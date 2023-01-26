 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   "If you are having a rough patch in your life, the last thing you want to do is lose your pet because you can't feed it. We support people staying with their animals and we want to do whatever we can to make that happen." Welcome to Caturday   (cbs58.com) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, valnt9!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Guess what I got in the mail today. Thank you again, MTB! ♥♥


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Happy Belated Birthday, valnt9!


thank you!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Guess what I got in the mail today. Thank you again, MTB! ♥♥


[Fark user image 850x637]


I got mine, too! I'm wearing it.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more


Hope he eats more!

You can do it, Desi!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Have been having bad headaches, so took the day off. Packing things up for this weekends Civil War Ball helped reduce stress. And I didn't have any classes today, so pretty much no one was inconvenienced by my absence. Driving to Columbus Friday evening. We've got "to go" food planned, so that if we decide we want to just sit and chill when we get in, we will have fud..and if we go up to the dining room, we have stuff for lunch. Win win.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more


Desiplease eat a bit. I understand not wanting to eat..been there..but do take a taste or three. We all want you to feel better, and you need your strength!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Guess what I got in the mail today. Thank you again, MTB! ♥♥


[Fark user image image 850x637]


According to tracking mine is out for delivery!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Have been having bad headaches, so took the day off. Packing things up for this weekends Civil War Ball helped reduce stress. And I didn't have any classes today, so pretty much no one was inconvenienced by my absence. Driving to Columbus Friday evening. We've got "to go" food planned, so that if we decide we want to just sit and chill when we get in, we will have fud..and if we go up to the dining room, we have stuff for lunch. Win win.


Hope you headache goes away soon!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more

Hope he eats more!

You can do it, Desi!


The smorgasbord is out.  He's eating Chicken Cordon Blu and turning up his nose at everything else.
Fark user imageView Full Size


We don't care if there's something he shouldn't have it it, right now any food is good food.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We made a big discovery about Nick on Tuesday afternoon. He's gone deaf.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DEAF CAT!
Yellin super loud!
Super affectionate!
Sleepin super deep!
Constantly startled!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more

Hope he eats more!

You can do it, Desi!

The smorgasbord is out.  He's eating Chicken Cordon Blu and turning up his nose at everything else.
[Fark user image 425x239]

We don't care if there's something he shouldn't have it it, right now any food is good food.


Yeah, when your cat is under the weather, pretty much anything they will eat is "on baby"..
hoomans who do chemo often need extra special fuds, so it doesn't surprise me that Desi needs the same.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Random turtle info: typically, land dwelling turtles are referred to as tortoises and the word "turtle" itself is reserved for water dwelling species. However, scientifically speaking "turtle" is used to describe all animals with a backbone and a hard shell.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
We made a big discovery about Nick on Tuesday afternoon. He's gone deaf.


Wow..how did you discover this?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

DEAF CAT!
Yellin super loud!
Super affectionate!
Sleepin super deep!
Constantly startled!


YEAH THAT WAS ELI THE BITEY!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
We made a big discovery about Nick on Tuesday afternoon. He's gone deaf.

Wow..how did you discover this?


Fark user imageView Full Size


By means of this baby rattle!
We found it while cleaning the garage. It's silver with my first initial on one end and my birthdate on the other.  Mao got really excited about the sound, so I went to see what the other kitties thought of it. Tabitha woke up, looked at me, and scoffed before going back to bed. Jack wanted to play with it.
Nick did not react at all. Not even a single twitch of his ears.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more

Hope he eats more!

You can do it, Desi!

The smorgasbord is out.  He's eating Chicken Cordon Blu and turning up his nose at everything else.
[Fark user image 425x239]

We don't care if there's something he shouldn't have it it, right now any food is good food.


Yep!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

DEAF CAT!
Yellin super loud!
Super affectionate!
Sleepin super deep!
Constantly startled!


Aww...Nick.  ♥
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Desi's still here
//Just ate a little a few minutes ago
///first in two days or more

Hope he eats more!

You can do it, Desi!

The smorgasbord is out.  He's eating Chicken Cordon Blu and turning up his nose at everything else.
[Fark user image 425x239]

We don't care if there's something he shouldn't have it it, right now any food is good food.

Yeah, when your cat is under the weather, pretty much anything they will eat is "on baby"..
hoomans who do chemo often need extra special fuds, so it doesn't surprise me that Desi needs the same.


He just drank water from the communal bowl, so that's good too.  We gave him the cyproheptadine (an appetite enhancer) at 11:30 this morning so maybe that's starting to kick in.  Earlier this afternoon he seemed like he was tripping again, that's supposedly a side effect of the cyproheptadine.  We'll give him a dose at bedtime tonight then tomorrow we'll get him on Jack's schedule of meds at 8:00 am and pm.  He's also more active than he was yesterday, but that doesn't mean much when he slept the entire day away yesterday.  We're thinking rotisserie chicken tomorrow if he's acting like he wants to eat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

DEAF CAT!
Yellin super loud!
Super affectionate!
Sleepin super deep!
Constantly startled!

YEAH THAT WAS ELI THE BITEY!


That moment of "ooooh.... THAT'S why he went from super fussy about getting touched to wanting snuggles all the time"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
