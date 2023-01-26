 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Further evidence that Church Youth Leader is just another way of saying sex offender   (al.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working."

I hope he's working on sending him straight to hell.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: "This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working."

I hope he's working on sending him straight to hell.


That stuck out to me, too. Working to... What? Put kids in harm's way? Protecting abusers? Ignoring the countless red flags he likely laid out?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: "This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working."

I hope he's working on sending him straight to hell.


I love how they are rationalizing his actions as part of God's Plan. What a load of BS.

It was his plan, and the church gave him access to the parishioners' kids.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.


They read books to children. BOOKS! And we aren't talking about the Bible either
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.


It is!  You'd run afoul of the 13th amendment
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity


The creepy pedophile trifecta, if you will.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama, where perverts are just part of God's work.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity

The creepy pedophile trifecta, if you will.


Scout Leader would be the cherry on top
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity

The creepy pedophile trifecta, if you will.


TBH, change his hair from brown to steel gray, and he looks a lot like my 7th grade history teacher. Mr. Oliver was not a pedophile though.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any man who deliberately goes out of his way to spend a lot of time with children should be viewed with a little suspicion.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeboy has a bright future in the GQP.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're the same picture title.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a cross dresser? He must have been a cross dresser.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how the groomer types are never who Fox News says they are.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCIENTOLOGY LEADER DAVID MISCAVIGE ALLEGEDLY GOES MISSING ... As Child Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Looms

Oops, thought it was about this dirtbag
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Alabama, where perverts are just part of God's work.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No idea what you're talking about.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: "This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working."


Always the "God's Plan" clause.

Taxes? Liberal evil.

Social Justice? Liberal evil

Gun control? Liberal evil

Child molestation, mass murder, war? God has a Plan.

Ad, farking, nauseum.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hogwash. I've known plenty of sex offenders that didn't call themselves church youth leaders
 
Bungles
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conservatives require to know what gender the children were before knowing if this is foul and evil or just an error of judgement...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tnpir: atomic-age: Alabama, where perverts are just part of God's work.

[Fark user image 850x477]

No idea what you're talking about.


Yeah, I used to see Roy Moore creeping at the Gadsden Mall on Friday and Saturday evenings when I was out with my (teenage) friends.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Which one of you kids wants to stroke my beard and give me a nice warm sponge bath?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x355]


I had that on my third grade lunch box.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Which one of you kids wants to stroke my beard and give me a nice warm sponge bath?

[Fark user image 425x283]


I think his ears have crept lower since the last time I viewed that picture.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: I had that on my third grade lunch box.


3rd grade?  that was 1973 for me. I had this one

p1.liveauctioneers.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bungles: Conservatives require to know what gender the children were before knowing if this is foul and evil or just an error of judgement...


Wrestling Coach  =  Boy Lover
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My mom told me a cousin had become a youth pastor, so I asked how long until he's up for parole. We both chuckled.

Now he's a college soccer recruiter... well, last I checked.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: tnpir: pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity

The creepy pedophile trifecta, if you will.

Scout Leader would be the cherry on top


Might as well just call him Congressman at that point.
 
Bungles
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gbv23: Bungles: Conservatives require to know what gender the children were before knowing if this is foul and evil or just an error of judgement...

Wrestling Coach  =  Boy Lover



That also means access to sports and changing facilities in general.

They don't want to judge too soon!
 
Broktun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Any man who deliberately goes out of his way to spend a lot of time with children should be viewed with a little suspicion.


Mr. Rogers has just been cancelled.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity


Nah, just a COINCIDENCE that not only his job but his volunteer activities put him in positions of trust where he would be in contact with children for HOURS a day... even weekends...

/JFC
//under the prison
///NOW
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gbv23: Wrestling Coach  =  Boy Lover


Liberal, conservative, whoever. I'm intensely suspicious of any grown man who wants to be involved with muscly teenage boys in skintight... I dunno, outfits(?) groping each other and trying to dominate each others' bodies.
 
honk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I missed the evidence that was laid out against him. Was it something other than this?

"State law enforcement officials made Pelham City Schools aware of alleged wrongdoing. . . "

I don't know this guy or the region he lives in. I assume there's more than an uncorroborated accusation against him if he was arrested and he bailed out, but I think I'd want to know more before I call for his public hanging.

If it's pretty convincing, then I'd say let him swing in the breeze.
 
Bungles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: gbv23: Wrestling Coach  =  Boy Lover

Liberal, conservative, whoever. I'm intensely suspicious of any grown man who wants to be involved with muscly teenage boys in skintight... I dunno, outfits(?) groping each other and trying to dominate each others' bodies.


It's a very weird thing that is uniquely American. I can't think of anything even vaguely comparable that's a staple school sport in any other major Western country.

It's as weird as your barely-there doors on your public toilets that shock every foreign visitor.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: "This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working."

I hope he's working on sending him straight to hell.


Well, He certainly approved. Or maybe...maybe. God isn't all knowing, or just an asshole?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

atomic-age: TBH, change his hair from brown to steel gray, and he looks a lot like my 7th grade history teacher. Mr. Oliver was not a pedophile though.


Was Mr. Oliver really not a pedophile? Or was middle school atomic-age just not that hot?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Any man who deliberately goes out of his way to spend a lot of time with children should be viewed with a little suspicion.


[Face palm]
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity


Came to post this, leaving satisfied.

/Phrasing!!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: atomic-age: TBH, change his hair from brown to steel gray, and he looks a lot like my 7th grade history teacher. Mr. Oliver was not a pedophile though.

Was Mr. Oliver really not a pedophile? Or was middle school atomic-age just not that hot?


Middle school atomic-age was the exact opposite of hot. And that's okay.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.


Can't you just rent one or take out a lease with option?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stuffy: Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.

It is!  You'd run afoul of the 13th amendment


Abolishing slavery except for inmates?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Middle school teacher, youth pastor AND wrestling coach

Yikes. He had a lot of opportunity


It's not always the wrestling coach, sometimes it's another kind of children's coach.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stuffy: Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.

It is!  You'd run afoul of the 13th amendment

Abolishing slavery except for inmates?


Human≠commodity
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Straight Outta Wells Branch: "This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working."

Always the "God's Plan" clause.

Taxes? Liberal evil.

Social Justice? Liberal evil

Gun control? Liberal evil

Child molestation, mass murder, war? God has a Plan.

Ad, farking, nauseum.


They only know how to foment violence, they have no clue how to stop it. They won't stop it, because they can't.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bungles: Magnanimous_J: gbv23: Wrestling Coach  =  Boy Lover

Liberal, conservative, whoever. I'm intensely suspicious of any grown man who wants to be involved with muscly teenage boys in skintight... I dunno, outfits(?) groping each other and trying to dominate each others' bodies.

It's a very weird thing that is uniquely American. I can't think of anything even vaguely comparable that's a staple school sport in any other major Western country.

It's as weird as your barely-there doors on your public toilets that shock every foreign visitor.


Wrestling is common at schools in Canada as well. Most of Europe doesn't really do school sports. Sports tend to be organized by clubs separate from schools. Wrestling is a common enough sport throughout Europe and all those Olympic athletes come from SOMEWHERE.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I promised myself that as a parent I would never ever send my kids to church/bible study or whatever. If they are interested in god, I'll give them a few Eric Clapton CD's.


One day my daughter was invited to her friend's church picnic on church grounds. She went.

When she came back she said 3 pastors hiat on her. She was only 18.

"Each one wanted to invite me back to their homes for dinner and to discuss god. I gave them all fake phone numbers"

Smart kid.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stuffy: Buy Drag Queens are the real danger.

It is!  You'd run afoul of the 13th amendment

Abolishing slavery except for inmates?


Yes. That Amendment would prohibit you from buying drag queens. They aren't for sale.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and an assistant coach for the school's wrestling team

Fark user imageView Full Size


It checks out.
 
