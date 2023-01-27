 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Bad: Losing dangerously radioactive material. Worse: It's the size of a tic-tac. Oh hell: Location has been narrowed down to somewhere along a 1,400km stretch of road   (abc.net.au) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Gamma ray, Beta particle, Transport, Emergency service, Great Northern Highway, missing radioactive capsule, Causality, Department of Fire  
283 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 8:42 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dangerously radioactive capsules are Happy Fun Ball in real life:
Happy Fun Ball - SNL
Youtube GmqeZl8OI2M
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is a radioactive tic-tac is more toxic than TikTok?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great, someone is going to find it, pick it up and get super mutant powers and wear tight spandex and fight crime and become the next super hero film to smash all attendance records.

Ot they'll just burn their hands and die a slow death.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have been repeatedly assured that modern X-rays are only a little more dangerous than watching an old television, so which is it?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do you want Ninja Turtles? Because this is how you get Ninja Turtles.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair with it being that radioactive they should be able to find it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it cesium?
Fark user image
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is Tic-Tac-Man DC or Marvel?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: To be fair with it being that radioactive they should be able to find it.


Pretty sure there are satellites that do that.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Great, someone is going to find it, pick it up and get super mutant powers and wear tight spandex and fight crime and become the next super hero film to smash all attendance records.

Ot they'll just burn their hands and die a slow death.


Or, since it is Australia, one of the many animals or insects that can kill you finds it first.

When they mentioned the size of it and what its purpose was, I thought back to my days working on a frac crew. They used a radioactive material in the densometer. It was just a tiny speck as well, but when you transported the big old piece of equipment it was contained in, only haz mat certified drivers could transport.  They were very strict about it. During transport, there was a shielding that had to be place and locked for proper transport of the machine.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is it cesium?
[Fark user image image 425x77]


That's what I was thinking.  I wanted to say they used that in the machines when I was on a frac crew(see my other post)
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But we should definitely shoot nuclear waste into space.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Is a radioactive tic-tac is more toxic than TikTok?


Take the glowing orange tic-tac tik tok challenge and find out!
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, a new Giant deadly spider in Australia has been discovered with a web full of partially consumed human prey. Authorities are unsure how it grew so massive in such a short time
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pharmdawg: I have been repeatedly assured that modern X-rays are only a little more dangerous than watching an old television, so which is it?


Digital x-rays done without film are a lot less exposure than they used to be.

My mother remembers using these:

syracuse.comView Full Size


My dentist has one in his office among his collection of antique medical stuff. He's disabled it to make it permanently non-functional.
 
