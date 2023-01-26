 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Volunteer courtwatcher Fiona Apple testifies in support of Maryland bill ensuring virtual access to court proceedings, to ensure that bad, bad girls get a good defense so they can be redeemed to the ones they've sinned against   (wtop.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interesting hobby she has pursued.
I love that damn song.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they don't pass that legislation, the lawmakers will find themselves limp in their own hands.
 
