 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   In the battle of Jeep vs. ATM, ATM wins   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 5:26 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drive it like you stole it.

If that little ATM "machine" was so easy to move they should have taken it with them so they could play the anvil chorus on it later. (skip to 1:03)

Poor lil' Jeep...
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why you don't go ATM, even at 3 in the morning.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remember: there's a difference between ATM & A2M.
 
NikkiPoooo [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jakedata: they should have taken it with them


I was thinking that, but I would imagine there's some sort of lo-jack on those things or they'd get taken more often.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can use a Jeep for ATM if you're brave enough
 
atomic-age
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jakedata: Drive it like you stole it.

If that little ATM "machine" was so easy to move they should have taken it with them so they could play the anvil chorus on it later. (skip to 1:03)

Poor lil' Jeep...


I genuinely worry about someone stealing my car and trashing it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NikkiPoooo: jakedata: they should have taken it with them

I was thinking that, but I would imagine there's some sort of lo-jack on those things or they'd get taken more often.


That's why it immediately goes into a 50 gallon drum of water upside down. And for crissakes, you can find engineered drawings of every ATM model online.
 
NikkiPoooo [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: NikkiPoooo: jakedata: they should have taken it with them

I was thinking that, but I would imagine there's some sort of lo-jack on those things or they'd get taken more often.

That's why it immediately goes into a 50 gallon drum of water upside down. And for crissakes, you can find engineered drawings of every ATM model online.


I enjoy not being on certain government lists, though.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another video that needs yakety sax.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Always Tempting Morons
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jakedata: Poor lil' Jeep...


Seconded.

/Own a '97 TJ.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: NikkiPoooo: jakedata: they should have taken it with them

I was thinking that, but I would imagine there's some sort of lo-jack on those things or they'd get taken more often.

That's why it immediately goes into a 50 gallon drum of water upside down. And for crissakes, you can find engineered drawings of every ATM model online.


All that sounds like something a smart person would do.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Either the video was speeded-up, or they work really fast.

Now I want to leave a "bait" ATM somewhere, filled with Monopoly Money.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jakedata: Poor lil' Jeep...

Seconded.

/Own a '97 TJ.


ah, a 'Hooker'.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Been funner if they had gotten it open, used it to make change, then left.
 
NikkiPoooo [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: All that sounds like something a smart person would do.


Or a seasoned criminal. If you're really smart then I'm thinking you're not actually going to knock over a gas station and steal their ATM... there's way less risky ways of stealing a lot more money.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You never go atm.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fatassbastard: Remember: there's a difference between ATM & A2M.


Shhhh
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.