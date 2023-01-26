 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   So I built a third courthouse. That courthouse burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp   (local10.com) divider line
24
    Scary, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Parkland, Florida, Top floors of the Broward County Courthouse, Storey, Courthouses, West Tower  
829 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 12:18 PM



24 Comments
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get when the mob builds your condos and courthouse
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: That's what you get when the mob builds your condos and courthouse


There's a lot of back room lawyer chatter that there is a ton of shady stuff with the contractors, inspectors, and the city commission. This could be a major boondoggle in the making. That building is 21 stories tall and 5 years old.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just found new images of cracks showing up on another floor now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


People have also reported loud pops, cracks, and groaning on the 8th floor.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did the Florida tag fall into a sinkhole?
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where will they find a lawyer to deal with the engineers and builders?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have we learned anything about building stuff in a swamp yet?

*Looks at Florida real estate market*
No? Ok. Carry on then.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Florida is a giant swamp with shopping centers, so this isn't really a surprise.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Have we learned anything about building stuff in a swamp yet?

*Looks at Florida real estate market*
No? Ok. Carry on then.


What a city built on a "swamp" may look like:

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, if the top 4 floors fail, doesn't that present a danger to all the floors below?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Teddy Brosevelt: Have we learned anything about building stuff in a swamp yet?

*Looks at Florida real estate market*
No? Ok. Carry on then.

What a city built on a "swamp" may look like:

[res.cloudinary.com image 800x442]


What a city built on a swamp without quotes might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size


Building things in most parts of Florida is stupid.  That's why the insurance industry is cutting and running as fast as they can.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: So, if the top 4 floors fail, doesn't that present a danger to all the floors below?


Very yes
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Twenty-four hours after the next courthouse went operational, it vanished without a trace.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: People have also reported loud pops, cracks, and groaning on the 8th floor.


That's me waking up every morning.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The floors are closed pending inspection, yet everyone wants to know what's wrong and when they're going to re-open. It's like they're incapable of comprehending what an inspection is.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Teddy Brosevelt: Have we learned anything about building stuff in a swamp yet?

*Looks at Florida real estate market*
No? Ok. Carry on then.

What a city built on a "swamp" may look like:

[res.cloudinary.com image 800x442]


Filled in with Needham, Canton, Dedham, Hyde Park, and Westwood.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Building codes in Florida? That's government overreach
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: So, if the top 4 floors fail, doesn't that present a danger to all the floors below?


The minions on the lower floors aren't really worth much, so protecting them over having them work isn't cost-effective.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm feeling real confident if I work on the 17th floor.  Confident I'm going to use some PTO.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: So, if the top 4 floors fail, doesn't that present a danger to all the floors below?


No, of course not! Now keep working on those civil suits that have been backed up since covid started!
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Twenty-four hours after the next courthouse went operational, it vanished without a trace.


I lol'd
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now with full frontal pictures of the cracks:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Just found new images of cracks showing up on another floor now:

[Fark user image image 642x761]

[Fark user image image 850x862]

People have also reported loud pops, cracks, and groaning on the 8th floor.


I am a mechanical engineer not a structural engineer.  I was supervising the rigging and installation of a very heavy piece of rooftop equipment.  About 15 seconds after it was put in place there was a loud bang and the structural steel it was sitting on shook.

I noped the Fark right out of there ASAP.
 
tnpir
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did the contractor have HUUUUUUUUGE...tracts of land?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: So, if the top 4 floors fail, doesn't that present a danger to all the floors below?


not at all.  if the top floors fail they will just disappear into dust like that snappy superhero movie.
building will be shorter and no one in the lower floors will be crushed by rubble much.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

