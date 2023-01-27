 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Old and Busted Orc Army Classics: Rations old enough to vote. New Uruk-hotness: Tanks older than The Lord of the Rings   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just getting sillier and sillier.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't believe they're going to play against Tier X German tanks in a Tier VI.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Next up, Mongol pole arms!
 
zbtop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No they arent going to the front lines, they're for parades to stir "Great Patriotic War" fever.

Also no they were not built in 1944 and are not going "back" to Russia. They're mid 1950's Czech production vehicles because Russia scrapped all of theirs. This purchase also went down 3 or 4 years ago.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zbtop: No they arent going to the front lines, they're for parades to stir "Great Patriotic War" fever.

Also no they were not built in 1944 and are not going "back" to Russia. They're mid 1950's Czech production vehicles because Russia scrapped all of theirs. This purchase also went down 3 or 4 years ago.


Other than that, great story!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder if those tanks arrived in better condition then what they will be when they reach the front after going through the mafia chop shops of Russian Ministry of Defense getting their cut?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
soon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's just hope they don't get their hands on Ghost Army technology.

"Hey you! That vehicle's parked in the wrong spot!"
"I don't have the keys."
"I said "move it," Soldier!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tank fight!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Future Russian army on the march.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"[The tanks] came out of the sea carrier by themselves."

That's one hell of an upgrade.

/Yes, I realize it's probably just bad translation
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"This equipment came in a very good condition".

I speak Russian, this is what he said; "We just took a shipment of scrap iron".
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the Russians are defying, the T 34 in Frontline combat, this is beyond what we thought was bad for Russia.

Even for its time, the T 34 objectively sucked. Even the improved and uparmored -85 versions.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DEPLOYING.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

August11: This is just getting sillier and sillier.


These idiots still think that they can somehow wear down the Ukrainians - that, by throwing antiquated hardware and unwilling conscripts against the Ukrainians, the Russians can somehow exhaust the more expensive & modern hardware the Ukrainians are receiving from external sources.

Problem is, the Ukrainians aren't having to pay for their hardware (I suspect) - this is costing the Russians a lot more than rubles.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, what's up with the mortar mounted on a camo-covered camel?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warthog: I can't believe they're going to play against Tier X German tanks in a Tier VI.

[Fark user image image 337x750]


Some of those looked like regular T-34s,  not T-34-85s.
 
caljar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are parade and museum pieces, and old news that anyone who is interested in WW2 tanks already knew about years ago, and both Fark and the twitter poster should be shamed for posting this fake news.
 
thisispete
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After much debate we're withholding our Bob Semples in NZ. They've never been defeated and would give an unjust advantage if fielded.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They brought back tanks that were designed for freezing to temperate weather from a tropical country (Laos). I'm sure those things will be in top top shape.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I imagine a modern 50 cal would punch through the side of those.

T-34 were famously built to only last a month, the Russians were going to beat the nazis with numbers, even if their tanks had space between armor plates.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"This is Casey Kasem and welcome to tanking with the oldies."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lol.  "Official enemy of Russian propaganda" is laying out a little propaganda of his own.
Seriously Fark, how much longer are you going to fall for this Twitter clickbait?  Let me know when that FBI raid on Gaetz's office occurs.  Twitter said it's gonna happen!!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting into a fight you can't lose isn't the worst thing a person can do.  But, I get less satisfaction destroying a video game opponent if i'm using landships and bombers and they are still equipped with spearman and triremes.  Please proceed, 80 year old tank users.
 
Kar98
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Three years ago...

https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/11/europe/russia-t-34-world-war-ii-tanks-laos-intl/index.html
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How Ukraine will maintain new Abrams, Leopard and Challenger tanks? Former US DoD expert explains
Youtube z4FUxKtzNZw


Worth watching for the obviously-endorsed and badly-mimicked voiceover on German wildlife.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zbtop: no they were not built in 1944 and are not going "back" to Russia. They're mid 1950's Czech production vehicles because Russia scrapped all of theirs.


So instead of being from the Hogan's Heros era they are from the era of M*A*S*H? That's still 70 years ago.
 
Smurfnazi420 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

caljar: They are parade and museum pieces, and old news that anyone who is interested in WW2 tanks already knew about years ago, and both Fark and the twitter poster should be shamed for posting this fake news.


Welcome to the internet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is good tank, strong like gopnik, run on potato, shoot potato.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Is good tank, strong like gopnik, run on potato, shoot potato.


anyone ever pointed out to Russians that the potato isn't even native to Russia?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You see, Russia, like all great armies of the past, sent in all of its old and inferior men and equipment to start the war.  Now that they've been at war for nearly a year, they've decided it's time to turn up the heat and unleash their best T-34s and elite super soldier conscripts.  To the front line, boys!

foreignpolicy.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.