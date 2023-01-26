 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   Meanwhile, in Florida...what could possibly go wrong with building a new 97-home neighborhood inside of a known flood zone? Jacksonville may soon find out   (jacksonville.com) divider line
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, elected officials selling out the best interests of their constituents to the rich and powerful for a pittance in Florida.

Must be a day that ends in "y".
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: Oh look, elected officials selling out the best interests of their constituents to the rich and powerful for a pittance in Florida.

Must be a day that ends in "y".


You could cut out the in Florida part and it'd be true.
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinkhole ?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I get that the neighbors are upset," council member Rory Diamond said before last week's vote. "You're about to have dozens and dozens of new neighbors up there. ...The good news for anyone who's mad about the development is you're about to get a bunch more people to help you oppose any other development up there. They will jump onboard."

Wow.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But an influential attorney the owners hired to shepherd the plan through City Hall

No more money in monorails I guess.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Jacksonville need any more sprawl?  It's the largest city in the country by land area.   It's 2 and a half times bigger than NYC.

Build up, stupid.
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Excuse me, do you have time to talk about our lord and savior Tyrannosaurus Rex?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why does Jacksonville need any more sprawl?  It's the largest city in the country by land area.   It's 2 and a half times bigger than NYC.

Build up, stupid.


True, but after that recent condo catastrophe would you trust Floridian high rises?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why does Jacksonville need any more sprawl?  It's the largest city in the country by land area.   It's 2 and a half times bigger than NYC.

Build up, stupid.


You would think that in a flat state such as Florida, building upwards to obtain long and wide scenic views would be a major selling point.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
build them out of cement that floats !!

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvMkzzf1c9A
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But it's one of those once-every-100-years flood plains. I mean, how often does that happen?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's something in the water down there.
 
10Speed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jacksonville's full of racist dirtbags. Let 'em drown; the gators will feast on their corpses and die of toxicity, so then you get rid of two problems.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Make Florida a Pestilence-Filled Swamp Again!
(Will that fir on a red hat?)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "I get that the neighbors are upset," council member Rory Diamond said before last week's vote. "You're about to have dozens and dozens of new neighbors up there. ...The good news for anyone who's mad about the development is you're about to get a bunch more people to help you oppose any other development up there. They will jump onboard."

Wow.


Christ, what an asshole. May the new neighbors all be from California.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Make Florida a Pestilence-Filled Swamp Again!
(Will that fir on a red hat?)


would you like to buy a consonant ?
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Floki: Rapmaster2000: Why does Jacksonville need any more sprawl?  It's the largest city in the country by land area.   It's 2 and a half times bigger than NYC.

Build up, stupid.

You would think that in a flat state such as Florida, building upwards to obtain long and wide scenic views would be a major selling point.


You know what's a major selling point in Jacksonville? Having somewhere to park your lifted, underlit F-350 crew cab coal roller with mud tires.

Downtown is actually getting a lot of new apartments and condos which is incredibly surprising (mostly from transplants). However that will all be permanently underwater in a few decades, and occasionally so long before that.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So pretty much the same as the entire city of St Louis?
 
