(ABC News)   Missing hiker found on Mt Baldy still no trace of Julian Sands, maybe they should try looking in 1989 with Lori Singer   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mt. Baldy is the name of my...<tears up>..  The name of my... <bursts out crying> Male Pattern Baldness....
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hope they find Sands. I liked him in Banshee and Warlock.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhiskeyBender: Hope they find Sands. I liked him in Banshee and Warlock.


Me too. We has always been worth watching. I always though that he should have played Lestat in Interview with a Vampire. According to IMDB Anne Rice thought so too.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Really hope he's okay, I'm pretty sure I kept our local video store in business purely with the amount of times I rented the Warlock movies.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a Lori Singer looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlakCat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When Pink Floyd's Animals album was released (1977) me and a buddy were camping out on the top of Mt. Baldy.

They played the entire album for the first time on KLOS which we were listening to on a portable radio.

It was a mystical experience.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hadn't thought about the film Warlock until he went missing, and now people keep mentioning it.  Do you really watch it unironically?  I thought it was an amazingly unsuccessful, unwatchable spoof of something I can't even identify.  And I'm a big fan of Sands and Richard E. Grant.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't even know he was missing.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 689x464]


Nice and obscure ♥
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
🎶 Timothy 🎶
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love how some people think you can just fark around in these kinds of environments.
 
