 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida bests Virginia in youngest school kid to be caught packing   (local10.com) divider line
34
    More: Florida, Weapon, Child neglect, Firearm, Parent, Kindergarten, Law, Law enforcement, Keys Gate Charter School  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Jan 2023 at 11:35 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only thing that stops a bad guy abortion doctor is a fetus with a gun.

/what?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.


Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surprised that Florida Kid isn't a news thing
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who thinks hiding their gun inside of their six year old's backpack is a good idea? I mean, I know I like to hide my cocaine in the baby's formula, but that's just me.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.

Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.


And by incident I mean a crime or accident. Such as carrying a gun to school, shooting someone, etc...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another warm body for the prison labor industry.
 
zez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So it's OK to search a student's backpack at this school?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2nd Amendment.

Not seeing the problem here.

What part of "shall not be infringed" do you not understand?
 
unpainted huffhines [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Caught? You're only "caught" if it's against the law.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Surprised that Florida Kid isn't a news thing


Soon.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would the father have been similarly charged had he not been a "parent of color"?

Kinda doubt it...
 
northernmanor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The father is quite clever. Wondering if he has the kid carry the meth in his backpack as well.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zez: So it's OK to search a student's backpack at this school?


Another kid knew about it and alerted someone. Sounds like probable cause.
 
Cheron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I understand where the father was coming from. The grow so fast at that age it is hard to get holsters that fit. Put it in the backpack and hope that he can get it out in time to stop the rampaging bear or deep state bureaucrat.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.


That's Freedom Jesus Desert Eagle points!
 
nyclon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it a Hello Kitty backpack? This is important.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: Would the father have been similarly charged had he not been a "parent of color"?

Kinda doubt it...


Yeah, they never charge white people with that crime


https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/10/28/parents-of-oxford-shooter-appear-in-court-expert-argues-parents-should-have-seen-it-coming/
 
moresugar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Investigators determined the father of the child, 39-year-old Reginald McCoy, put the gun in the backpack and forgot it was in there when the student was brought to school, police said.

Reminds me of the time my dad put a rocket-propelled-grenade launcher in my backpack and forgot it was in there when I went to pre-school.  Turned out it was "impromptu fire-drill" day at school and everybody got the rest of the day off, so I guess it wasn't a big deal.

/ And the nice police officer let me turn on the siren in the patrol car.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

unpainted huffhines: Caught? You're only "caught" if it's against the law.


I see you've never interacted with the police.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.

Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.


This guy's 6 year old brought a gun to school and the father was immediately charged.

A white 6 year old brought a gun to school and SHOT HIS TEACHER INTENTIONALLY - weeks ago - and the parents have not been charged. Authorities are "investigating" and deciding through some no doubt arcane process how not to charge the white people with a crime.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And it's already listed in a "gun violence archive"

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/incident/2512364
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta raise 'em right!

Fark user imageView Full Size
https://www.thirdway.org/report/the-two-decade-red-state-murder-problem
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheron: I understand where the father was coming from. The grow so fast at that age it is hard to get holsters that fit. Put it in the backpack and hope that he can get it out in time to stop the rampaging bear or deep state bureaucrat.


That's why you're suposed to have a quiver full of kids and one holster of every size, then you can just hand them down.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: zappaisfrank: Would the father have been similarly charged had he not been a "parent of color"?

Kinda doubt it...

Yeah, they never charge white people with that crime


https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/10/28/parents-of-oxford-shooter-appear-in-court-expert-argues-parents-should-have-seen-it-coming/


Where does it say they were charged?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.

Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.


people like this dad should lose all firearm privileges.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: MarciusDecimus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.

Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.

This guy's 6 year old brought a gun to school and the father was immediately charged.

A white 6 year old brought a gun to school and SHOT HIS TEACHER INTENTIONALLY - weeks ago - and the parents have not been charged. Authorities are "investigating" and deciding through some no doubt arcane process how not to charge the white people with a crime.


LOL, oh you.

Investigators determined the father of the child, 39-year-old Reginald McCoy, put the gun in the backpack and forgot it was in there when the student was brought to school,

The cops figured out where the gun came from and arrested the responsible person.

Do you happen to know where the other kid got the gun?  Do you even know the race of the other kid?  BUT BLAME WHITEY!!!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Based on the mugshot, that's an awfully old-looking kindergartner!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the administration was informed and the cops were called and the situation resolved. And they said it couldn't be done.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: MarciusDecimus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.

Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.

This guy's 6 year old brought a gun to school and the father was immediately charged.

A white 6 year old brought a gun to school and SHOT HIS TEACHER INTENTIONALLY - weeks ago - and the parents have not been charged. Authorities are "investigating" and deciding through some no doubt arcane process how not to charge the white people with a crime.


That is disgusting. We need to work to fix that and charge all these irresponsible asshats.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Eightballjacket: zappaisfrank: Would the father have been similarly charged had he not been a "parent of color"?

Kinda doubt it...

Yeah, they never charge white people with that crime


https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/10/28/parents-of-oxford-shooter-appear-in-court-expert-argues-parents-should-have-seen-it-coming/

Where does it say they were charged?


This story was all over fark,    Here is a different article clearly stating they have been charged.  The original shows them in prison garb

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/oakland/2022/12/13/james-jennifer-crumbley-court-filing/69724843007/


James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond,
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: zappaisfrank: Would the father have been similarly charged had he not been a "parent of color"?

Kinda doubt it...

Yeah, they never charge white people with that crime


https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/10/28/parents-of-oxford-shooter-appear-in-court-expert-argues-parents-should-have-seen-it-coming/


Except, in that case the kid actually killed a bunch of people. That's not what happened in Florida.

Nice try, though. (well, not really, but I'm feeling generous this morning)...
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Fart_Machine: Eightballjacket: zappaisfrank: Would the father have been similarly charged had he not been a "parent of color"?

Kinda doubt it...

Yeah, they never charge white people with that crime


https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/10/28/parents-of-oxford-shooter-appear-in-court-expert-argues-parents-should-have-seen-it-coming/

Where does it say they were charged?

This story was all over fark,    Here is a different article clearly stating they have been charged.  The original shows them in prison garb

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/oakland/2022/12/13/james-jennifer-crumbley-court-filing/69724843007/


James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond,


Ok thank you.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: MarciusDecimus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, but the Virginia kid got a shot off *and* wounded a teacher -- a union member -- so, Virginia gets its score multiplied by 2.15 Freedom Jesus Eagle points, and, as such, is still in the lead for the 'Murica's Cup.

Thank god father is facing charge. Every single incident involving someone under 18 using a gun from a home, or even having a gun from the home, should be looked at closely for charges. Yes, I understand exceptions for hunting, that as why I said to look at closely for charges.

This guy's 6 year old brought a gun to school and the father was immediately charged.

A white 6 year old brought a gun to school and SHOT HIS TEACHER INTENTIONALLY - weeks ago - and the parents have not been charged. Authorities are "investigating" and deciding through some no doubt arcane process how not to charge the white people with a crime.


You're misunderstanding how the American legal system works. It's nothing to do with being white, but rather with being legally savvy. In this case, when authorities "determined" that the father put the gun into the backpack, how do you think they knew that?

Because the father cooperated with the police, and a confession is enough for charges.

In the other case of the shooting by the 6 year old, the family didn't say jack to the police. They released a statement through their attorney with all the right phrases for a solid legal defense - sympathy for the victim, mention of the kid's intellectual disabilities, how this was an exception of their normally attentive parenting, yadda yadda yadda.

That makes it significantly harder to charge them. Building a case without a confession or statement means they have about zero to start out with. Father can say mother left the gun out, and mother can say uncle Earl must have come by drunk Tue night and pulled it out of the gun safe. It's a mess to prosecute, and there's a huge gulf between "someone must be held accountable" and finding out who that someone is.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.