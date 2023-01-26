 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   TASERCON is an actual thing that happens
    Constable, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Times, Police, Rodney King, Taser, Less-lethal weapon, Axon board member Hadi Partovi  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops get tased by these in training and it has created the impression that they are harmless and can be used freely. No need to reinforce that perception.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked by a moderator a few minutes later about being tased, Partovi responded, "It was pretty good!"
"I don't think I want that to happen again but it was much better than the alternative," he added. Partovi livestreamed the demonstration to his Twitter account.

"Cops tasering you is better than getting shot to death! Stop whining, black people!"

I can smell the authoritarianism through my computer.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want to make police killing unarmed civilians with bullets a thing of the past. In the future police will kill unarmed civilians with tasers!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elliot8654:

Yeah I popped in to say that regardless of how many demos they do, a man died. That can't be changed, sugar coated, or whatever. A less than lethal thing is lethal. Now bring in all the gun nuts that get pissy about magazines and clips.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about jumper cables to the nut sack while being waterboarded?
I'd pay to see that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking, isn't it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: When asked by a moderator a few minutes later about being tased, Partovi responded, "It was pretty good!"
"I don't think I want that to happen again but it was much better than the alternative," he added. Partovi livestreamed the demonstration to his Twitter account.

"Cops tasering you is better than getting shot to death! Stop whining, black people!"

I can smell the authoritarianism through my computer.


It's coming from the twitter acc, not the article, which goes on to describe the difference between the demonstration and how they're actually used in the field.

Cops should have to be tased six times in a row. Preferably in the back of the neck. They can be issued their taser posthumously.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And don't get me started on K9 units.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a taser is used in place of actually shooting someone that's fine.  Not when they're used as compliance devices.

That's the farking problem you assholes.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark:  Police need more training!!111!

Also Fark:  How dare they have Taser-centric events where training is offered!
 
roydrj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey how about if the Axon board member was zip tie or hand cuff and no soft mat to fall on then taser repeatedly like 6 times in under a minute just be an accurate demo. Then we want to hear the "It was pretty good!" response when ask how it felt
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight's keynote speaker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have tased that guy 5 more times in 30 seconds, just to make it a real demo.  I'm betting you couldn't get an insurance company on this planet to carry his life insurance during that sort of "test."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got tased once. The guy that died was tased six times in under a minute. Fark, I have a heart condition, one might kill me, but six definitely would.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Fark:  Police need more training!!111!

Also Fark:  How dare they have Taser-centric events where training is offered!


More "how dare they have events where tazering people is considered fun and safe?"

/Tasers can kill people.
//describing it as "good. more fun than the alternative" is like describing being inappropriately touched by a molester as "weird. But I wasn't raped!"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: If a taser is used in place of actually shooting someone that's fine.  Not when they're used as compliance devices.

That's the farking problem you assholes.


What cop use of a gun or taser isn't a compliance measure?  That's literally what they are for.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the face! In the face!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CEO gets hiat once and goes down.

Unarmed Blah man gets hiat 6 times in under a minute and dies.

Yeah, that demo is totally the same as the field use people are protesting.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a delay timer for the next taze, more Enya and less NIN
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know this executive farkass had medical staff standing by that would have provided immediate treatment if something went wrong, unlike how they're used in the field
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: ...And don't get me started on K9 units.


I was once at a grocery store and as I left a cop parked next to my car. He was a K-9 cop and the dog was in the car. He was evidently in the store. I almost wanted to call 911 and report that a dog was trapped in a vehicle. I was late for dinner and sexy time with a new girlfriend so my penis outvoted my disgust for cops.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have then shot the CFO with a .357 to highlight the benefits of nonlethal tech.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make it apples to apples.  Cops get to hit the board member a few times, pin him face down to the ground, handcuff him while still hitting him, and then tase him with a knee on his back.

But one is a terrible sample size.  They should use the full board, all the execs, and also have a lottery to select a number of others from the conference.

If nothing else it will be satisfying to watch.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

solokumba: Toxophil: ...And don't get me started on K9 units.

I was once at a grocery store and as I left a cop parked next to my car. He was a K-9 cop and the dog was in the car. He was evidently in the store. I almost wanted to call 911 and report that a dog was trapped in a vehicle. I was late for dinner and sexy time with a new girlfriend so my penis outvoted my disgust for cops.


ACAB, you did the right thing.
 
Theeng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also who the fark responds to getting tased by saying it was pretty good.  Oh right, a salesman.  The asshole who made leaded gasoline did a similiar demo with the poisonous shiat too, even though he knew it was toxic as hell.

Don't trust a man whose livelihood depends on him lying to you.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let me see him take a taser to the chest.

I know people tat play with electricity and they told me a human body can absorb a ton of voltage in the extremities, but  a very few volts in the chest cavity can induce a fatal heart attack
 
chrisco123
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was a securities analyst in Montreal for twenty years.  I would often get companies who wanted to come in and talk about their companies (mostly Canadian).  One day TASR-NASDAQ called and said they'd be in town and if we had an hour.  It was the president and the head of IR.  The President was 60+ and a "good old boy ".  He talked about TASER International for a while and then showed us a video.  It extolled the virtues of the Thomas A Swift Electronic Rifle and how it was a life saving device.  Until the video showed how powerful it was by using it on a full grown cow.  The cow sniffed and made a horrible sound until it fell on its side where the charge was employed over and over.  It was horrific.  He laughed and laughed as he rewound the video to show us how the cow was instantly subdued and suffering.  I'm no animal rights guy but that man was probably the sickest I've ever met.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Theeng: Don't trust a man whose livelihood depends on him lying to you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magorn: Let me see him take a taser to the chest.

I know people tat play with electricity and they told me a human body can absorb a ton of voltage in the extremities, but  a very few volts in the chest cavity can induce a fatal heart attack


Tell that to the LAPD.

https://abc7.com/keenan-anderson-lapd-chief-moore-use-of-force/12735774/

No, seriously, somebody tell them. It's as is they're trained to be ignorant of the damage they can inflict.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Cops get tased by these in training and it has created the impression that they are harmless and can be used freely. No need to reinforce that perception.


Too late.

The Hangover (2009) - Stun Gun Demonstration Scene (6/10) | Movieclips
Youtube JZCM0ZW-GMw
 
Theaetetus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Theeng: If a taser is used in place of actually shooting someone that's fine.  Not when they're used as compliance devices.

That's the farking problem you assholes.

What cop use of a gun or taser isn't a compliance measure?  That's literally what they are for.


You're a cop, aren't you?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: Let me see him take a taser to the chest.

I know people tat play with electricity and they told me a human body can absorb a ton of voltage in the extremities, but  a very few volts in the chest cavity can induce a fatal heart attack


I am one of those people that "plays with electricity."  Back in my 20's I was launched clean out of a chair and knocked out and by all rights I should be dead.  Farking CRT capacitor banks (and me being dumber than shiat).

It doesn't take a lot of volts (cough..amps) directly to the heart to make it stop but tasers don't do that.  Chest cavity and "the electricity flowing between each tip of a Taser" are two completely different things.

The electricity from a taser travels from barb to barb.  It doesn't spread out.  It's why you can touch someone getting tased and not get shocked yourself.

Reuters reports about 1,100 deaths after the use of Tasers.  That does not mean the Taser was the cause and there are very, very few cases where the tasing was listed as a cause of death or as something that contributed to the death.  Bear in mind Tasers have been used more than 5 million times.

They can certainly be lethal but it is exceedingly rare.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taser_safety_issues#:~:text=In%207%20cases%2C%20medical%20examiners,delirium%20as%20cause%20of%20death.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WTF. I went through Taser training years ago and one of the things they hammered on us is, except in extremely rare cases, you don't Taser a person once they're handcuffed. The purpose of the Taser is to incapacitate a person so that you can handcuff them, but once handcuffed, that person is under control and there's no justification for using a Taser. Especially six goddam times.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

