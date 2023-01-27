 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 27 is wangle, as in He wasn't wearing any pants so certain parts were left to wangle   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a stupid word
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a contraction for Wang Dang Doodle.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby, you pretty much asked for it

Wango Tango
Youtube usCJ4PeJufc
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is a real thing according to the European Journal of Orthodontics:
In orthodontic diagnosis and treatment planning, an accurate antero-posterior measurement of jaw relationships is critically important. Previously described angular and linear measurements can be inaccurate because of their dependency on various factors. The purpose of this study was to introduce a new cephalometric measurement, named the W angle, to assess the sagittal relationship between maxilla and mandible with accuracy and reproducibility.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always thought it was wrangle. Learned something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wangled some Wangler jeans at the discount store.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or the "You Suck at Cooking" derivative, wang-jangle: v., to stir
 
