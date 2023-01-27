 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   North Texas men in search of sex workers are mistakenly traveling to a quiet Plano neighborhood and knocking on the door of a retired woman and she's fed up with it. Plus, more sunshine but still cool weather   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Texas in search of sex workers are mistakenly traveling to a quiet Plano neighborhood and knocking on the door of a retired woman and she's fed up with it. Plus, more sunshine but still cool weather.

Could there be a connection? This and more at 11.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i had a friend who was a hoe for a while.  She told me the story about how when she was younger, she went to New York with a "boyfriend"  to work New York for a year i guess she kept half that was usually the deal. Anyway when they came back to Dallas they paid cash for a house in Plano for like $175,000 or something.

She also used to work for an escort service for which you can get a business license in Texas. That was in a quiet neighborhood.  All out call so there weren't folks knocking on the door but still.  She really enjoyed working the phones
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nothing I enjoy more than in-depth journalism that covers the who, what, why and where of a story.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Uhh, the second one."  LOL. Who the hell would be so stupid to answer such a direct question regarding the search for illegal substances / activities?

/I'm here for the gang bang
 
