 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   At least they picked an appropriate location   (foxnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Death Valley National Park, elderly couple, Mutual Fund, National Park Service, Paul Fischer, Inyo County Sheriff's Office, Inyo County, California, real-time  
•       •       •

1567 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They took their GOP health care plan option seriously.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well it's a convenient spot for those with burial experience.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: They took their GOP health care plan option seriously.


I read the article and realized you're kind of right.

I had a neighbor take this option back in 2019. His wife had dementia, he had failing health as well.

He laid out all the paperwork for his surviving family on the table, then killed his wife, then himself.

If I remember correctly he even called the cops to tell them he did it and that they should come and collect the bodies.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the video at the top, I was afraid they'd gone into the Devil's Hole. That's one of the most amazing places on earth, stay out of it. The pupfish have had a rough enough time.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<sigh>
Alright - does anyone have Fastball's number from the 90s?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: OdradekRex: They took their GOP health care plan option seriously.

I read the article and realized you're kind of right.

I had a neighbor take this option back in 2019. His wife had dementia, he had failing health as well.

He laid out all the paperwork for his surviving family on the table, then killed his wife, then himself.

If I remember correctly he even called the cops to tell them he did it and that they should come and collect the bodies.


One more reason why we should of had Single-Payer Healthcare in this country since at least the late 1940s like England has. End of life care would be better than "Die in a ditch quietly, don't make a fuss." that conservatives want (since they'd rather have that money that would be used to take care of people instead be hoarded by the wealthy).
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They chose wisely......
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. is a #ThirdWorldshiatHole as far as elder-care / health care goes.

/ CHANGE MY MIND
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to read the article, but FOX will never make a damn dime directly from me, sorry.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, what a f*cking asshole.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens a lot more than people realize as it generally isn't reported on.  Ask any senior cop.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: OdradekRex: They took their GOP health care plan option seriously.

I read the article and realized you're kind of right.

I had a neighbor take this option back in 2019. His wife had dementia, he had failing health as well.

He laid out all the paperwork for his surviving family on the table, then killed his wife, then himself.

If I remember correctly he even called the cops to tell them he did it and that they should come and collect the bodies.


Ever closer to the suicide booths option.

Absolutely tragic for your neighbor and his family :(
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See!?!?

No THESE are true Republicans.
Get sick and die fast!
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's what she wanted too I'm ok with it.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Retirement Plan Omega.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better note to leave there:

"When in Rome, right?"
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not for nuthin, but in this case, the "sad" tag may be just a little bit misplaced.

I believe that if someone has a horrible, painful, debilitating illness, and they want to check out, they should be able to.  And if the husband determined that he couldn't live without his wife, well, okay...

Fine - it's sad, yes.  But it would have been much more sad if they had to go on suffering like that.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MAiD needs to be legal in all states.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.