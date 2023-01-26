 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Nutritionists say what you should eat depends on a lot of things. What you shouldn't eat? Depends   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
20
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nope. Not gonna ask. Don't wanna know. I just feel bad for the guy and his family.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: Nope. Not gonna ask. Don't wanna know. I just feel bad for the guy and his family.


Ripped out padding and tried to swallow it apparently.  That takes some pretty profound levels of autism, but people do exist at that level.  Often not for too long, obvious reasons
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, wow.

I think that's enough internet for today.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: Nope. Not gonna ask. Don't wanna know. I just feel bad for the guy and his family.

Ripped out padding and tried to swallow it apparently.  That takes some pretty profound levels of autism, but people do exist at that level.  Often not for too long, obvious reasons


For some reason, profoundly disabled people have pica. I don't know if it's because they're so infantile they're still at the "put everything in their mouths" stage, or they just lack the filter that stops them from doing it; but it's a major problem in the few hospitals and group homes that remain for them. They will swallow quite literally anything that they find.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took him to his room, where thrusts were administered...

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: Nope. Not gonna ask. Don't wanna know. I just feel bad for the guy and his family.

Ripped out padding and tried to swallow it apparently.  That takes some pretty profound levels of autism, but people do exist at that level.  Often not for too long, obvious reasons

For some reason, profoundly disabled people have pica. I don't know if it's because they're so infantile they're still at the "put everything in their mouths" stage, or they just lack the filter that stops them from doing it; but it's a major problem in the few hospitals and group homes that remain for them. They will swallow quite literally anything that they find.


Only certain types though.  For instance people I've known with kids with Downs - it was np.  You told them no a few times and there we are, as long as it wasn't something seriously complicated explanations-wise they got that just fine.  Autism though, when it really hits the outer limits... just oof.  You're not even living on this planet anymore

/key words outer limits - most people with some level of autism are nothing like that no
//but the most severe cases - it's gotta be frightening just existing among what to you are a bunch of incomprehensible aliens
///and forcing you to do/not do shiat and keeping you from going where you like too - it sounds like pure hell
////if you weren't crazy to start, you'd sure as fark be after a while of that
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man, that's sad. It seems like it was kiiinda preventable, but when a person is determined to do something like that, there's only so much you can do short of putting them in a straitjacket.

My mother was a psych nurse for 20 years and every now and then, someone would manage to harm themselves (or usually another nurse) because no system is perfect that isn't also totally inhumane.
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aw. Come on. I'm down for a dark laugh but don't poke fun at a disabled person
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There had been missed opportunities to increase his levels of observation after he was seen trying to ingest non-edible items on December 15 and December 26 2020, as these incidents were not properly escalated. The court previously heard that, if they had been, Matthew's checks would have been increased from hourly to every 15 minutes. However, this was not sufficient to determine that his life would have been saved.

Bro ... reminds me of Terri Schiavo, although he wasn't in a vegatative state. Sometimes I'm not sure if healthcare helps or hurts. Just because you can keep them alive doesn't mean you should.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Animals don't care what brand it is.
/it's just a wrapper for the tootsie roll inside anyway
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Man, that's sad. It seems like it was kiiinda preventable, but when a person is determined to do something like that, there's only so much you can do short of putting them in a straitjacket.

My mother was a psych nurse for 20 years and every now and then, someone would manage to harm themselves (or usually another nurse) because no system is perfect that isn't also totally inhumane.


Straight jackets are now conveniently packaged in syringes and pill bottles.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to work with a guy who had a son who was almost this far gone on the autism spectrum. Noncommunicative, prone to self-harm, not "potty trained" as I call it, tantrums daily. When I met him his son was 12, when I changed jobs his son was 24, and I'd swear that guy and his wife aged 40 years in that time.

There's an immense amount of love that keeps people going to take care of a person like that, but I dread the day my old colleague dies. His son is going to follow soon. No one else is going to keep him alive.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worked as a psychiatric technician for a few years on several locked units in a mental health facility back in the late 1990's.

Seen lots of stuff, but yeah, the profoundly autistic / mentally non-functioning were really difficult. Usually when they're that bad, they've got a 1 to 1 staff member assigned solely to watch/follow them around each shift but even then, they can be so unpredictable that there's just nothing you can do to prevent injury.

It's rough.
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eat me where the Pampers is. CAVEAT EMPTOR.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Accidents arent all preventable. Sad for everyone actually involved. Onlookers not so much :(
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
imma be sad at the story but that's a fine headline. admit it.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Man Who Mistook His Incontinence Pad for Dinner was the book Oliver Sachs never wrote.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Floki: The Man Who Mistook His Incontinence Pad for Dinner was the book Oliver Sachs never wrote.


Yeah I think chuck tingle wrote that
 
zjoik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok whomever wrote the line under the headline knew exactly what they're doing...

/and id prefer a seat in their aisle

/and id prefer a seat in their aisle
 
zjoik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*in the article
 
