(NJ.com)   What would commuters like in a new Camden Transportation Center? Subby thinks for starters you should put it somewhere other than Camden   (nj.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My son had to transfer to PATCO from NJ Transit there and said he was offered pot in his first 5-10 minutes..
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lets see, safety, security, comfortable seating, Halal food options, nonsectarian chapel/space to pray at while waiting for your bus or train.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A robust ventilation system and cleaning regime so it doesn't pick up that piss smell from SEPTA trains.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But, Camden Town is a lovely (if quirky) old... OHHHH - *that* Camden.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would like transportation out of Camden, destination, don't care.
 
