(ABC Action News)   Never again; never again   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Jews, United States, Education, The Holocaust, Poland, Family, Sh'erit ha-Pletah, Judaism  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
st3.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...save that we have our own home grown Fascists who would like nothing more than to reopen that can of worms right here, and they have the support of one of our political parties, and seated Senators and Representatives. All the while trying to curry favor with the moneyed interests tied to Israel and certainly by employing Jews, but that's just how politics works in the US. The GOP is just saying 'nice doggy' until they can find a big enough stick.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...save that we have our own home grown Fascists who would like nothing more than to reopen that can of worms right here, and they have the support of one of our political parties, and seated Senators and Representatives. All the while trying to curry favor with the moneyed interests tied to Israel and certainly by employing Jews, but that's just how politics works in the US. The GOP is just saying 'nice doggy' until they can find a big enough stick.


They can try
They will die

Again
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really hoping Subby isn't saying "never again" to two people surviving the holocaust.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many holocaust deniers we have in elected office in this country.  There's the "i'll say anything to get re-elected" group of them and the far more worrisome true conspiracists who turn anything they dislike into "fake" news/history.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I wonder how many holocaust deniers we have in elected office in this country.  There's the "i'll say anything to get re-elected" group of them and the far more worrisome true conspiracists who turn anything they dislike into "fake" news/history.


There's no difference whatsoever between those two groups of people.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: I'm really hoping Subby isn't saying "never again" to two people surviving the holocaust.


It's like when you're playing a video game that you've grown tired of, but the stats say you're 99% complete.  You're almost at 100% so you might as well finish iat up.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I wonder how many holocaust deniers we have in elected office in this country.  There's the "i'll say anything to get re-elected" group of them and the far more worrisome true conspiracists who turn anything they dislike into "fake" news/history.


1 in 4 people are morons.

I used to have a theory that elected office was a self selecting group of smarter people, but then I turned 18.

So 1 in 4 of the entire country, most likely, and that extends to the popularity contest that is politics. Many, many, morons.

/idea stolen from South Park
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skybird659: [st3.depositphotos.com image 380x289]


That looks like a jacked venn diagram.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry, I thought this was about tequila.
 
