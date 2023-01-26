 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Jersey Monthly)   Appropriately-named Mr. Snow obsessively collected Flexible Flyer sleds, until his wife told him he had to clean out the garage and basement. Behold, the Flexible Flyer Museum   (njmonthly.com) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Burlington County, New Jersey, Snow, Museum, Sled, Display case, Inch, Philip Snow, Family  
•       •       •

840 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had the classic as a kid. Wood deck, steel runners waxed with a candle.

In the right conditions it was greased lightening.

In deep snow it just sunk until the deck hit the snow and sat there.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My folks may still have one or two in their garage.  They used to drive us to Moorestown (where the museum is, one town from where Flexible Flyer's inventor lived) to go sledding on "Stokes Hill."  Maybe I can go check out the exhibit next time I visit them... looks like both the library and the town hall have been rebuilt or moved since I last went into either.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are those children doing sledding without a helmet ????  !!!!!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...

If your beloved sled was a Flexible Flyer, you're likely to see one just like it, no matter the style or year, at the Flexible Flyer Sled Museum in Moorestown.

Located in the vestibule between the Moorestown Library and Town Hall, this free museum features 27 Flexible Flyers that were produced between 1890 and 1900.

I'm old but I'm not THAT farking old
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a southerner, the part before the comma made me think there was something involving a cleverly named snowplow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch's rich snobs, I used cardboard box and I liked it!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See, children, there once was a thing called snow..."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once hit a jump on a flexible flyer.  I got airborne and discovered that the sled had turned into a pile of oak spears and lawnmower blades.  Time practically stood still as I landed on it.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Wife?


ikr.
I would have guessed "Mom"
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Awesome, I'd love to see this.....oh, NJ. Yeah, I know not all of NJ is a post apocalyptic nightmare.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I had the classic as a kid. Wood deck, steel runners waxed with a candle.

In the right conditions it was greased lightening.

In deep snow it just sunk until the deck hit the snow and sat there.


Same.  When you could use them, they could be steered, too.  Which, given the breakneck speed you were often doing steering was the only thing preventing a tragedy.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like kind of a cool hobby to collect those. But I wouldn't expect there to be much of an audience for that museum.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Bunch's rich snobs, I used cardboard box and I liked it!


Plastic toboggans were pretty cheap, more durable than cardboard and hella fun for jumping.

derpes_simplex: I once hit a jump on a flexible flyer.  I got airborne and discovered that the sled had turned into a pile of oak spears and lawnmower blades.  Time practically stood still as I landed on it.


I did a jump with one once.  Went right through it, leaving a me-sized hole in the thankfully poorly packed jump.  That would be the flyer's last jump, but it went on to terrorize hill climbers for a few more years.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh.
wtop.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

s26551.pcdn.coView Full Size

/ old school wood and steel sleds are overrated, and get messed up just the same
 
eKonk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've got a well-used original that was once my grandfather's. I can only imagine I must have had a lot more older uncles and cousins whom we don't talk about, that thing is destined to kill.

/Hell of a lot of fun, but it took me a week to unclench after using it in the right conditions
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RMR: Celebrity Winter Advice with Geddy Lee
Youtube WOVh_C7XTHA
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those things work ok on a street but those thin metal runners are pretty useless in soft snow of any depth.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Citizen Kane - Rosebud Scene (10/10) | Movieclips
Youtube fr93wwtiKQM
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wood and steel is perfect for well used sledding hills. Plastic was better for fresh powder. Basic understanding of surface friction informs you which sled to bring.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fr93wwtiKQM]


Oi! Spoilers!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be replaced by....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Killer Karpets.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Call Mr. Snow, that's his name, that name again is Mr. Snow.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not yet?
Carousel 1994 Revival - Mister Snow
Youtube WUYrEmD69QE
 
knbwhite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, they "steered" best I recall.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When it's all sled and done, how ya' gonna keep 'em down on the farm metal and wood sled once they've seen Karl Hungus Totally Realistic Sledding VR?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.