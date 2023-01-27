 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   You're sixty-something, not terribly healthy, and win a couple hundred million in the lottery. You can't take it with you, so how do you spend, say, $124,000 every week?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Scotland, Death, House, Bentley, Premium Bond, Bentley Arnage, National Savings and Investments, Partick Thistle F.C.  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 3:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
By going to a country with REAL medical care and getting healthy!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lots of cocaine and hookers? Dead in a week.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Live full time on a 150 foot yacht.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hold my beer...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I could gamble it all away.

Unless things went all Brewster's Millions on me, that is.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: [media-amazon.com image 792x1224]


*shakes insomniatic fist
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why'd he live so frugaly? MC Hammer blew through $270k per week on average back in the early 90s which would be roughly $540k per week today =)
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd love me some plus size hookers, heroin and blackjack.

Now that's said, what was the article about?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

englaja: I'd love me some plus size hookers, heroin and blackjack.

Now that's said, what was the article about?


Be careful with the plus size heroin. Let's see, $125k a week? I've got it: Matt Damon!

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: [media-amazon.com image 792x1224]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


$30 Million in 30 days?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hire a squad of home renovators to run a squalor elimination campaign in some of the rundown parts of town.
 
calufrax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Set up a charitable trust for a cause you find worthy?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Personal Trainers, Personal Chefs, a new Flat in a different city, and video games.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: FarkaDark: [media-amazon.com image 792x1224]

*shakes insomniatic fist


Those not sleeping salute you
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"If you don't want it I'll have it" - everyone.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Pack your bags honey, I've won the lottery!"

"Ooh, where are we going?"

"I don't care where you go, just get out!"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.