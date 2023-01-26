 Skip to content
(Literary Hub) Is copyediting doing more harm than good for writers? Subby has thoughts on this subject; read them in the boobies
    Copy editing, Editing, Copy, trade of copy editors, offices of an esteemed book publisher, worship of the written word, forms of life, best-case scenario  
The main problem is the copyeditors want everyone to think of them as actual editors, and they are no such thing.
 
This headline's question is purely rhetorical, because it's increasingly clear that no one hires copyeditors anymore. Haven't you seen stupid, adolescent typos on even the richest and largest networks? Isn't the Fark headline space a noisome, mistake-ridden thing?

Of course these answers are a resounding YES, because of the advent of the goddam touchscreen on phones. I biatched forever back when I had to give up my Blackberry buttons, and motherf*cker I was RIGHT. It IS a pain in the ass to type well on a touch screen, and autocorrect makes mistakes even worse. Just look around you at the increased errors in the world. They're everywhere now!

And what of those who make the errors, and cannot be arsed to correct them? Their response is quite predictable of course. They just insult those who remind them that there are rules of grammar and spelling for a motherf*cking REASON, and that reason is to reduce something called CHAOS.

So where does all this leave us? Well, lazy assholes who can't be bothered to adhere to consensus conventions for the betterment of others in particular and society as a whole are always going to be lazy assholes who can't be bothered to adhere to consensus conventions for the betterment of others in particular and society as a whole.

The arrow of time points only one direction, and the evil goddam capacitive touchscreen has begun the total destruction of humanity. It's too late; you should've been here earlier - it was kinds cool for awhile. But now it's all over, and it's just a matter of time before the whole rotting hulk of civilization crumbles from within. I'm going to be cremated upon death because I don't want to risk a motherf*cking typo on my tombstone.

Certainly, online news got rid of them. My sister does it for an actual, red state newspaper. She even forces them to adhere to their own standards despite the readers unquenchable thirst for biased news.

Books?

Somehow, it seems better writing has also been subjected to better proofreading. Those writing schlock feel no such onus to present something of worth.
 
I do freelance SEO content on the side, stuff that requires a minimum of a B.A. in English. Half of my project assignments are so riddled with typos and errors I just facepalm. And I submit stuff with errors all the time, I just hope my editors clean it up before it gets posted. Or not, I get paid either way
 
You're not a good copy editor until a writer has put a hit out on you.
 
Also, lighten up Francis
 
Questions asked in the headline are always answered no. People writing posts on social media of news aggregators or whatever is one thing, but when I pay money for a published book, I damn well expect better than "they except there reward" or the like
 
And have you ever noticed that the people who actually defend their grammatical idiocy love to use the "but it's a LIVING language!" line as their excuse for spelling things however the hell they want, and sprinkling apostrophe's everywhere like a mental patient?
 
Isn't hiring a copy editor just a tacit admission that your own words suck?

Kidding a little bit here, but I'd suggest it depends on the context.
 
I work in a publishing house and I'm a copyeditor, so I'm getting a kick...

Since the beginning of the DIY POD self-publishing phase, everyone with Word and Adobe thinks they can write and produce a professional-looking book. Some can, most can't. I have had to contact so many customers and ask, "Are you sure you want to print 5,000 copies of this book as currently written? We do offer editing/proofreading services..." And I'm barked at that I'm just trying to sell them services they don't need.

And that, my friends, is why the sentence, "Jimmy's plaid flannel shiat kept him tasty worm from the cold." appears in a children's book somewhere out there.
 
FTA: I copyedited for five years in the offices of an esteemed book publisher, and during that time I became an expert in the most trivial things.

I copyedited for five years in the offices of an esteemed book publisher and, during that time, I became an expert in the most trivial things.
 
*whom
 
SpocksEars: And have you ever noticed that the people who actually defend their grammatical idiocy love to use the "but it's a LIVING language!" line as their excuse for spelling things however the hell they want, and sprinkling apostrophe's everywhere like a mental patient?


Some.  Others just pick one or a few weirdo hills and insist on defending those.  But it can get just as bad in the other direction - see the people that still lose their minds about a preposition being something to end a sentence with

/yes, that was on purpose
 
