably dyes his hair too.
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haircuts and birthday parties are illegal? It's beginning to sound like the Abominations Unto Nuggan.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
<stifles a laugh> No.. No, I'm sure that will totally stop it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now how will they fap?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With the 'do K-Plop rocks, not surprising they ban foreign haircuts.  It's not quite this guy,
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

But it's close.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
IIRC, his father was reputed to have the largest collection of pornography in the world; go figure.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Speaking of pornography:

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


BBC MOTD presenter Emma Jones mortified over photo on X-rated dating site
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "According to a new report, a North Korea hit squad has been enlisted in an attempt to stamp out foreign television, pornography, haircuts and even birthday parties, according to a defector's testimony"

DPRK has always been very successful at stamping out birthdays.


Sounds like the Jehovah's Witnesses.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Iwouldhitit: Ceiling Jong-Un is watching you masturbate


Name checks out...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: yeah i've seen a bunch of her vids too


it was a few years ago, by accident, I found myself watching the one where she's doing yoga and her step-dad comes in to help.

It was the first time I had ever seen "step-porn"" and wasn't sure about it.

I would love to know how much money she makes doing those.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And of course those rules won't apply to his fat pasty ass or to his henchmen.  Hopefully he'll die of an STD soon, though that may mean an even worse shiatstain in charge.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it still allowed to watch porn of fearless and well endowed leader, shagging super models?
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he really wants to torture them he'll make them watch Showgirls with the nudity cut out.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hlehmann: And of course those rules won't apply to his fat pasty ass or to his henchmen.  Hopefully he'll die of an STD soon, though that may mean an even worse shiatstain in charge.


His sister, who by all accounts is brutal.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hereby suggest we get one of those portraits of dear leader and everyone takes a turn giving tribute.
Then we mail it to him.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In case you're curious about the technology and distribution involved, the two hottest black market sellers in the DPRK are little 4-5" MP4 players and microSD cards.  Videos - porn, movies and soap operas alike - are organically distributed (the little Chinese players are typically designed to copy files from one SD card to another).  I find the alternative tech ecosystem fascinating anyway.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Priapetic: With the 'do K-Plop rocks, not surprising they ban foreign haircuts.  It's not quite this guy,
[i.pinimg.com image 550x550]
But it's close.


To be fair,
He's the #1 in *dentistry*
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Step 1: Determine which DNS servers North Korea primarily makes use of

Step 2: Reprogram the servers to occasionally redirect otherwise innocent DNS inquiries to randomly selected Pornhub videos

Step 3: Watch the elite few with internet access in NK get slowly whittled down to nothing as they inadvertently get "caught browsing pornography"

/"I swear comrade, I was just trying to load [normal North Korean website] when that just popped up out of nowhere!"
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: gameshowhost: yeah i've seen a bunch of her vids too

it was a few years ago, by accident, I found myself watching the one where she's doing yoga and her step-dad comes in to help.

It was the first time I had ever seen "step-porn"" and wasn't sure about it.

I would love to know how much money she makes doing those.


She bought a $4M house in SoCal, so it pays well for the well-known.

Others, not so much.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: gameshowhost: yeah i've seen a bunch of her vids too

it was a few years ago, by accident, I found myself watching the one where she's doing yoga and her step-dad comes in to help.

It was the first time I had ever seen "step-porn"" and wasn't sure about it.

I would love to know how much money she makes doing those.


she does good girl-girl ones
 
