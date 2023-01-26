 Skip to content
Fentanyl dealer tries to grow his business by sending free sample to police chief
    Green Bay police chief  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The PA chief arrested for drug dealing would accept it
https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/greensburg-chief-of-police-shawn-denning-federal-drug-crimes/
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hah, this was ordered and paid for by the Police Chief.  It was intercepted by the Post Office, so of course the Chief is going to say "Who would do this!?"  Drugs bad!"

Luckily, the police will investigate themselves, and we'll most certainly get to the truthiness.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He touched the bag and immediately passed out and needed medical attention.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This was clearly an assassination attempt.  There was enough fentanyl in that envelope to kill the entire police department.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
but it's a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers

Is there some kind of legal amnesty that allows a person to do that and walk away, no questions asked?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: but it's a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers

Is there some kind of legal amnesty that allows a person to do that and walk away, no questions asked?


No, but those civil asset forfeiture quotas aren't gonna fulfill themselves.

"Dispose of your drugs in our lobby drop box. Oh, and be sure to have your ATM card and PIN on you!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had to put on a mask, gloves, safety glasses and a tinfoil hat just to look at the pictures.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: but it's a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers

Is there some kind of legal amnesty that allows a person to do that and walk away, no questions asked?


Probably not, but if it's prescription medicine or something legal, they can still arrest you and possibly even convict you of something because America's legal system is insane,  but old grannies might use it safely.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He gives the kids free samples,
Because he knows full well,
That today's young innocent faces,
Will be tomorrow's clientele.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badafuco: He touched the bag and immediately passed out and needed medical attention.


three weeks off to recuperate.
 
Monac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the cops catch whoever sent this, they will charge them with attempted murder.  You know, if they're brown.

Maybe they will charge the USPS as an accomplice.  Is DeJoy still in charge?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: but it's a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers

Is there some kind of legal amnesty that allows a person to do that and walk away, no questions asked?


No, it's a trap
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In an ordered society a police chief who had drugs mailed to him would be drug screened. We are not that society.
 
