(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Surprising no one, a pastor is accused of leading a double, nay, a triple life if you include the pastoring as a side hustle   (kiro7.com) divider line
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least he didn't molest any children...

Parker said his home in Tulalip -- where he lives with his girlfriend -- is where he conducts his criminal business. His Arlington home is where his wife and mother-in-law live, along with fourteen sex offenders, according to a sex offender database.
One of the sex offenders, Raymond Joe Wagner, was sentenced in 2015 to molesting two preteen girls over the course of about three years.

... oh, oh dear.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Skagit County pastor who "admitted he leads a double life" was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Three pounds each would be impressive for a street level dealer. Three pounds total? Not so much.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what, other than being armed I'm ok with this. It sounds like he used a lot of the proceeds of his drug dealing to provide housing and support for folks who were less well off or who were shunned by society. I'd say he was a LOT closer to what christ would have approved of than the megachurch grifters.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Well at least he didn't molest any children...

Parker said his home in Tulalip -- where he lives with his girlfriend -- is where he conducts his criminal business. His Arlington home is where his wife and mother-in-law live, along with fourteen sex offenders, according to a sex offender database.
One of the sex offenders, Raymond Joe Wagner, was sentenced in 2015 to molesting two preteen girls over the course of about three years.

... oh, oh dear.


FTFA: Parker was an  "officer of Nest Ministries and director/officer of Omni-Mana Services that provide help to "those who have had troubled pasts, addictions, or just down on their luck. With the help of ProviderOne, we are able to help find employment and low cost housing while counseling our clients through the process."

For better or worse, the sex offenders were probably people his program was helping.  Sounds like Arlington was where he ran the charity, and his other home was where he dealt the drugs.
 
groppet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A church would be a pretty good racket to launder money through.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At 15 I got busted with weed and had to do community service.

Did it at the local catholic church, in one of the wealthiest zip codes in Florida, if not the country. Went into the rectory for a glass of water after mowing the lawn and had a look around. It was opulent AF. Views of the Indian River, fireplaces in the upstairs bedrooms, etc. There was a shopping list on the island in the kitchen that would have put a finance district Irish Bar to shame.

Anyway, my community service sponsor, I guess he was the church maintenance supervisor, was an older Italian guy who lived across the street from the church and apparently was mobbed up back in the real world up north. He taught me how to convert cocaine into freebase. Nice guy, put me down for more hours than I actually worked.

Just because some one is involved in the church doesn't mean they're clean. Actually the opposite is true. Kind of like psychology majors having mental issues. They picked that line of study for a reason.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, he was a "good drug dealer" until he wasn't.  Moran
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
great read! that boy was a gangster. what the Trailer Park Boys aspire to be.
 
