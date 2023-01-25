 Skip to content
If only there were come clue as to who would do this. C'mon, give us a sign
germ78
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tweakers sold it for scrap. Probably got a fiver from a shady metals recycler for it too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that about the sock thing, again?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HOW would they do it is my question. It's not like you just roll that up and hide it in your, um, sock.
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.

pngkey.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only I saw the sign, I'd open up my eyes to see the sign.
 
rwellor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guns N' Roses - My Michelle
Youtube npvlTQO3vyE
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
in Time Out London there used to be a column called 'overheard'- people sent in mad/funny stuff they'd heard strangers say in passing.  one which really made me laugh was, 'he took the whole toilet?... was he on crack or something?'
I don't know why it amused me so much.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's an insta now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Washington, DC one is my favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
