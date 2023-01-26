 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Vandelay CEO wanted on charges, leaving the import/export industry shaken   (wfaa.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does this effect their architectural business?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: How does this effect their architectural business?


Lost in a hostile takeover by The Van Buren Boys years ago, who've since shifted focus to city planning.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanderlei?

Wanderlei Silva Highlights
Youtube lfj6RTL73oo
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And *you* want to be my latex salesman?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, Defendant was extremely flippant about it and, like many millennials, did not want to take responsibility for her own actions," the suit stated... Pond's restaurant group has faced scrutiny in recent years with lawsuits filed against it for allegedly turning away Black guests and discrimination against staffers.

I'm wagering that this male Karen was jaywalking, never in any danger, and slammed his fist against this lady's car.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Ghastly: How does this effect their architectural business?

Lost in a hostile takeover by The Van Buren Boys years ago, who've since shifted focus to city planning.


Well, after all what is an architect if not someone who flunked out of art school.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: emersonbiggins: Ghastly: How does this effect their architectural business?

Lost in a hostile takeover by The Van Buren Boys years ago, who've since shifted focus to city planning.

Well, after all what is an architect if not someone who flunked out of art school.


It's called a T-square
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: emersonbiggins: Ghastly: How does this effect their architectural business?

Lost in a hostile takeover by The Van Buren Boys years ago, who've since shifted focus to city planning.

Well, after all what is an architect if not someone who flunked out of art school.


Have you seen the new addition to the Guggenheim?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a driver came within 2 ft of my kids I'd have some words with her too. She's lucky it was cold.... Because the road ...shrinkage...

/Got nothin'
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Art.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld - Art Vandelay marathon
Youtube j0Xtsi7Jcec
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like many millennials, did not want to take responsibility for her own actions," the suit stated.

Definitely stopped reading there.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After not being within a thousand miles of the incident, reading the brief article, and knowing next to nothing, I'm still confident in saying that probably both parties are assholes. Can they both lose their competing lawsuits?
 
NikkiPoooo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: like many millennials, did not want to take responsibility for her own actions," the suit stated.

Definitely stopped reading there.


Yeah... when a millennial is blaming someone's bad behavior on them being "like many millennials" I find it hard to take them seriously.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got one stop down, a whole lot to go

Johnny Cash - Wanted Man - Live at San Quentin (Good Sound Quality)
Youtube 5kHiuxn0FhI
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: like many millennials, did not want to take responsibility for her own actions," the suit stated.

Definitely stopped reading there.


Especially since he is also a millennial...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can see him being pissed about the vehicle driving close to his family.

"Unfortunately, Defendant was extremely flippant about it and, like many millennials, did not want to take responsibility for her own actions," the suit stated.

Nah. Fahk you dude. You just told on yourself.

Oh, and what's this?

Pond's restaurant group has faced scrutiny in recent years with lawsuits filed against it for allegedly turning away Black guests and discrimination against staffers.

I see. A real winner this one.
 
