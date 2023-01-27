 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Faxed bomb threats paralyze Japanese schools. One can imagine principals staring at the office fax machine, waiting for the ring, the beep and the plasticy printout containing the next fateful fax setting up the bomb   (wionews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can just unplug the machine
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero Wing intro (ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US)
Youtube 5XCot_esni0


There you go, subby. Are you happy? ARE YOU?!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal, caught staringof
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: [YouTube video: Zero Wing intro (ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US)]

There you go, subby. Are you happy? ARE YOU?!


I am 👍
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the fax, bamb.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who has a fax machine?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any time I hear the word "fax" in the year of our lord Dr. Robotnik 2023 I know it automatically came from Japan.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I work in Gubmint so our fax machine is right there. Problem is toner is almost out and who to replace it? Good think 99 percent of incoming are for roofing firms
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The  Viper is coming
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FAX machine spam was a bit of a problem, although it did give you something to mindlessly leaf through if you were unlucky enough to show up for a coffee refill while the next pot was still brewing.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I work in Japan. My workplace got rid of the fax machines about 5 years ago because no one was using them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one figured out how to jam a thermal fax machine so it caught fire. It would be a brilliant arson tool.
 
