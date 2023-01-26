 Skip to content
(Zillow)   House comes with tires. FARK: House not a mobile home   (zillow.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seller to do not repairs.

Do they mean "Seller won't do repairs" or "Seller will cause further damage"?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was good with the wanton destruction and tires but $280 HOA fees....nope
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speaking on behalf of a Bette Davis who is sadly unable to comment on Fark.com, Vot a Dumppp!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, I am quoting Bette Davis doiing an European accent.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gem in the rough. This is being sold as is. Seller to do not repairs.

It would appear a lot of not repairs have been happening.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks more like crime scene photographs without a body.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like these odd postings.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This house being part of an HOA is the cherry on top
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take it with ya
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People have absolutely been murdered in that house.
100%
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: This house being part of an HOA is the cherry on top


You should see the board president.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might have been worth that much when there were 15-20 scrap vehicles there, but someone took all of the cars and left the tires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S NOT LUPUS
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice. Nice. It's like minefront property in Centralia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every house is mobile if you try hard enough, or if you do something wrong enough.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: It might have been worth that much when there were 15-20 scrap vehicles there, but someone took all of the cars and left the tires.

[Fark user image 412x421]


the owner tecarswitha
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: This house being part of an HOA is the cherry on top


Do they require a tire pile?
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just love that the heap of tires is featured in a picture, because it adds value to the listing.
Blowing my mind.
 
zez
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"$280 annually HOA fee"

fark that! I'm out.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I dunno, looks kinda tired.

/BA-dum TSSH
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Former chop shop and meth lab?

Klan controlled?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
you have to pay me to take ownership of that
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I killed a bunch of zombies and looted a sawed off shotgun in that house in 7 Days to Die.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In this instance the "HOA" is played by the county inspector and that is his monthly fee to look the other way.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: This house being part of an HOA is the cherry on top


HOAs are a good thing. The help preserve the character of a community and keep away eyesores.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a flood zone. FARK that place, and the tires that come with it!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the_celt: That looks more like crime scene photographs without a body.


The first pic looks like the opening shot of an 80s slasher flick
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fire. And lots of it!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it arson if you own it and burning it down is the quickest path to renovation?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I just love that the heap of tires is featured in a picture, because it adds value to the listing.


Duh.  Free planters, some assembly required.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the_celt: That looks more like crime scene photographs without a body.


Don't look under the tires
Don't look under the tires
Don't look under the tires
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All that on a huuuuge lot of .5 acres.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

urger: I was good with the wanton destruction and tires but $280 HOA fees....nope


That's $280 a year, not monthly.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know. You could maybe salvage a couple of windows and the stove before you bulldoze it.
 
Monac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait - there's a Pacific in Missouri now?  When did that happen?  And why?

/I'm just asking questions, yet I am not Tucker Carlson.  Weird.
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I like these odd postings.


The trick with Zillow posts is to find something else unusual about the house, not the obvious (tires). For example, in the room pictured below, do we really want to know where that ladder goes? Sex dungeon? Meth lab? Personally, I don't want to know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Fire. And lots of it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No, Zillow, I do not accept this.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Translated from the original Bengali.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monac: Wait - there's a Pacific in Missouri now?  When did that happen?  And why?


1820-1830, someone heading to the west coast. They gave up in Missouri.

Somehow, a letter reached them asking if they liked the Pacific. The person looked around and thought, "Pacific, Missouri. I could probably fleece some rubes if I give the town the name 'Pacific' and sell lots!"
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 460x125]

No, Zillow, I do not accept this.


You should see the tire pile next door. Woof!
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: johnryan51: I like these odd postings.

The trick with Zillow posts is to find something else unusual about the house, not the obvious (tires). For example, in the room pictured below, do we really want to know where that ladder goes? Sex dungeon? Meth lab? Personally, I don't want to know.

[Fark user image image 425x560]


It's so you can get to the second floor after the stairs were removed due to being a safety hazard.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: johnryan51: I like these odd postings.

The trick with Zillow posts is to find something else unusual about the house, not the obvious (tires). For example, in the room pictured below, do we really want to know where that ladder goes? Sex dungeon? Meth lab? Personally, I don't want to know.

[Fark user image image 425x560]


Listing said they took out the stairs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phishrace: johnryan51: I like these odd postings.

The trick with Zillow posts is to find something else unusual about the house, not the obvious (tires). For example, in the room pictured below, do we really want to know where that ladder goes? Sex dungeon? Meth lab? Personally, I don't want to know.

[Fark user image 425x560]


No, that's where the staircase was removed as a "safety hazard." It's in the listing.

You know a house is crap when the realtor puts the maximum resolution of photos at VGA.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is it arson if you own it and burning it down is the quickest path to renovation?


Some places you can get a property tax break if you make arrangements to let the fire department do a bit of practicing on your property. Yes, they'll pay you to burn your building down
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_celt: That looks more like crime scene photographs without a body.


Yet.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phishrace: johnryan51: I like these odd postings.

The trick with Zillow posts is to find something else unusual about the house, not the obvious (tires). For example, in the room pictured below, do we really want to know where that ladder goes? Sex dungeon? Meth lab? Personally, I don't want to know.

[Fark user image image 425x560]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That first pic makes me think of a Stephen King movie and noped right out!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chuck Wagon: BunkyBrewman: This house being part of an HOA is the cherry on top

HOAs are a good thing. The help preserve the character of a community and keep away eyesores.


You're Satan, aren't you?
Youtube xSjclV--jnk
 
