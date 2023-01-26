 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Red Fox seen in Sierra Nevada National Park for first time in 100 years, you big dummy   (sfgate.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, Yosemite National Park, John Muir, red fox, endangered species, Sierra Nevada, Yosemite Valley, gray foxes, environmental scientist  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 3:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's comin' right at me, Elizabeth!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never get tired of Sanford and Son puns, thanks subby. I would have been angry if you hadn't made the reference, and you wouldn't like me when I'm angry (Bill Bixby, The Hulk).
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know they lived that long.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was spotted down at the river eyeing the fish, which makes him a fish eyed fool.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even being a kid watching that crappy show I always imagined the inside of his house stunk to high heaven.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.okmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. We've had one of those for years over on south Eastern Ave.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Big deal. We've had one of those for years over on south Eastern Ave.

[live.staticflickr.com image 639x402]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He heard this echoing in the wind, and had to investigate

"Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!
Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!
Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!"
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Attn Park Service - those are easy to catch with a pot of potato soup and a bottle of Ripple.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Fox was lured into a trap by a bottle of Whipple.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*Ripple. Dammit so much autocorrect!!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, Lamont! This is the big one!
 
Markus5
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wessoman: *Ripple. Dammit so much autocorrect!!


Wine and Ripple.  Whipple.
Cream and Ripple.  Cripple.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sierra Nevada National Park?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: ...you wouldn't like me when I'm angry (Bill Bixby, The Hulk).


Fun fact: I watched that pilot episode 80 brazillion years ago when I was a kid, so I always get a kick...
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Attn Park Service - Apparently you have a place called Sierra Nevada National Park. Thought you should know.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Markus5: Wessoman: *Ripple. Dammit so much autocorrect!!

Wine and Ripple.  Whipple.
Cream and Ripple.  Cripple.


Nyquil and Ripple.  Sandman?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Markus5: Wessoman: *Ripple. Dammit so much autocorrect!!

Wine and Ripple.  Whipple.
Cream and Ripple.  Cripple.

Nyquil and Ripple.  Sandman?


*Nipple.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pffft!  They come around here all the time.  Should have asked me for a couple.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
COOL! Now shoot it!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sierra Nevada National Park?

you dummies, it's a National  Park  IN the Sierra Nevada, it's Sierra National Park
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.