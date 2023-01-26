 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Elsewhere: Scissors beats paper. Aomori: Umbrella beats sickle   (soranews24.com) divider line
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's a Good Guy With An Umbrella.
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey don't mess with an umbrella user, they're covered so well.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
🎵wheeeen a sickle gets blocked
By an umbrella guy
That's Aomori🎵
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does the world still not understand how powerful umbrellas are?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The can be effective.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
